LIV Golf Andalucia

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: Real Club Valderrama, San Roque, Cádiz, Spain

Yardage: 7,010

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

LIV Golf's 10th tournament of the 2025 campaign serves as an across-the-pond primer for the calendar year's final major, with 19 LIV names scattered throughout the Open Championship field at Royal Portrush next week. However, Andalucia furnishes the aura of a main event in its own right, as Real Club Valderrama, also known as the "Augusta of Europe," plays host to this challenging LIV stop for a third consecutive year.

The atmosphere was amplified in 2024 when the Spaniards came to play on their home turf, as Sergio Garcia secured the individual title before guiding Fireballs GC to a playoff triumph over Crushers GC in the team format. The Crushers now seek revenge with plenty of positive momentum on their side, having won three straight events since landing atop the podium at LIV Golf Korea in early May.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Crushers GC - 160.00 points Legion XIII - 154.66 points Fireballs GC - 121.00 points 4Aces GC - 98.66 points Ripper GC - 96.16 points Torque GC - 80.00 points

Champion's Profile

Pairing stout iron play with a strong around-the-green performance here at Valderrama last year, Sergio Garcia ultimately defeated Anirban Lahiri in a two-man playoff at just five-under-par for a victory on native soil at the Spaniard's favorite course in the world. Precision both off the tee and approaching these small greens with full wedges/short irons remains paramount, while scrambling also factors into the recipe for success when GIR percentages deflate. A defensive strategy that promotes bogey avoidance can produce results on Spain's gem of a difficult layout, so expect DFS scoring to dip with this general limitation of scoring opportunities.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,000 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +850)

Most builds figure to begin with a decision between tournament favorites Bryson DeChambeau ($11,400) or Jon Rahm ($11,200) up top, but Hatton also has proven worthy of a five-digit salary after notching back-to-back top-5s at the U.S. Open and LIV Golf Dallas. The Englishman is earning respect in the outright betting market as well, currently maintaining shorter odds than the higher-salaried Joaquin Niemann ($10,400). Additionally, he placed third at Valderrama last year when he putted the lights out on these greens.

Patrick Reed (4Aces GC) - $9,800 (+1600)

"Captain America" suddenly has a path to earning a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team after emerging from a four-man playoff to clinch his maiden LIV Golf win in Dallas two weeks ago, and that motivation accompanies his standing as a stellar course fit in Andalucia where he's placed top-5 each of the past two years. Not only is Reed fourth on LIV in scrambling in 2025, but he's also gained strokes off the tee (primarily with accuracy) in three consecutive starts dating back to the U.S. Open.

Tier 2 Values

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain, Stinger GC) - $9,000 (+3500)

Oosthuizen tied for fourth here in Spain last year when he followed Garcia's aforementioned SG: APP and SG: ARG formula, but this time around, the South African is coming off a T2 at Maridoe Golf Club where he ultimately ascended to eighth on LIV in FIR percentage for the season. The 42-year-old's lack of power off the tee shouldn't be as much of a hindrance at Valderrama, where precision takes precedent.

Paul Casey (Crushers GC) - $8,800 (+2800)

Sitting top-5 in both GIR and FIR percentage this season, Casey fits the mold for projected success in Andalucia, so it's even more promising that he also just tied for second in Dallas where his ball striking was on point. He ranks fifth among his LIV peers in SG: Approach through 27 measured rounds in 2025.

Tier 3 Values

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII) - $8,200 (+4000)

A year from now we'll probably be looking back at an $8,200 salary for McKibbin as quite a bargain, and I like to be early on young but polished talent with upside, especially in GPPs. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman just posted a top-5 finish in Dallas where he particularly excelled off the tee and around the green, and he's top-7 in each of these two categories on LIV this season.

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) - $8,000 (+3500)

Leishman has gained strokes on approach in six consecutive outings dating back to his win in Miami, ascending to third on LIV in SG: APP this season. He putted well en route to a recent top-40 effort at the U.S. Open, and Leishman tied for 10th here in Andalucia last year thanks in large part to his iron play.

Tier 4 Values

Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC) - $7,300 (+10000)

Kozuma owns three top-7 finishes across five international starts since the beginning of May, most recently tying for second at Maridoe where his approach play was stellar. Driving accuracy may be a concern, but at just $7,300, that's a worthy risk to take in exchange for access to Kozuma's ceiling.

Martin Kaymer (Captain, Cleeks Golf Club) - $6,800 (+20000)

A nearby resident of Sotogrande, Kaymer should feel comfortable at Valderrama where he earned runner-up honors back in 2020 at the Andalucia Masters. He recently followed a T8-T18 stretch in Virginia and Dallas with a top-20 result at last week's BMW International Open on the DP World Tour, and he's top-17 on LIV in both SG: APP and SG: Putting this season.

