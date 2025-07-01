The New York Knicks are coming off of their best postseason performance in 25 years, reaching the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

The franchise that has represented Gotham since the NBA's formation has mostly been frustrating for New York fans in the past quarter century, and more recently for NBA betting backers. But RotoWire.com wanted to take a step back and give accolades to the best Knicks players over that span with our Knicks All-Quarter Century team. We chose two guards, two forwards and a center.

New York Knicks Quarter Century Team Members

Stephon Marbury (2004 to 2008)

The man nicknamed "Starbury" spent five of his 13 NBA seasons in the Big Apple after arriving from the Phoenix Suns via trade in the middle of the 2003-04 season. His high point with the Knicks was in his first full season there, 2004-05, when the guard averaged 21.7 points and 8.1 assists per game. He and the team made a brief appearance in the 2004 playoffs (a four-game, first-round sweep at the hands of Marbury's former team, the New Jersey Nets) and never returned to the postseason during his tenure. His time with the Knicks was a return home for the Brooklyn native.

Allan Houston (2000 to 2005)

Houston, the other guard on this list, played nine seasons in New York, from 1996 to 2005. But we're only considering performance since 2000 – and the guard nicknamed H20 still makes the cut. Houston was an All-Star in 2000 and 2001 and increased his scoring output steadily, peaking at 22.5 points per game in the 2002-03 season. He's fourth on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 11,165 points and is second behind John Starks in career 3-pointers made (921) and attempted (2,310).

There's nothing like playing at @TheGarden. 💙🧡 In 2022, @ALLAN_HOUSTON reminisced about some of his most memorable moments as a Knick. https://t.co/AEMuodoZyf pic.twitter.com/T4b7Q3gvOO — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 23, 2025

Carmelo Anthony (2011 to 2017)

The second player on this list who was born in Brooklyn, Anthony was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame this year, with his induction set for September in Springfield, Massachusetts. The well-traveled swing forward played for six teams but is mostly remembered for his time with two teams, the Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

He returned home to New York after a trade from Denver on Deb. 22, 2011. Anthony went on to win a league scoring title as a Knick in 2012-13 at 28.7 ppg. He was an All-Star in each of his six full seasons with the Knicks and averaged 28.8 ppg in the 2013 playoffs, when New York lost to Indiana in the second round.

Julius Randle (2019 to 2025)

Randle's five-year tenure in The City That Never Sleeps included three All-Star berths and a nod as the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2020-21. In that season, he led the league at 37.6 minutes played per game and the forward also averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.0 assists per game. The team dealt Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2024-25 season.

Tyson Chandler (2011 to 2014)

Over a 19-year career as a center and power forward, Chandler only spent three seasons with the Knicks in the middle of his career. But there have not been many impactful centers for this franchise since Patrick Ewing's playing days in New York ended in 2000. Chandler was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2011-12, his first year with the Knicks. He also earned his lone All-Star honor the following season, when he snagged 10.7 rpg.