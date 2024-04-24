NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Game 2 action continues Wednesday with a two-game offering that tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. We have all of our favorite recommendations for the slate below. I've cashed in every playoff slate so far, so let's keep the streak going!

SLATE OVERVIEW

We'll use perfect lineups for slates when available, but we'll use this FDFP/Value table for this unique Game 2 grouping.

FDFPs VALUE J. Tatum 53.0 J. Valanciunas 6.9x C. Holmgren 48.2 T. Murphy 6.5x T. Murphy 40.8 D. Wright 6.4x J. Valanciunas 40.0 C. Holmgren 5.8x C.J. McCollum 38.6 J. Tatum 5.6x S. Gilgeous-Alexander 38.2 N. Marshall 5.4x J. Williams 36.4 C.J. McCollum 4.9x B. Adebayo 33.7 J. Jaquez 4.7x J. Brown 33.1 J. Williams 4.5x K. Porzingis 31.3 P. Pritchard 4.5x

We are targeting players who appear in both columns, although game-by-game consistency is far from guaranteed. Valanciunas, Murphy, McCollum and Holmgren appear to be the favored options based on the table.

INJURIES

MIA Terry Rozier (neck) - OUT

MIA Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

There's no change to Miami's injury report, so Jaime Jaquez ($6,100) will continue to have a large role in the first unit.

ELITE PLAYERS

The top of Wednesday's slate is interesting, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600) is the only player above 10k. His number is low enough to accept, but Jayson Tatum ($9,800) appears to be the preferred target in this range. I favor Kristaps Porzingis ($8,400) as my best pick above 8k due to the scarcity at center, although slotting Porzingis at PF and taking a budget route with Jonas Valanciunas ($6,900) proved to be a winning strategy in Game 1. The table also showed that a pivot to Chet Holmgren isn't a bad idea, but to do so would eliminate Valanciunas as an option, and I think he's still too cheap to overlook. CJ McCollum is my first elite guard off the board at $7,700.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,000) vs. MIA

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jalen Williams, OKC ($7,600) vs. NOP

I have a hard time getting behind the salary for Williams, but his production is too strong to ignore on a slim slate. I rode Josh Giddey ($5,700) with minimal success despite cashing in many of those contests, and even though Williams is far from a lock to break 5x value, his production continues to be a consistent two-way source for the Thunder.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,100) vs. MIA

There's definitely some Game 2 value for White, although I'd prefer a slightly lower salary. His 20 points after a return from injury were encouraging, and he should be able to post bigger numbers as his ankle continues to heal. He needs a final FDFP result of 35 or more to be worth the cost, but it's reachable if he's close to 100 percent.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($6,800) @ OKC

Brandon Ingram ($7,800) experienced a massive regression in Game 1, as he ceded a lot of the action to Murphy, who continues to play well amid Zion Williamson's (hamstring) absence. Murphy delivered 40.6 FDFPs and 6.5x value in Game 1, and although I don't expect another bad outing from Ingram, Murphy is currently proving to be the more consistent wingman for the Pelicans.

Delon Wright, MIA ($4,900) @ BOS

Although Wright didn't start in Game 1, he played 26 minutes and generated 28.7 FDFPs for 6.4x value at his previous salary. The performance resulted in a $400 increase for Wright, but I still think he's a viable budget option in the PG slot. The single eligibility is unfortunate, but the more elite options have PG and SG eligibility tonight. We can make room for him to keep our costs down.

Payton Pritchard, BOS ($4,500) vs. MIA

Like Wright, Pritchard may be the budget guy who can help offset our high spending elsewhere. His 8/4/5 line was enough to generate 20.3 FDFPs and blow past 5x value. He may not be as dependable as Wright as a budget pivot, but you can certainly do a lot worse. A Boston blowout would likely send his value through the roof.

