NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25

Slate Overview

CLE at ORL: Cavs lead series 2-0

NYK at PHI: Knicks lead series 2-0

DEN at LAL: Nuggets lead series 2-0

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Dean Wade (knee): Questionable

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (ankle): Probable; Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($7,900) vs. Knicks

Despite the losses, Maxey delivered impressive performances in Games 1 and 2, going over 30 points in each and finishing with 63.3 DK points in Game 2. He must bring another major effort to help lift his squad to a win and has the benefit of home-court advantage for the first time in the series. Maxey averaged slightly better numbers at home in terms of points, rebounds, assists and shooting percentage during the regular season.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,100) at Lakers

After averaging 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.0 steals across three meetings with the Lakers during the regular season, Murray continued his success with 50 DK points in Game 1 and a 20-point scoring effort in Game 2, which he topped off by hitting the game winner on a last-second fadeaway. Murray shot an average of 47.0 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent from long range on the road this season, and, as a result, is likely to pose a problem for the Lakers again in Game 3.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,500)vs. Nuggets

Aside from being winless versus the Nuggets this season, James delivered two impressive individual performances to start the series, including a 64 DK-point effort in Game 2. He recorded 12 assists in the last game, which marked the third time he totaled double digits in assists in his last six outings dating back to the regular season. James must continue to lead the charge for his squad, while his versatility and strength should to result in more impressive numbers across the board.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) vs. Cavaliers

Banchero delivered two decent performances to start the series, including a high of 36.8 DK points in Game 1. He topped 20 points in scoring in both outings, despite no team surpassing 100 points in either game. Banchero is likely to produce at an even more impressive rate in Game 3 after he shot 5.0 percent better from the field at home compared to on the road this season.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,400) vs. Knicks

Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for the third consecutive game to start the postseason, but he was able to fight through any issues and exceed 50 DK points in both Games 1 and 2. Embiid is likely to come out with an added spark in Game 3 after he performed notably better at home, compared to on the road this season. He could also benefit from a slightly lighter matchup if the Knicks are without Robinson in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Lakers ($11,500) at Lakers

Jokic turned in two massive efforts to lead the Nuggets to the 2-0 series lead, including a triple-double with 27 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals, in Game 2. He should continue to feast in the paint as the Lakers remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. Jokic is unlikely to be fazed facing the first road game of the series, as he averaged nearly identical numbers on the road and at home this season.

Mid-Range Money

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($5,700) vs. Nuggets

Reaves did not stand out in either of the first two games of the series, as he logged a high of 25.5 DK points in Game 1, with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. However, he has a good opportunity to get back on track at home, where he shot 39.1 percent from long range during the regular season.

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($6,300) at Lakers

Porter provided his squad with two impressive efforts to start the series, going over 35 DK points in both Games 1 and 2 and shooting an average of 57.1 percent from the field across both outings. He is likely to continue to fill it up against the Lakers, who gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game this season.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,700) vs. Knicks

Lowry produced two strong performances in Games 1 and 2, contributing across the stat sheet and going over 25 DK points in each. His squad will continue to rely on his veteran presence to help set the pace, and he must keep up the well-rounded play in order to help hold up against the Knicks' talented backcourt,

Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks ($3,800) at 76ers

Bogdanovic picked up 25 minutes in Game 1 and just 11 minutes of action in Game 2, but he did a good job of making the most of the time with relatively good production in each outing. His ability to provide quick offense off the bench could be a key factor in his squad's first road game of the series, and he may be able to earn extended playing time, if he can get going early.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($3,600) vs. Cavaliers

Wagner logged at least 10 points, five rebounds and a steal, in each of the first two games of the series, and he should continue to find an advantage against the Cavs' second unit. Wagner averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals, in 17.7 minutes per game this season.

