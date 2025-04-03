Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 3

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

College Basketball Crown Betting Picks Today: Odds & Predictions for the CBC Second Round on Thursday, April 3

Clearly, I'm seeing the first set of the Crown games better than the second set, as yesterday's 2-0 day (3-0 counting my client play) shows. Today, we cycle to the second set of games, and I'll apply what we've learned from the first round to tonight's quarterfinal matchups. Here's to another 2-0 day!

UCF Golden Knights vs Cincinnati Bearcats

UCF likes to play fast (11th fastest tempo in the country) while the Bearcats boast the No. 20 defense in the country. Playing fast without your best scorer (Keyshawn Hall) led to an ugly win over undermanned Oregon State in the first round but will likely lead to less favorable results tonight. Despite many of the Crown games being high scoring, I don't believe UCF will get to 76 points again tonight given Cincy's philosophy. Similarly, I don't see Cincy putting up 83 as it did against a depleted and defense-optional DePaul squad. KenPom has this total projected at 148 and I, too, see this game being played in the upper-60s/low-70s and staying well under this total.

College Basketball Best Bet: UCF/Cincinnati UNDER 154.5 (universal)

Villanova Wildcats vs USC Trojans

Nobody impressed me in the first round more than Villanova. The Cats brought their entire roster and appear dialed in on the Crown in Eric Dixon's swan song. USC had the benefit of a fortunate draw in an overwhelmed Tulane team, though the Trojans themselves are without two starters. I see that lack of depth catching up with USC tonight in what should be a fun and free-flowing game. Nova will let Eric Dixon eat as much as he wants, and the supporting cast will feed off of him, overwhelming the Trojans in the second half. I'll have a glance at the over as well, but I like the value on Nova as my best bet in this one.

College Basketball Best Bet: Villanova -5.5 (universal)

Thursday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Thursday, April 3:

UCF/Cincinnati UNDER 154.5 (universal)

Villanova -5.5 (universal)

