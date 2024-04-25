NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, April 25

Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 25, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Josh Hart over 1.5 threes (+114) at 76ers

FanDuel, 3:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Through two games, the 76ers' defense has loaded the strong side when Jalen Brunson has the ball. That usually leaves Hart open on the other side of the court. He's 8-for-15 from deep through two games, with 12 of those looks being classified as "wide open" per NBA.com. If someone is getting six open triples per game, I'm going to assume they're hitting two of them, plus the potential to bang home a couple of contested ones.

Gary Harris over 1.5 threes (-115) vs. Cavaliers

FanDuel, 3:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm using similar logic to the Hart bet outlined above, though Harris has been less successful so far. Through two games, Harris is 4-for-12 from distance, with all four makes coming in Game 2 after an 0-for-5 performance in Game 1. Eight of Harris' 12 attempts have been wide open -- a result of Cleveland packing the paint -- so my assumption is he'll keep firing at volume.

Denver Nuggets moneyline at LA Lakers (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I understand why the Lakers are favored here with their backs against the wall, but after two halftime leads, including a 20-point advantage in Game 2, I think it's fair to question whether this team can bounce back, mentally. The Lakers got a best-case start from D'Angelo Russell, while Anthony Davis started the game 14-of-15 from the field. Both of those events are unlikely to occur again in Game 3, and it still feels like the Nuggets are yet to fully wake up on offense, as they're 11-of-44 on what NBA.com/Stats defines as "wide open" threes in this series. I fully expect that to begin to turn around tonight as Denver grabs a 3-0 advantage and essentially wraps up the series.

Max Strus Over 13.5 Pts+Reb (-130) versus Orlando Magic

DraftKings, 11:45

Kirien Sprecher: Back at it again. On Monday, I had Strus over 13.5 Pts+Reb at -122, but the odds actually improved to -110 before tipoff. The sharpshooter is just 2-for-10 from three through two games, but he's been a beast on the boards. It may be a stretch to expect the 6-foot-5 Strus to continue flirting with double-digit rebounds on a nightly basis, but I do think some shots will start to fall for the sharpshooter in Game 3. He finished with exactly seven points and nine rebounds in each of the first two games of the series.

