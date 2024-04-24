Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, April 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Herb Jones over 1.5 threes (-145) at Thunder

BetMGM, 1:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jones went 2-for-8 from distance in Game 1. All eight of those attempts were classified as "wide open", per NBA.com. Jones shot well during the regular season, hitting 1.5 threes per game at 41.8 percent, but he's not necessarily a volume shooter. I assume that OKC will continue to leave him open to protect the paint until Jones makes them pay.

Delon Wright over 1.5 steals (+145) at Celtics

BetMGM, 1:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wright saw 26 minutes in Game 1, not to mention 23+ minutes his four prior games heading into the postseason. He's gotten at least two steals in four of the past five games, and he had two steals on six deflections in Game 1. With as active as Wright is defensively, I like for him to continue his great run on that side of the ball.

Trey Murphy O17.5 PTS at OKC (+100)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: With Zion Williamson out and Brandon Ingram struggling to work back from injury, Murphy has had to step up as a scorer, and he's answered the call, scoring in double figures in 26 of his last 27 games. He's posting 18.0 points per game in that span while launching nearly nine threes per game. In Game 1, Murphy played 44 minutes and took 18 shots (including 12 threes) on his way to 21 points. At plus money, I'll take him to do it again.

Al Horford Over 12.5 Pts+Reb (-115) versus Miami Heat

DraftKings 1:15 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Horford played 26 minutes in Game 1 and finished with 10 points (4-8 FG) and seven boards. The Celtics played an eight-man rotation during a 20-point win over Miami on Monday, so even if Game 2 gets out of hand, the veteran should see plenty of minutes. Horford played at least 25 minutes 39 times during the regular season and averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in those contests.