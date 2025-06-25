This article is part of our Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview series.

LIV Golf is back in action following a two-week break in play that included 14 golfers teeing-it-up at Oakmont for the U.S. Open. Maridoe Golf Club in the greater Dallas area will host a LIV event for the first time. Let's break down the teams ahead of the tournament in this week's Power Rankings.

LIV Golf Dallas: Team Power Rankings

1. Crushers GC

No surprise here at the top of the rankings as Crushers GC have won back-to-back events. They're getting close to overtaking Legion XIII for the top spot in the season-long team standings as the two teams are heading in opposite directions with five events to play. Bryson DeChambeau surprisingly missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but he's finished in the top-5 in four consecutive LIV tournaments. Anirban Lahiri stepped up in Virginia with a T2 finish.

Predicted order of Finish: DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Lahiri

2. 4 Aces GC

4Aces GC makes a big climb up six spots in this week's rankings after closing with the best final round at LIV Virginia to finish two back of the Crushers. Following a slow start to the year, they've now finished on the podium in three of their five events. The resurgence of Thomas Pieters has been a big reason why, as he's posted back-to-back top-5s. Patrick Reed represented the team with a solid top-25 at Oakmont.

Predicted order of Finish: Reed, Pieters, Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III

3. Legion XIII

Legion XIII will look to bounce back from their worst performance of the season, although they did still finish in the top half of the field. Jon Rahm extended his top-10 streak on LIV to 13 in a row, although a win has alluded him this year. He and teammate Tyrrell Hatton were both in contention at the U.S. Open and finished in the top-10. If Tom McKibbin or Caleb Surratt can post a top-20, this team becomes difficult to beat.

Predicted order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Surratt

4. Torque GC

Narrowly missing out on a third consecutive podium finish at LIV Virginia was Torque GC, who continue to be one of the most consistent teams. Joaquin Niemann picked up his fourth individual victory of the year, which interestingly has come in every other event that he's played. Although he missed the cut at Oakmont, teammate Carlos Ortiz was in contention to win in the final round but ultimately finished T4.

Predicted order of Finish: Niemann, Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira

5. Smash GC

Smash GC was only one stroke back heading into the final round in Virginia but was unable to keep pace and finished third. Their two podium finishes of the year have both come in the last two events as they build momentum towards the home stretch. Talor Gooch has posted four straight top-15s, and Graeme McDowell's T2 was his first top-10 of the year. Brooks Koepka is also coming off a solid T12 at the U.S. Open.

Predicted order of Finish: Gooch, Koepka, Jason Kokrak, McDowell

6. Stinger GC

Coming off a middle of the pack finish is Stinger GC, which is a spot they've come accustomed to having finished between fifth through seventh in each of the last five events. Nobody on the team has posted a top-10 in the last two events and this is the first team on the list that didn't have anyone represent them at Oakmont. While a lack of upside is evident, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel are both well inside the lock zone.

Predicted order of Finish: Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Schwartzel, Branden Grace

7. RangeGoats GC

RangeGoats GC may only sit ninth in the season-long team standings, but they've found a little something with back-to-back top-5 showings. Captain Bubba Watson has played a big role with T17-T4 finishes in that stretch, while Ben Campbell returned from injury after missing LIV Korea and posted a top-20. It's unclear if Matthew Wolff will give it a go after withdrawing in the first round in Virginia with an undisclosed injury.

Predicted order of Finish: Watson, Peter Uihlein, Campbell, Wolff

8. Ripper GC

Taking the largest plummet in this week's power rankings is Ripper GC, who shockingly tied for last for their third finish outside the top eight this year. It was a rare off week from Lucas Herbert, but Marc Leishman posted a top-10 and both players are in the top-10 of the individual standings. Matt Jones has been the disappointment as he's one spot away from the drop zone. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith has surprisingly now missed his last four cuts in majors.

Predicted order of Finish: Smith, Herbert, Leishman, Jones

9. HyFlyers GC

HyFlyers GC closed with the second lowest round at Robert Trent Jones GC in Virginia, but the team has struggled to consistently put together three good rounds. Phil Mickelson may have missed the cut at the U.S. Open, but his three top-10s on LIV show that the 55-year-old can still lead this group. Brendan Steele is coming off his best finish of the season (T15) and they'll need more of those in order to make up for Andy Ogletree's struggles.

Predicted order of Finish: Cameron Tringale, Steele, Ogletree, Mickelson

10. Cleeks GC

One of five teams to shoot under-par in all three rounds last time out was Cleeks GC, but it only resulted in a ninth-place finish. Sitting 12th in the season-long team standings and one of only two teams without a top-5 finish, there isn't a lot to get excited about. With that said, Martin Kaymer's T8 in Virginia was his best result of the year. Through eight events, Frederik Kjettrup is still in search of his first finish in the top half of the field.

Predicted order of Finish: Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Kaymer, Kjettrup

11. Fireballs GC

There has been some roster shakeup on Fireballs GC recently, with Luis Masaveu moving into a reserve role with the addition of recent college graduate, Jose Luis Ballester. He started slow, besting just one golfer at LIV Virginia. The group is in search of their early season form and have finished 10th and T12 the last two events. The status of David Puig is currently unknown after a back injury forced him to miss the last event.

Predicted order of Finish: Sergio Garcia, Puig, Abraham Ancer, Ballester

12. Majesticks GC

Majesticks GC climbed out of last place after 36 holes in LIV Virginia to finish 11th which is exactly where they sit in the season-long team standings. One of two teams without a player in the lock zone, Sam Horsfield leads the team in the individual standings but doesn't have a finish in the top half of the field since the second event of the year. On a positive note, Lee Westwood played well in Virginia in posting a T10.

Predicted order of Finish: Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Westwood

13. Iron Heads GC

Rounding out this week's power rankings yet again we have IronHeads GC, whose 10th place showing last time out tied their second-best result of the year. Jinichiro Kozuma has posted a top-25 in all three events since his return from injury which matches Kevin Na for the most on the team. Rookie Yubin Jang currently sits in the drop zone.

Predicted order of Finish: Kozuma, Na, Jang, Danny Lee