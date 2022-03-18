RotoWire Partners
NBA Waiver Wire: Must Add Players - Week 23 (Video)

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
March 18, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for Week 23.  Alex Barutha, Shannon McKeown, and Ken K-Train Crites give their best and long-shot picks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Ken "K-Train" Crites plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: KenCRW on FanDuel. kcrites on DraftKings.. Shannon McKeown plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotoshannon, DraftKings: rotoshannon, Yahoo: rotoshannon, FantasyDraft: rotoshannon.
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Tweet @KenCrites or e-mail at ken@rotowire.com. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
