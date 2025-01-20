DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for the College Football Playoff National Championship

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

For the past 19 weeks, I have shared my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series. The main thing I've learned is that I should probably stick with quarterback picks above all else, as I've hit on 71% on those picks (with my other picks dragging down my overall hit rate to 51%).

Here we go with three more picks to determine if it will be a winning season overall. As always, I used the Picks & Props tool as my guide to find the best passing, rushing and receiving props.

QB Will Howard, Ohio State

First off, make sure you take advantage of the promo offer on Howard's passing yards total, which is a winner if he throws for at least one yard.

I expect him to throw for many more than that. Notre Dame's defensive stats have been impressive this season, but we have seen them struggle against some of the better passing offenses. The Fighting Irish allowed 360 passing yards to USC and 264 to Louisville, and Ohio State brings an even higher level of talent at every position than those two opponents. Howard has thrown for at least 289 yards in each of the three Playoff games so far, and the Buckeyes should look explosive on the fast track at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Will Howard MORE than 245.5 passing yards

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love has been limited to 17 carries for 64 yards in his last two games after aggravating a knee injury against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. However, it appears that he will be a full-go in Monday's title game. No doubt, if Notre Dame is going to have any chance to win this game, they will need to control the clock and keep Ohio State's offense off the field. The Buckeyes are projected to score about 27 points on Monday. In the three games that Notre Dame allowed at least 24 points, Love reached at least 11 carries each time.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremiyah Love MORE than 10.5 rush attempts

WR Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Evans appears to be the next in a long line of Notre Dame tight ends to find a home in the NFL. However, the star pass-catching ability that he flashed in 2023 has yet to reappear in 2024. He had a nice game against Penn State in the semifinal, but prior to that he only topped 34 yards once all season. My expectation is that Evans will be blanketed by superstar safety Caleb Downs throughout the night, making it even less likely that he takes on a bigger role in the championship.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Mitchell Evans LESS than 34.5 receiving yards

Last week's results:

Drew Allar MORE than 185.5 passing yards - loss

TreVeyon Henderson MORE than 47.5 rushing yards - loss

Matthew Golden MORE than 65.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 29-28

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

