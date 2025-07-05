MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, July 5

After all the fireworks of July 4, MLB greets us with another full slate on Saturday. We are happy to present you with our three best bets for the day. We're backing the Seattle Mariners to continue their success against the Pittsburgh Pirates, while we also have eyes on the second game of the Subway Series, and on a struggling star outfielder who might be ready to deliver a bounce-back effort.

Best MLB Bets Today

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Seattle Mariners : Mariners (-1.5, +130 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

The Mariners kicked off the series against the Pirates with a 6-0 win Friday, a game where Cal Raleigh went deep twice while Bryan Woo tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and just two walks. Seattle has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, but there's no doubt it's a better team than the Pirates. Despite a late surge that has seen it go 7-3 over the last 10 games, Pittsburgh remains at the bottom of the NL Central.

Considering that the Mariners will feature RHP Luis Castillo on the mound, there's a reason to believe the Mariners will be able to dominate one of the worst offenses in the National League. Castillo owns a 4.82 ERA with 7.7 K/9 over his last five starts, while the Pirates are averaging a mere 3.48 runs per game this season. If Castillo has a solid outing, there's a good chance the Mariners, who average 4.54 runs scored per game, can cover this spread.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets : Over 9.0 total runs (+100 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

The Yankees rank fourth in the majors in runs scored with 450 -- only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks have been more prolific at the plate than the Bronx Bombers. However, New York is on a negative skid and is coming off yet another loss, a 6-5 defeat to the Mets. The team has dropped five in a row, and it has lost six of the last seven. However, those games have had plenty of scoring action.

Each of the Yankees' last six games has recorded nine or more total runs, and that trend could very well continue Saturday since the Mets have one of the most prolific offenses in the National League -- even if the numbers don't reflect that. Having the likes of Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto anchoring the lineup is a signal of a potential offensive breakout in every game. Considering the talent on both lineups, and the Yankees' recent struggles, this could be another high-scoring matchup.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers : Mookie Betts Over 1.5 total bases (+115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

The Dodgers need to bounce back and provide a strong response after losing the series opener against the Astros in an 18-1 blowout defeat. One of the players who needs to carry the offensive load for the Dodgers is none other than Betts. The star infielder/outfielder went 1-for-3 in the series opener, and he has hit safely in eight of his last 12 games, but he's only hitting .200 with a .516 OPS over that stretch. The Dodgers need him to be better.

Betts has recorded multiple bases just three times over that 12-game stretch, but he's too talented to continue struggling as he has done of late. Expect the veteran to deliver a bounce-back effort Saturday while leading the charge for a Dodgers team that can't afford a negative skid if they want to continue having the best record in the National League.

MLB Picks Recap