FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

The Rangers and Oilers will try to even up their respective series after close Game 1s. The Rangers and Hurricanes fought a close battle and needed overtime to determine a winner. The two teams ranked second and first, respectively, in goals against per game during the season, and Game 2 should be another low-scoring battle.

The Flames and Oilers will renew hostilities, and a 9-6 win for the Flames featured numerous momentum changes that will surely push this series to seven games. Despite 15 goals scored, Jacob Markstrom and Mike Smith are expected to be the starters in Game 2.

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. NYR ($8,000): The Canes remain undefeated at home, and Raanta is a potential bargain at this salary. It should be another tight defensive battle, though the Canes should provide better goal support after getting stymied by the goalposts multiple times in Game 1. Raanta's .933 Sv% ranks second among goalies whose teams are still alive in the playoffs.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. EDM ($7,600): Markstrom was not sharp in Game 1, and it's a good thing neither were Smith nor Mikko Koskinen. Still, there should be more confidence in the Flames because they're at home and the far deeper team. It's likely going to be a high-scoring series, and the Flames have a good chance to go ahead 2-0.

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM at CGY ($4,300): Yamamoto scored two points in Game 1, giving him points in consecutive games after a five-game drought in the series against the Kings. Yamamoto gets a huge fantasy boost when the Oilers stack Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on one line because he seems to be the favored third wheel. His ice time tends to fluctuate, and he doesn't put a lot of shots on net, but being on the ice with their two best players should give him opportunities he otherwise wouldn't have.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NYR ($4,800): Jarvis has been attached to Sebastian Aho's hip for most of the season and notched an assist in 18 minutes in Game 1, continuing their dominance against the Rangers since the beginning of the season. Rod Brind'Amour clearly has a lot of confidence in him and continues to get significant playing time despite his relative inexperience. Jarvis is a tad expensive but plays consistently on the top two scoring lines.

Flames vs. Oilers

Elias Lindholm (C - $7,600), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,600), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $9,100)

Expensive? Yes, but well worth it given the Oilers' atrocious showing on defense and in net in Game 1. Neither of those problems are quick fixes, and after a very good showing in the first round, Smith looks very vulnerable and will certainly have a short leash. The Flames' top line was excellent during the season and excellent in Game 1, and scoring is much easier now that they don't have to face Jake Oettinger.

Tony DeAngelo, CAR vs. NYR ($5,900): DeAngelo has been held without a point for three games, but still possesses significant offensive upside. He has the potential to score as many points as Adam Fox ($6,600) and comes at a big discount, too.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. EDM ($5,500): Andersson scored a goal and an assist in Game 1 and should be a slightly better option than Noah Hanifin ($5,100) due to his role on the top power play. The drawback is that Hanifin tends to put more shots on goal, but either should be a good play in a high-scoring series.

