NHL Picks Tonight: Free NHL Plays and Player Props for April 24

NHL Bets Tonight: Stanley Cup Playoff Picks for Wednesday, April 24

The NHL playoffs are tough. It starts with the play on the ice. I don't think there's any higher intensity action in all of sports than playoff hockey. So many scrums after the whistle, guys finishing checks, huge (sometimes dirty) hits to swing momentum. There is such little margin for error, just ask Alex Ovechkin who simply bobbled the puck last night and might've cost the Caps a chance to come back in the series.

But the NHL playoffs are tough for bettors too. Trends often get thrown out the window, historical patterns fall by the wayside, and surprises happen. Look at what's happening in Toronto with the William Nylander mystery. Why has a guy who hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2016 and who played in all 82 regular season games - finishing Top 10 in league scoring to boot - missing Games 1 and 2 of the first round? How do you bet on an Islanders team confidently when they gave up three goals in nine seconds to blow Game 2? How good are the Golden Knights now that Mark Stone came back healthy in Game 1 and potted the first goal of the series?

These are some of the hard questions that make handicapping playoff hockey, well, hard, but hey, that's why I put my hard hat on every day, go to my desk, and do the dirty work to help you answer them. So, here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight, let's get to work!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Oilers -1.5 PL (+138 on FanDuel)

The Oilers looked scary good in Game 1. Connor McDavid had FIVE (5) assists. You know who else has done that in a playoff game, like, ever? No one in the last 26 years. I guess that's pretty good. Zach Hyman scored a hat trick. Evan Bouchard had 4 assists of his own. The fact that Leon Draisaitl was the quiet one with two points is saying something.

The Kings will probably push back a bit more tonight, but I love the Oilers by two or more no matter what. I know I just said historical patterns get tossed out the window in the playoffs, but in this case, the Kings have lost their last five visits to Edmonton including in Game 1, and all five of those losses were by two or more goals. I don't see the Kings winning outright or forcing OT tonight, so I like this plus-money bet.

Stars, Race to 3 Goals (Excl OT) (+160 on DraftKings)

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 2-goal lead in the first 10 minutes of Game 1 in Dallas, with Mark Stone scoring on the power play less than two minutes into the game and then Jonathan Marchessault tallied just before the 9-minute mark. The first period ended 3-2 in favor of Vegas, who won the game 4-3 when all was said and done.

I think the roles are reversed tonight. The Stars will bounce back.

That Game 1 loss on home ice was just their seventh in their last 20 home contests, and they will hopefully have more puck luck tonight. They outshot the Golden Knights 28-15 on Monday, and I could see them winning this one 4-2 or 4-3.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Logan Stankoven over 1.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

This rookie has been such a spark for the Stars down the stretch. He pickpocketed Mark Stone to set up a Jason Robertson goal in Game 1. He's scrappy and his counterparts on the third line Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn are a tough matchup for Vegas, with both of them getting on the board in the first meeting. He had two recorded shots on goal in Game 1, and has hit 2+ shots on goal in nine of his last 15 games overall. The Stars controlled the shot battle in Game 1 and I expect them to run it back again tonight.

Connor McDavid to record 2+ points (-130 on FanDuel)

McJesus loves playing the Kings. He had five assists in Game 1, three points in their March 28 matchup, and two points when they played on February 26. He's hit 2+ points against the Kings in eight of their last 10 meetings. He has 2+ points in seven straight home games overall too and in 17 of his last 19 home games. He's basically a video game at this point.