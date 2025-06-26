This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Dallas

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, USA

Yardage: 7,543

Par: 72

Tournament Preview

The ninth tournament of the 2025 LIV Golf season kicks off this Friday at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, which was the venue for the 2024 Team Championship that saw the all-Australian Ripper GC hoist the trophy.

The last time we saw the LIV Golf field was in Virginia three weeks ago, when Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann made league history after winning by one stroke over Anirban Lahiri and Graeme McDowell. That victory brought Niemann up to four wins this season, which broke the record for a single year previously held by Talor Gooch in 2023 (three), and Niemann's six career LIV Golf wins is most in league history, breaking a tie with Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka.

That momentum didn't last, however, as Niemann ran into a buzzsaw at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. Niemann and fellow LIV Golf captains Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith were among the LIV contingent to not make the cut, but the breakaway league was well represented at the top of the standings with Carlos Ortiz (T4), Tyrrell Hatton (T4), Jon Rahm (T7) and Koepka (T12) finishing in the top-15.

The top of the LIV Golf individual season standings remain unchanged, but Niemann's triumph in Virginia has him at a more comfortable lead over DeChambeau and Rahm. The only major change to the top-15 of the standings was Lahiri surging to 13th following his T2 finish in Virginia.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Legion XIII - 138.66 points (--) Crushers GC - 128 points (3) Fireballs GC - 113 points (2) Ripper GC - 94.66 points (--) Torque GC - 80 points (--) 4Aces GC - 74.66 points (--)

Legion XIII still leads the way in the team standings, but the Crushers are right on their heels thanks to back-to-back victories in Korea and Virginia. That bumps Fireballs GC to third, while the defending champion Ripper GC rounds out the top-4.

Last Chance at Open Championship Qualification

Following LIV Golf Dallas, 18 LIV Golfers will participate in Final Qualifying for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Majesticks GC co-captains Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, along with Sam Horsfield, will look to join teammate and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson, while LIV Golf Riyadh winner Adrian Meronk aims to qualify for his first major of the season.

It's not the only way for LIV Golf players to earn a spot at Royal Portrush. This season, The Open will grant a spot to the highest-ranked player (who doesn't already have an exemption) in the top-5 of the individual season standings. If the standings don't change after Dallas, that spot would go to 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia. A LIV Golf victory earns a player 40 points, so there are 10 players who are mathematically eligible to overtake Garcia, including Fireballs GC teammates David Puig and Abraham Ancer and 2023 LIV Golf individual champion Talor Gooch.

Champion's Profile

Maridoe Golf Club will welcome the LIV Golf league for a second straight year after hosting the 2024 Team Championship. It features two par-5 holes longer than 600 yards (including the 655-yard second hole), which should favor long hitters like DeChambeau, Niemann and Dean Burmester, and hitting greens and fairways are going to be critical on a course that plays tough, but fair. However, it was the all-Australian Rippers who took home the team trophy in 2024, thanks in large part to their scrambling ability and putting prowess on quick greens. The greens are projected to run at a 13 speed, so approach and control in the short-game and with the putter could be the difference maker this weekend.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $11,700 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +500)

DeChambeau's streak of top-5 finishes came to a crashing end in the U.S. Open, where he failed to make the cut in his attempt to defend his 2024 title. It was a disappointing outing for the Crushers GC captain, but he'll have a hometown advantage playing at Maridoe, as the Dallas native's long hitting should give him an advantage over the rest of the field. DeChambeau leads the league in driving distance and scrambling opportunities and ranks eighth or better in birdies made, GIR and putts per hole.

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,100 (+450)

Rahm continues to be the most consistent player in the breakaway lead. Since joining the league in 2024, the 30-year-old Spaniard has finished in the top-10 in every single LIV Golf tournament he has finished, and he also finished in the top-10 in three of his last four major appearances, including a T7 outing at the U.S. Open. It took Rahm until the 10th LIV Golf tournament for him to capture his first victory in the league. Can he replicate his finish in 2024 to take the top spot of the season standings from Niemann for a second consecutive year?

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,200 (+1000)

Hatton appears to be rounding into shape after a slow start to the season (to his standards, at least). The 33-year-old Englishman came agonizingly close to earning his first major championship, but he slid to a share of fourth after finishing the final round with back-to-back bogeys. He took over as Legion XIII's captain for the 2024 Team Championship after Rahm was forced to withdraw due to an illness, and Hatton's play helped the team finish in a share of second place. Hatton has the fourth-best GIR in the field and is top-20 in putts per hole, birdies made and scrambling opportunities.

Tier 2 Values

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) - $9,600 (+1400)

Ortiz finished no better than T52 in nine prior major championship appearances heading into the U.S. Open. His performance at Oakmont was a display of the 34-year-old's stellar play, as he briefly shared the lead before settling for a share of fourth, which earned a spot in The Masters and U.S. Open in 2026. Ortiz has finished in the top-10 in three of the last four LIV Golf tournaments and ranks in the top third of the field in birdies made, scrambling opportunities, GIR and driving distance.

Brooks Koepka (Captain, Smash GC) - $9,200 (+2800)

Koepka turned back the clock at Oakmont, with the two-time U.S. Open champion putting himself in early contention with a two-under 68 in the first round. He cooled off over the final three days but still managed to finish tied for 12th, which was his first top-15 finish at a tournament since LIV Golf Singapore in March (second). Koepka will also enter this weekend seeking revenge for Smash GC's poor play at the Team Championship in 2024, when they finished dead last despite entering the tournament as the fourth seed.

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) - $8,500 (+3000)

Leishman turned in a solid performance in the U.S. Open, finishing T38 with his two-under 68 in third round being his best of the tournament. He's been inconsistent in LIV Golf this season, but he did finish in a share of 10th in Virginia and earned his first victory in the league in Miami back in April. Leishman ranks 10th in the league in GIR and T19 in putts per hole.

Tier 3 Values

Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC) - $8,200 (+4500)

Pieters utilized an eight-under 63 in the final round at LIV Golf Virginia to surge to a share of fourth place. He has finished T4 in back-to-back LIV Golf tournaments, which has propelled him into the top-20 of the season standings. Pieters is ranked in the top-10 in scrambling opportunities, GIR and driving distance this season.

Bubba Watson (Captain, RangeGoats GC) - $7,800 (+6000)

Watson faced relegation from the LIV Golf league last season after failing to accrue points over the last 11 tournaments and finishing 53rd in the individual standings. The crafty lefty has been much better in 2025, and his T4 finish in Virginia was his second top-10 of the year and his best performance in the league since making his LIV Golf debut in 2023. Watson is in the top-15 in driving accuracy, birdies made, GIR and driving distance.

Harold Varner III (4Aces GC) - $7,400 (+6000)

Varner bounced back from a 52nd finish at LIV Golf Singapore to a respectable solo 18th in Virginia. He has earned points in seven of eight LIV tournaments this season, but he could be higher than where he sits in the standings if his putting game (T47) was better. Varner does rank third in the field in GIR and is in the top-20 in driving accuracy and distance.

Tier 4 Values

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII) - $7,100 (+10000)

Surratt is coming off his worst outing of the season (42nd in Virginia), but the 21-year-old has the tools to contend for points in Dallas.. Surratt's accuracy will need to be better at Maridoe -- he ranks T41 and 48th in driving accuracy and GIR, respectively -- but he leads the league with 1.54 putts per hole and sits in the top-10 in driving distance and birdies made

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC) - $6,800 (+12000)

The Northern Irishman finished T2 in Virginia, which was his best performance at a LIV Golf tournament since joining the league in 2022. He has earned points in each of the last three LIV tournaments and is in the top-16 in GIR, scrambling opportunities and driving accuracy.

Kevin Na (Captain, Iron Heads GC) - $6,600 (+15000)

Na has failed to earn points in each of the last four LIV Golf tournaments, but he played a key role in the Iron Heads' surprise T2 finish in the Team Championship in 2024. A return to Maridoe could be what the 41-year-old needs to get his season back on track.

