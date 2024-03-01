Sports Betting
Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Author: Daniel Coyle
|
Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: Paul Shapiro

With the launch of North Carolina sports betting, bettors from the Tar Heel State can now enjoy one of the best North Carolina betting promos available by registering today with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC. As legal online sports betting opens in North Carolina, now is the best time to take advantage and sign up with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC and receive a welcome bonus that gives new users $150 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5, or opt for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. 

The bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer is one of the best North Carolina sportsbook bonuses since it gives you $150 in bonus bets no matter the result of your first bet. Sign up now to get started online sports betting on bet on of the top North Carolina sportsbooks today.

Establishing itself as one of the best sports betting sites upon entering the U.S. legal sports betting market in 2019, Bet365 currently offers one of the most user-friendly sports betting apps. Now, with the launch of the Bet365 North Carolina online sportsbook, this top sportsbook is set to take the North Carolina sports betting market by storm.

Claim the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC now or continue reading on to learn more about Bet365 North Carolina.

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC Details | April 2024

🎁 Bet365 North Carolina Bonus CodeROTONC
🖊️ Bet365 North Carolina Welcome OfferBet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets | $1,000 First Bet Safety Net
🏦 Bet365 North Carolina Banking MethodsCredit Cards, Debit Cards, PayPal, Play+, ACH, and more
📲 Bet365 App AvailabilityiOS And Android Devices
📆 Last Verified: April 10, 2024

The Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC is already one of the most popular sportsbook promo codes in North Carolina as new Bet365 North Carolina users either get a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. This Bet365 North Carolina review will provide you with an in-depth look at the welcome offer available from the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC as well as what to expect from the Bet365 North Carolina app now that it has gone live. We will also give North Carolina bettors a rundown of how to get started with online North Carolina sports betting using the bonus bets from the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC sign-up offer.

Sign up now with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC to get started online sports betting in North Carolina today.

When Will Bet365 North Carolina Launch?

Bet365 North Carolina launched on March 11, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST, the same day that North Carolina sports betting apps went live in the Tar Heel State. North Carolina sports bettors can now download the Bet365 sportsbook app and use the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC to claim one of two welcome bonus offers -- Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC Details: Get $150 In Bonus Bets

When North Carolina bettors sign up with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC, they get $150 in bonus bets following a $5 first bet. That means that NC sports bettors can enjoy this lucrative sign-up bonus with $150 in bonus bets offer available now.

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

The Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC is available now that Bet365 North Carolina is live. Here is a rundown of the key terms and conditions that North Carolina bettors have to meet to enjoy all the benefits of the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC bet-and-get welcome bonus. New users can also opt for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

These are the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code terms and conditions to claim $150 in bonus bets today:

  • The Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC is available to new customers opening a Bet365 sportsbook account for the first time.
  • New users must be at least 21 years old and within North Carolina state lines.
  • A minimum first deposit of at least $10 is required.
  • Bonus bets will be credited to your Bet365 Bonus Bets balance after a $5 first bet is placed.
  • Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire in seven days.
  • You cannot withdraw bonus bets and bonus bet funds are not included in any winnings.
Daily Bonuses & Promos Found On The Bet365 North Carolina App

Bet365 has gained an enviable reputation for offering some of the best daily bonuses and promos available in the online sports betting industry, all of which are now available via the Bet365 North Carolina app. In addition to the new user welcome bonus unlocked by signing up using the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC, Bet365 offers an array of high-value bonuses and promos on the Bet365 North Carolina app.

Here's a brief rundown of the daily bonuses and promos found on the Bet365 North Carolina app:

Early Payout Offer

Early payout offers are regularly available on many sports betting markets at Bet365, including NFL odds, NBA odds, and college sports betting odds. In the case of NFL and college football picks, if the team you wager on takes a 17-point lead at any time in the game, you will be automatically paid in full on your bet, thanks to the Bet365 early payout offer. Early payouts are also available when an NBA team takes a 20-point lead and when the side you take in college basketball odds goes ahead by 18.

Bet Boost

Bet Boosts are offered on a daily basis at Bet365 Sportsbook, and offer bigger payouts on a wide range of sports betting markets, including game odds, props, and even futures. Bet Boosts published for parlays and same-game parlays with at least three legs cannot be combined with Parlay Boost offers. Keep an eye out for this top daily promo offer now that the Bet365 North Carolina app is live.

Parlay Boost

Like Bet Boosts, Parlay Boosts are a regular bonus offer on the Bet365 NC app and offer larger payouts on select parlays and same-game parlays in an array of sports betting markets. Parlay Boosts typically increase the odds by up to 100%.

Refer-A-Friend

Bet365 North Carolina offers North Carolina sports bettors access to a Refer-a-Friend program that sets users up with even more bonus bets. You can refer a friend by providing them with your unique Bet365 bonus code link, and when they sign up and make a qualifying first deposit and a first wager of at least $10, you will both be rewarded with $50 in bonus bets.

How To Redeem The Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC Today

Follow these simple steps to sign up and claim the welcome bonus from the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC:

  1. Click the "BET NOW" link in this Bet365 review to start the sign-up process on the Bet365 new user sign-up page.
  2. Provide your personal identifying information, including your name, address, email address, and phone number as well as any other information or documentation requested to verify your identity.
  3. Once your new Bet365 account is verified, make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 using any of the available payment methods.
  4. Place a $5 first bet on any available sports betting market. 
  5. Once the wager is placed, $150 in bonus bets will land in your new Bet365 sportsbook account, thanks to the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

Sign up now to redeem the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC today.

What We Like About Bet365 North Carolina

Following extensive testing, there is plenty to like about Bet365 North Carolina. In addition to the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC sign-up offer, which nets new users one of two welcome bonuses -- a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets deal or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net -- North Carolina bettors also get access to one of the top North Carolina online sportsbooks.

Whether you choose to wager on the Bet365 North Carolina app or website, Bet365 provides one of the best online sports betting experiences in the North Carolina sports betting market. Here's a look at some of the key features that we like about Bet365 North Carolina:

Exclusive Welcome Offer

The exclusive welcome offer unlocked by the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC offers new users bonus bets either via a First Bet Safety Net or a bet-and-get offer. Opt for a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000, or simply place a $5 qualifying bet and you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

User-Friendly Interface

Bet365 has leveraged its vast experience in the global sports betting industry in the design of the Bet365 North Carolina app. The online sportsbook features a user-friendly interface that enables bettors to effortlessly manage all aspects of their Bet365 account. That includes easy access to the competitive odds offered across hundreds of sports betting markets and keeping track of all your cash wagers and bonus bets balance. It's also easy to search for daily promotions, like odds boosts and profit boosts, in the Bet365 app or via the online sports betting site.

Live Streaming

Bet365 North Carolina offers a free live streaming service that highlights key games and events from a wide variety of sports, including professional and college sporting events. To enjoy Bet365 North Carolina's live streaming option, you need to be logged in and either have a funded account or have placed a bet with Bet365 North Carolina within the previous 24 hours. This is a great feature when live betting in the North Carolina sports betting market.

Edit Bet Feature

The Edit Bet feature enables you to add, swap, or remove selections in your bet slip and even increase your stake on unsettled bets, both pre-game and live in-game. You can also use the Edit Bet feature to change your bet type to any applicable option available. For example, you can turn your unsettled 3-leg parlay into three 2-leg parlays.

Bet365 North Carolina Pros & Cons

Bet365 North Carolina is well positioned to emerge as one of the top sports betting apps and sites in the Tar Heel State now that it launched on March 11, 2024. However, with so many online sportsbooks to choose from, it's important to understand the strengths and weaknesses of each online sports betting operator.

Here is a quick look at some Bet365 North Carolina pros and cons:

Things We Like About Bet365 North Carolina

  • The Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC which gives new users a dual offer choice of either a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets sign-up bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.
  • Bet365 bonus offers and daily promos like odds boosts.
  • Unique cash-out options and its unique early payout offer that enables users to claim your winnings when the side you bet on takes a big lead.
  • A live customer support team that is available to help with any aspect of your Bet365 account 24/7.

Things We Dislike About Bet365 North Carolina

  • While Bet365 North Carolina will feature live streaming, there are limitations that make it available only to customers who have funds in their account or have placed a wager in the preceding 24 hours.
  • Bet365 North Carolina provides lots of alternative betting markets but at a higher cost than many other online sportsbooks in North Carolina.
Reviewing The Bet365 North Carolina Betting App

The Bet365 North Carolina betting app is already receiving rave reviews from happy customers in the Tar Heel State. The Bet365 North Carolina betting app is available for both Android and iOS devices and can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Be sure to download the online sports betting app after you register a new Bet365 North Carolina account with the Bet365 bonus code ROTONC.

Reasons Why The Bet365 North Carolina App Stands Out?

The Bet365 North Carolina app stands out due to its intuitive and user-friendly sports betting interface along with the wide array of competitive odds and sports betting markets. Bettors can also manage deposits, withdrawals, and their bonus bets balance within the Bet365 North Carolina app. Above all, North Carolina bettors enjoy the many daily Bet365 promo code offers available, specifically those related to North Carolina college sports teams.

How To Download The Bet365 App In North Carolina

Downloading the Bet365 app in North Carolina takes just a few minutes. The Bet365 North Carolina app is available in the Apple App Store for iOS users as well as the Google Play Store for Android devices.

You can download the Bet365 app in North Carolina by following the steps below:

  1. Visit the app store on your mobile device -- Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS
  2. Type "Bet365" in the search field of the app store of your choice.
  3. Once you have located the Bet365 app, tap on "Download" or "Install" to add it to your device.

Once the download is complete, open the Bet365 app and place your qualifying bet in order to redeem the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC sign-up offer. Opt for $150 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying first bet or claim the First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000, today.

Bet365 North Carolina Online Banking Methods

Bet365 North Carolina online banking methods can be used to make deposits and withdrawals via either the Bet365 app or website, with no additional fees added.

Deposit Modes On Bet365 NC

Deposits are instantly processed when made using the following deposit modes on Bet365 NC:

You can deposit and make a qualifying bet via the Bet365 NC app or the Bet365 online sports betting site after registering with the Bet365 North Carolina sports betting sign-up offer today.

Withdrawal Modes On Bet365 NC

No additional fees are added to withdrawals, which take between 24 hours and five banking days to process, using the following supported withdrawal modes on Bet365 NC:

  • Online Banking: $10 minimum withdrawal, one to five days processing time.
  • Bet365 Mastercard: $5 minimum withdrawal, instant processing time.
  • Credit/Debit Cards: 1-5 days to process a withdrawal request, with a $10 minimum.
  • PayPal: $10 minimum withdrawal, processed within 24 hours.
  • Skrill: $10 minimum withdrawal, processed within 24 hours.

Bet365 withdrawals are processed with the same mode used to initially deposit funds into your Bet365 NC account whenever possible. Set up your new Bet365 NC account today by registering via the "BET NOW" button above.

Registering For A New Bet365 North Carolina Sportsbook Account

The process for registering for a new Bet365 North Carolina sportsbook account is fast and easy. Just follow the simple steps below to register with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC today:

  1. Click on the "BET NOW" button in this this Bet365 North Carolina review to start the sign-up process on Bet365 North Carolina's secure registration page.
  2. Fill out the new user sign-up form with your personal identifying information, including your name, home address, phone number, and email address. You will also be asked for additional info, like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN, which Bet365 uses to verify your identity.
  3. Don't forget to include the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC in the applicable field on the form to ensure you receive the benefits of the Bet365 North Carolina welcome bonus.
  4. Once your new Bet365 North Carolina sportsbook account is verified, make a qualifying first-time deposit using any of the supported banking methods listed above.

Sign up today to claim the Bet365 bonus code ROTONC at one of the top NC online sportsbooks now. Whether you claim the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offers, you can place a bonus bet wager on any sports betting market offered on the Bet365 North Carolina app or site. Remember, if a bonus bet wager wins, bonus bets winnings are put directly into your cash balance, bonus bet wager excluded.

Popular Bet Types On Bet365 North Carolina

The popular bet types on Bet365 North Carolina are the same as many other online sportsbooks in the North Carolina sports betting market.

Here is a list of the most popular bet types on Bet365 North Carolina:

  • Moneyline
  • Point Spread
  • Over/Under Total
  • Parlay
  • Same Game Parlay
  • Futures
  • Live Betting
  • Teasers
  • Prop Bets
Sports Betting Markets On Bet365 North Carolina

There are a wide range of sports betting markets on Bet365 North Carolina. Here is the list of what should be the most bet sports betting markets now that the online sportsbook is live:

  • NFL
  • NBA
  • NHL
  • MLB
  • College Football
  • College Basketball
  • UFC
  • Boxing
  • Golf
  • Tennis
  • Motor Sports
  • Soccer
Bet365 Odds For North Carolina Sports Teams

North Carolina sports teams are featured on the Bet365 North Carolina app and site with Bet365 odds available on an array of sports betting markets and bet types. You can find competitive odds on each of the following North Carolina sports betting markets:

NFL Betting In North Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are the focus of NFL betting in the Tar Heel State. North Carolina bettors can back the Panthers with their NFL picks on NFL odds throughout the season. A common bet in the NFL futures markets on Bet365 North Carolina is Super Bowl odds with the Panthers settling in as a big longshot.

NBA Betting In North Carolina

North Carolina is home to the Charlotte Hornets, which are a popular NBA betting option on Bet365 North Carolina. Bettors can make NBA picks on the Hornets or place NBA futures on NBA Championship odds or who will win the NBA MVP.

NHL Betting In North Carolina

NHL betting has gained massive popularity in North Carolina, thanks to the consistent success of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are a go-to bet for North Carolina bettors when it comes to NHL odds as well as the Stanley Cup

MLB Betting In North Carolina

While North Carolina doesn't have an MLB team, you can still take part in MLB betting at Bet365. MLB odds are available on a nightly basis throughout the MLB season with a great World Series odds section available on the site and app as well.

Can I Bet On College Sports On Bet365 North Carolina

Yes, you can bet on college sports on Bet365 North Carolina. The state law legalizing online sports betting in North Carolina allows you to participate in college football betting and college basketball betting with no restrictions on in-state teams like the North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, or NC State Wolfpack. In addition, there are no restrictions on college sports player prop betting when wagering on college sporting events.

Safety & Security On Bet365 North Carolina

Bet365 North Carolina takes your safety and security seriously. In North Carolina, responsible gambling practices must be followed by every licensed online sportsbook and they are enforced by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission. North Carolina responsible gambling includes strictly enforcing the legal betting age of 21 years old and ensuring that individual sports bettors have the option to set bet limits at their favorite online sportsbooks. All of your information is also safe and secure, thanks to top-rated encryption technology used on Bet365 North Carolina.

Bet365 Customer Service In North Carolina

You have multiple ways of accessing Bet365 customer service in North Carolina. In addition to an extensive Bet365 FAQ section that provides answers to the questions most commonly asked by sports bettors, Bet365 NC also gives users access to a real live customer service person using the following methods:

  • Live Chat: 24/7 Live Chat
  • Phone: 1-888-8-BET-365
  • Email: support-eng@customerservices365.com
  • Twitter: @Bet365

Bet365 is known for offering superior customer service, both online and over the phone. Use any other the above options to reach Bet365 customer service in North Carolina if you have any questions or issues when using the Bet365 NC app or site.

Bet365 Compared To Other North Carolina Sportsbooks

Bet365 North Carolina launched alongside seven other online sportsbooks in North Carolina on March 11, 2024. Accordingly, these North Carolina sports betting apps have welcome bonuses available for new users that stack up well to the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

Let's take a look at how Bet365 compares to other North Carolina sportsbooks:

Bet365 North Carolina vs BetMGM North Carolina

BetMGM North Carolina launched with its BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS sign-up offer. When new users register using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, they get a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets welcome bonus.

Bet365 North Carolina vs Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina

Caesars North Carolina provides North Carolina bettors with a Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets welcome bonus when using the Caesars North Carolina promo code ROTONC. This sign-up bonus provides the most bonus bets via a bet-and-get offer compared to other North Carolina online sportsbooks.

Bet365 North Carolina vs FanDuel North Carolina

FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina and its FanDuel North Carolina promo code sign-up bonus rewards new customers with $150 in bonus bets following a $5 first bet. It is another great welcome bonus and we recommend signing up for multiple NC sportsbooks in order to odds shop and claim as many bonus bets as possible as a new user.

Our Verdict On The Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC

Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC gives new North Carolina sports bettors an added bonus when they sign up today. By using the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC, they either get $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. We highly recommend signing up now to claim the sign-up offer from Bet365 North Carolina with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

Sign up today and start online sports betting at Bet365 North Carolina now!

Bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code FAQs

When is the Bet365 North Carolina launch date?

The Bet365 North Carolina launch date is March 11, 2024. New customers can sign up now with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC to claim $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Is Bet365 legit in North Carolina?

Yes, Bet365 North Carolina is legit, and has been granted an online sportsbook license by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which allowed for the online sportsbook to start accepting wagers as of Match 11, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST.

Is Bet365 legal in North Carolina?

Yes, Bet365 is legal in North Carolina. The signing of House Bill 347 on June 14, 2023, legalizing online sports betting as well as retail sports betting in North Carolina, opened the door for Bet365 North Carolina to launch in the North Carolina sports betting market on March 11, 2024. Bet365 North Carolina has a sports betting license from the North Carolina State Lottery Commission.

What is the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code?

The Bet365 North Carolina bonus code is ROTONC. New customers can sign up using the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC now to claim a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

What is the Bet365 promo code in North Carolina?

The Bet365 promo code in North Carolina is ROTONC. Use the Bet365 North Carolina promo code ROTONC to claim $150 in bonus bets or a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000.

Does Bet365 North Carolina offer bonus bets?

Yes, Bet365 North Carolina offers bonus bets to new customers signing up with its welcome offer that is unlocked by the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC, as well as through daily promos and bonuses. Claim your bonus bets today using the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC.

What is the Bet365 legal betting age in North Carolina?

The Bet365 legal betting age in North Carolina is 21 years old. As long as you are 21 years old and within North Carolina state lines, you can sign up for a new Bet365 North Carolina account with the Bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC now that the online sportsbook is live.

Does Bet365 have a retail sportsbook in North Carolina?

No, Bet365 does not have a retail sportsbook in North Carolina. Currently, three tribal casinos operate retail sportsbooks in North Carolina. They are Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah's Cherokee Valley River Casino, and Catawba Two Kings Casino.

Daniel Coyle
Author: Daniel Coyle
Contributor since May 2023
Based in Montreal, Daniel Coyle has been writing about sports and sports betting for two decades. His work has been featured in an array of publications including Sportsnet.com, NESN.com, SI.com, Montreal Gazette, OddsShark, Sports Interaction Insights, and Sports Betting Dime.
