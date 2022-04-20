DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at BOS (-4), O/U: 226

PHI (-2) at TOR, O/U: 216.5

CHI at MIL (-10), O/U: 224.5

The Nets-Celtics should be another highly competitive game, in which the top two players on either side go head-to-head with major contributions.

The Raptors gave up an average of 121.5 points per game, as they fell to 0-2 against the Sixers. They need to turn up the defense in order to get back on track at home, which could result in a tough night for the visitors.

The Bucks pose an overall mismatch for the Bulls, and they should be able to build off the momentum of their last win to take care of business at home. Game 1 was a low-scoring affair, and it is likely the Bucks stick to the defensive focus.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT

Daniel Theis is up for another start. Grant Williams also gets boost.

PHI - Matisse Thybulle (not injury related): OUT

Danny Green is expected to start. Furkan Korkmaz is up for added playing time off the bench.

TOR - Scottie Barnes (ankle), Gary Trent (illness): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher are in line for more responsibility.

MIL - George Hill (abdomen): Questionable

Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton have to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving ($9,900)

Irving put up massive numbers in Game 1 in Boston, for a sum of 65.8 DK points. Despite his effort, the Nets came up short at the final buzzer. Irving topped 53 DK points in the last three games, and there is plenty of motivation for him to keep it going.

Jaylen Brown ($8,600)

Brown has a favorable matchup against the Nets' backcourt defense. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals, totaling 45.3 DK points in Game 1, and he needs to come up big again to help the Celtics maintain their home-court advantage.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($9,500)

Tatum was great in Game 1 against the Nets, with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists and a steal, for a total of 53 DK points. He is averaging 28.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games, including five games where he topped 50 DK points.

Pascal Siakam ($9,000)

Siakam exceeded 42 DK points in the Raptors' first two games against the Sixers. He had success against the 76ers all season, and he should be able to keep it up, as he gets back to his home court for Game 3.

Joel Embiid ($10,600)

Embiid topped 44 DK points through Games 1 and 2 against the Raptors, but he will have to adjust as the series shifts to Toronto. He averaged 29.0 points and 11.3 rebounds through three meetings with the Raptors during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,900)

Antetokounmpo was dominant in Game 1, with 27 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He also had success against the Bulls during the regular season, averaging 26.8 points and 13.5 rebounds, through four meetings. He should be up for another big night, especially with the home-court advantage.

Value Picks

Brook Lopez ($4,800)

Lopez topped 20 DK points in each of his last five games, including one game with 46.8 DK points. He has a size advantage against the Bulls' frontcourt, and he logged 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Game 1.

Patrick Williams ($4,000)

The Bulls need Williams to step up if they hope to compete with the size of the Bucks' frontcourt. He finished with 12.3 DK points in Game 1.

Grant Williams ($3,600)

Williams has a favorable matchup in the frontcourt against the Nets' second unit. He finished with seven points, two rebounds and a block, in Game 1.

Wesley Matthews ($3,200)

Matthews finished with 13.8 DK points in 27 minutes of action in Game 1. He will continue to play a key role in helping contain the Bulls' high-powered guards, which should lead to more opportunities on both ends of the floor.

Goran Dragic ($4,000)

Dragic finished with 23.8 DK points in Game 1 in Boston. The Nets will need his veteran poise once again on the road.

