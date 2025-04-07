College Basketball Best Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday's National Championship

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

College Basketball Betting Picks Today: Odds & Predictions for the Men's National Championship Game on Monday, April 7

Hello, friends, and welcome to the final day of the 2024-25 College Basketball season! What a ride it has been, and I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have! Today, I will be examining the game between Florida and Houston from a prop bet perspective while my colleague handles the side and total plays. How we've gotten here is quite remarkable: the Gators trailed Auburn 49-40 in the second half before an 11-0 run gave Florida the lead and Houston -- well, I don't know what I can say about the historic Duke collapse that hasn't already been said. But give credit to Houston, as it forced Duke into those mistakes -- they didn't just happen on their own. So, here we are, Gators vs. Cougars! Enjoy, and I hope everyone has an outstanding summer!

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, player performance and the transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Houston Cougars Player Prop

If anyone ever questioned this, point guards still matter more than anything in college basketball, and we have two ELITE ones here in LJ Cryer and Walter Clayton Jr. Both put their respective teams on their shoulders in the Final Four and willed them to victory. I do understand that Milos Uzan handles the ball a lot for Houston, but both of their big runs came with Uzan on the bench with foul trouble. I think that both over-inflated Cryer's point prop tonight and gave value to Uzan's. Florida is a different team defensively than Duke and I believe Houston knows how important Uzan is to their chances of winning tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Milos Uzan OVER 12.5 points (@ BetMGM)

Houston Cougars Player Prop

I'm going to follow up the above with another bet on Uzan's bounce-back tonight. Prior to facing two elite perimeter defenses in Duke and Tennessee, Uzan had 4 or more assists in four of his previous five games. I believe Florida will be able to force a higher tempo, resulting in a higher-possession game and giving Uzan plenty of opportunities for dimes.

College Basketball Best Bet: Milos Uzan OVER 3.5 assists (@ BetMGM)

College Basketball National Championship First-Half Play

For my third and final selection of the year, I'm going to have a little fun. Both teams have been all over the map when it comes to how they have won games. Both have had dominant wins. Both have had second half comebacks. And both have played a large majority of their games very close in the first half, which is where I'm going for this prop: a tie game at half. I would not be surprised if we have OT as well.

College Basketball Best Bet: 1st Half Margin TIED +1300 (@ DraftKings)

