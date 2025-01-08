DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for the College Football Playoff Semifinals

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series. I've hit on 10 of my last 11 QB picks (90.9%), 8 of my last 12 RB picks (66.7%) and -- after a really poor start this season -- 4 of my last 6 WR picks (66.7%).

As always, I used the Picks & Props tool as my guide to find the best passing, rushing and receiving props for the next round of playoff games.

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Through two playoff games, Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have cruised to over 380 combined rushing yards and 4 TDs. But they haven't faced a run defense like Notre Dame's yet. The Fighting Irish have not allowed a rusher over 40 yards through two playoff games, and I expect Penn State will be prepared to be in more passing situations in this matchup.

Allar is only averaging 149 passing yards per game in these playoffs, but that's because the game script of great defense and a strong run game worked so well. He hasn't had any trouble topping this number this season when needed, throwing for over 200 yards in nine of 15 games. Indiana's Kurtis Rourke threw for 215 yards, and Georgia's Gunner Stockton had 232 yards facing Notre Dame the past two weeks, and I expect Allar to finish somewhere in that range too.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Drew Allar MORE than 185.5 passing yards

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

The Ohio State offense is piling up yards everywhere in these playoffs, and Henderson has topped this number in 12 of 14 games this season.

The season-long stats show that Texas has the personnel on defense to contain Henderson and his backfield mate Quinshon Judkins, and in the first round of the playoffs Clemson quickly gave up on the run game against the Longhorns. But we also just saw Arizona State's star back Cam Skattebo run, catch and even pass his way to over 280 yards against the Longhorns. There is some recency bias at play here - no doubt about that - but I'm leaning toward the over for both Henderson and Judkins. I'm choosing Henderson as my top pick because I think we are getting better value on the number right now, and the number for Judkins could come down a yard or two before kickoff.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: TreVeyon Henderson MORE than 47.5 rushing yards

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

I almost went with Texas TE Gunnar Helm to accumulate more than 44.5 receiving yards as my top play, but I'll go with his teammate Matthew Golden, who was the breakout star of the SEC Championship game and continued to impress against Arizona State last week. When the Longhorns need to throw, QB Quinn Ewers is looking in Golden's direction, targeting him 28 times in the past three games, and this will be a game where they'll need to throw to keep up with the Buckeyes.

Other DFS sites and sportsbooks have Golden's number as high as 68.5 yards, so we're also getting some value on PrizePicks.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Matthew Golden MORE than 65.5 receiving yards

Last week's results:

Dillon Gabriel MORE than 248.5 passing yards - win

Trevor Etienne LESS than 83.5 rushing yards - win

Harrison Wallace MORE than 42.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 29-25

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

