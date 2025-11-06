Jeanty was essentially the lone bright spot for the Raiders' offense, and he put the team's only touchdown of the night on the board with a four-yard run late in the first quarter. Jeanty generally found tough sledding on the ground against a talented Broncos defense, and in Las Vegas' first game without the traded Jakobi Meyers, the rookie first-round pick logged his second straight five-target tally. Jeanty draws a much more palatable matchup next time out, as the Raiders welcome in a beatable Cowboys defense on Monday night, Nov. 17.