NBA Waiver Wire: Must Add Players - Week 23 (Video)

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for Week 23. Alex Barutha, Shannon McKeown, and Ken K-Train Crites give their best and long-shot picks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Ken "K-Train" Crites plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: KenCRW on FanDuel. kcrites on DraftKings.. Shannon McKeown plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotoshannon, DraftKings: rotoshannon, Yahoo: rotoshannon, FantasyDraft: rotoshannon.