DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for the College Football Playoff Second Round

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series. The biggest games of the season will take place tonight and tomorrow, and the College Football Playoff field will be reduced to four.

I identified my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props for the next round of playoff games with guidance from the Picks & Props tool.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

This week we'll get the rematch we've all been awaiting: Oregon vs. Ohio State. The first meeting was exactly what we all hoped it would be: a shootout that came down to the final seconds. In that game, Gabriel passed for 341 yards and 2 TDs against Ohio State's highly ranked defense. I don't expect the Ducks to be able to move the ball quite as easily this time, but they are healthy and rested, coming off a Big Ten Championship and a bye.

Ohio State has limited every other opponent's quarterback this season to 152 passing yards or fewer, but none of them have anywhere near the talent or speed of Oregon.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Dillon Gabriel MORE than 248.5 passing yards

RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Georgia starting QB Carson Beck is out for the season, so it would make sense for the Bulldogs to lean more into the run game. However, Notre Dame should be ready for that game plan. The Fighting Irish have played great defense all season and held Indiana's Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton under 40 yards each in the first round of the Playoff.

Etienne has only topped this number three times this season, and we expect that he'll be splitting carries with Nate Frazier, limiting his upside.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Trevor Etienne LESS than 83.5 rushing yards

WR Harrison Wallace, Penn State

TE Tyler Warren may be the no. 1 option in the Penn State passing offense, but Wallace is certainly the top wide receiver target for QB Drew Allar. Wallace is also the type of consistent player that we love to invest in, as he has topped 44 yards in each of the past 10 games. Boise State has allowed plenty of yards to less talented opponents, so Penn State shouldn't have any problem moving the ball.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Harrison Wallace MORE than 42.5 receiving yards

Last week's results:

Cade Klubnik MORE than 217.5 passing yards - win

Jeremiyah Love LESS than 83.5 rushing yards - loss

Tyler Warren MORE than 70.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 27-24

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

