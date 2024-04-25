DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's playoff slate has two games, consisting of one 7:00 p.m. ET start and one 7:30 p.m. puck drop. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (at NY Islanders) and Tampa Bay (vs. Florida) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Hurricanes hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the Islanders, while the Lightning are down 2-0 to the Panthers.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at TB ($7,600): Bobrovsky was spectacular during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he's been superb again to begin the 2024 postseason. He has held the Lightning to two goals or fewer in four of five outings in 2023-24, including both of his starts in the playoffs.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CAR ($7,400): Sorokin will get his first start this postseason in Game 3 after Semyon Varlamov went 0-2 with a .905 save percentage in the first two contests of the series. The 28-year-old Sorokin has some bang for the buck upside with the Islanders in a must-win situation. Despite only winning two of four outings in the 2023 playoffs versus the Hurricanes, he managed to post a .924 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Steven Stamkos, TB vs. FLA ($6,900): Stamkos has collected two power-play goals, an even-strength helper and five shots on net through two playoff contests against the Panthers.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NYI ($6,000): Jarvis generated one goal and two assists in Game 2 after being held off the scoresheet in the series opener versus the Islanders. He has three multi-point efforts in his past five appearances dating back to the regular season.

Kyle Palmieri, NYI vs. CAR ($5,000): Palmieri has one goal on six shots through two contests versus the Hurricanes. He has notched three goals and six points in his past seven playoff outings.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. CAR ($3,700): Lee has reached the scoresheet in each of the first two games of the postseason, picking up one goal and one assist while racking up eight shots.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers at Lightning

Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,500), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,200), Anton Lundell (C - $3,600)

Tkachuk has one goal, two assists and eight shots through two games this postseason. Verhaeghe has two goals, one assist and eight shots in the 2024 playoffs. Lundell is likely to center the two talented wingers because of an upper-body injury to Sam Bennett. The 22-year-old Lundell had the lone assist on Verhaeghe's overtime winner in Game 2.

The second line of the Panthers should be able to continue their hot play as the series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 3.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. FLA ($5,400): Hedman earned two assists, including one on the power play, in Game 2 versus Florida. He also has three shots and four blocks in the series.

Brady Skjei, CAR at NYI ($4,500): Skjei has contributed three assists, including one on the man advantage, in his first two appearances of the playoffs. He also has three shots and two blocks during that time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.