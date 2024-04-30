College Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Top Commitments & Players Available (April 30 Update)

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Commitments and Players Available

Another week in what I'll now refer to as the "college basketball free agent market" is in the books, and there are just a few days left for players to declare their portal status. Filling in for Ryan Andrade this week, I'll once again profile the most impactful commitments and top players still available.

Most Impactful Commitments

Aidan Mahaney, G, Connecticut

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 13.9 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.5 RPG, 1.5 3PM, 1.1 SPG

With Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer moving on from UConn after the program collected back-to-back national championships, it's time for the Huskies to re-tool in the backcourt. Coach Dan Hurley has so far wasted little time, bringing in a veteran force in Mahaney on Monday who was first-team all-WCC in back-to-back seasons. Individually, Mahaney will go from the sixth-slowest paced team in the country (per KenPom) to the most efficient offense, albeit one that only gives him a slight tempo boost. He'll join five-star freshman Liam McNeely to form another 1-2 punch that likely keeps the Huskies favored in the Big East.

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 13.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 2.4 3PM

Goldin finished last season on fire, averaging 20.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over his last nine games before FAU was disappointingly bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He'll now follow coach Dusty May to Michigan and should immediately start at center, with Olivier Nkamhoua (wrist) out of eligibility and Tarris Reed transferring to UConn. The 6-10 Sam Walters also joins Goldin via Alabama but presumably in a depth role. At 7-1 and 240 pounds, Goldin should be able to hold his own against the more physical centers in the Big Ten.

Chucky Hepburn, G, Louisville

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 9.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 3PM

Hepburn goes from a stable Wisconsin program that's consistently competing in the Big Ten and making the tournament to a Louisville team in a complete rebuild with new coach Pat Kelsey at the helm. Money talks, I guess. Individually, at least, the door is open for Hepburn to take the keys at point guard and see heavy minutes this season, which will ultimately improve his fantasy value. Last year, his three-point shooting rate dipped to a career-low 32.2 percent, and he lost considerable touches to AJ Storr, resulting in a regression in the scoring department. A presumed significantly faster tempo -- Charleston was 51st in KenPom's tempo metric under Kelsey -- should get him back in double figures again. Hepburn has more real-life value than fantasy value, however, as his biggest strength is arguably his lockdown defense against opposing ball-handlers.

Pop Isaacs, G, Creighton

Year: Junior

2023-24 Stats: 15.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.5 APG

The BlueJays are losing Trey Alexander to the NBA, but Greg McDermott picked up another elite scorer over the weekend in Isaacs, who will slide in right next to starting point guard Steven Ashworth. Isaacs increased in his scoring 4.3 ppg from a season ago with only a slight drop in efficiency and is also a more-than-capable passer. Creighton is also losing Baylor Scheierman and his 18.5 ppg due to eligibility, and Ryan Kalkbrenner -- who kept his decision last season a secret -- is candidate to move to the next level, which could leave another 17.3 ppg up for grabs. There could be more than enough room for another high-volume shooter here, with Isaacs ready to step in. He also has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Cade Tyson, F, North Carolina

Year: Junior

2023-24 Stats: 16.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 3PM

Tyson has already been referred to as 2024-25's Dalton Knecht, as he's a lanky shooter coming from the mid-major level with the potential to start right away at a powerhouse. With Harrison Ingram seemingly headed for the NBA draft, Tyson also has an opening to jump right in and start. Tyson is a much more versatile scorer who shot 46.5 percent from distance at Belmont, but he won't bring nearly the rebounding physicality that Ingram had. The Tar Heels have five-star freshman Ian Jackson (6-4) and Drake Powell (6-5) coming in, but neither appear to play the same position as Tyson, who has two remaining seasons of eligibility.

Honorable Mentions: Andrew Carr to Kentucky, John Tonje to Wisconsin, Jonas Aidoo to Arkansas, Rylan Griffen to Kansas

Best Players Still Available

Kadary Richmond, G, Seton Hall

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.1 APG, 2.1 SPG

Richmond will take advantage of the COVID year and play a fifth collegiate season, making him one of the most experienced players in the portal. He's also one of the best statistically after improving in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals averages in every year he's played. Therefore, it's no surprise to see blue bloods like Duke and Kentucky already reach out to the 6-6 point guard, who is also an incredible rebounder from the backcourt. Even with presumably less touches at one of the aforementioned powerhouse schools, Richmond will still be in the All-American conversation and a first-round selection in power-five fantasy leagues.

Norchad Omier, F, Miami

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 17.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Also entering the portal late last week is Omier, another fifth-year senior who will take advantage of the COVID year. He's averaged a double-double in all four collegiate seasons and even added a bit of outside shooting for the first time in 2023-24, knocking down 24 three-pointers at a success rate of 35.4 percent. 30+ programs reached out to Omier last time he was in the portal, and interest should be even higher heading into 2024-25. Miami teammate Wooga Poplar (13.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg) joined him in the portal, and if they end up a package deal, the duo could immediately turn a rebuilding program into contenders.

Miles Kelly, G, Georgia Tech

Year: Senior

2023-24 Stats: 13.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.8 APG, 2.2 3PM

Kelly is a 6-6 guard and former four-star recruit who averaged 14.4 and 13.9 ppg in his second and third seasons at Georgia Tech, respectively. It was time for a change of scenery, however, as the Yellow Jackets went 14-18 and didn't play in the postseason in 2023-24. The combo guard, who posted a career-best 5.5 rpg last season, will also test the NBA Draft waters, though considering his percentages in shooting (4.1 less), three pointers (6.8 less) and free throws (16.5 less) all dipped considerably last year, he likely needs another year of collegiate ball to solidify his pro status. The big decision will be whether to accept a job as a role player (and likely a bag of NIL money) at a big school, or become the go-to option at a smaller one.

Supreme Cook, G, Georgetown

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 10.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 57.5% FG

After three seasons at Fairfield to start his collegiate career, Cook joined coach Ed Cooley at Georgetown and put up solid numbers as the team's starting center. At 6-9 and 230 pounds, he's big enough to stay at the five in a power-five school, but his biggest limitation is being unable to stretch the floor, as he hasn't made a three-pointer in his college career. Still, there have already been rumblings of a visit to Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights will have to replace the 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds left behind by Clifford Omoruyi's departure to the portal. Cook can't match the rim protection of Omoruyi, but at least he won't be asked to shoot from outside in coach Steve Pikiell's system, so it could be a good fit.

Posh Alexander, G, Butler

Year: Graduate Student

2023-24 Stats: 11.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.9 APG

Alexander's career started with three seasons at St. John's before he made the move to Butler, though his playing time and counting stats didn't change much with the Bulldogs. He was still a double-digit scorer for the fourth consecutive season, however, and he'll take advantage of the COVID year to provide another school with an experienced point guard. Alexander is improving as an outside shooter after posting a career-best 33.3 percent from distance last year. He also brings solid defense to the table as the 2021 Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year. There will be plenty of suitors from high-major teams looking to fill a void a the position.

Note: Profiled last week, Brandon Garrison and Ugonna Onyenso both remain without a team for the 2024-25 season at time of publication.

Stay up to date on both the NCAAB transfer portal and NBA Draft declarations with the latest college basketball player news on RotoWire. Our college basketball depth charts are also updated with the latest in roster movement.