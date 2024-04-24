NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: Celtics lead series 1-0

NOP at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee), Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic are up for another start. Duncan Robinson and Delon Wright must step up off the bench.

BOS - Luke Kornet (calf): OUT

Al Horford will handle the majority of frontcourt minutes off the bench.

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Trey Murphy continues to start. Naji Marshall and Larry Nance must also step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,400) vs. Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander came up with the game-winning bucket in Game 1, where he also totaled 40 DK points, with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists, in 39 minutes of action. He must bring another signature effort in Game 2 in order to help fend off the more experienced opponent and maintain home-court advantage. He averaged 25.0 points per game over three meetings with the Pelicans this season.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,500) at Thunder

McCollum came up with a 20-point performance, while shooting 9-for-22 in Game 1 on the road. He must continue to handle a significant role on the offensive end due to the absence of Williamson, and he should get his shot going from downtown as the Thunder gave up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,600) vs. Heat

Brown turned in 34.5 DK points in Game 1 with a well-rounded effort, including 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and block. He has another great chance to make his mark against the shorthanded Heat, especially after he averaged 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals through their three meetings during the regular season.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,300) vs. Heat

Porzingis was effective from long range in Game 1, as he knocked down 4-for-8 from deep on his way to 18 points, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks, in 34 minutes of action. He is likely to shine again with an advantage in the frontcourt, as the Heat do not feature a lot of size in their roation.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,200) at Celtics

Considering the Celtics' backcourt and wing defense poses a tough matchup for Tyler Herro, Adebayo remains the Heat's best offensive option in the absence of Butler. He tallied 24 points in the last outing and averaged 22.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting across three meetings with the Celtics during the regular season. Adebayo also has a good chance to pad his stats on the glass, as the Celtics gave up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game this season.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,500) vs. Heat

Tatum delivered a dominant performance in Game 1, registering a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, in 41 minutes of playing time. He is likely to stand out once again in the absence of Jimmy Butler, especially after he averaged 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists against the Heat during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,500) vs. Heat

White was an influential factor in the Celtics' Game 1 win, as he amassed 32.3 DK points, with 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and a block, in 33 minutes of action. He is likely to continue to thrive against the shorthanded Heat backcourt, while his ability to step up on the defensive end should help boost his totals.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,000) vs. Heat

Horford came up with 19.8 DK points, on 10 points and seven rebounds in Game 1. He will continue to offer his squad a size advantage off the bench and should prosper on the glass, after he averaged 7.3 rebounds per game over three meetings with the Heat this season.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($5,700) at Thunder

Valanciunas did a great job establishing his frontcourt presence with 13 points and 20 rebounds in Game 1. He must continue to step up in the absence of Williamson and should thrive against the Thunder's frontcourt, who gave up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers this season.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Heat ($3,800) at Celitcs

Wright provided a respectable effort with 29.3 DK points in Game 1 and is expected to continue to see added responsibility in light of his squad's shorthanded backcourt. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics' backcourt, but he has a good chance to make his mark on the scoreboard as the Celtics gave up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($3,800) at Thunder

Marshall did a great job contributing across the stat sheet in Game 1, with five points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. He needs to come up with another solid effort in order help offset the absence of Williamson. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Thunder, who gave up the league's second-most offensive rebounds this season.

