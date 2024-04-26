NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have another three-game playoff slate Friday, and this one is a bit different in that it kicks off at 5:30 p.m. EDT with the Bucks-Pacers. We also have three notable names on the injury report, which will be something to monitor as tipoff approaches.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, April 26 @ 11:30 a.m. EDT:

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers (-6) (O/U: 223.5)

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (-4.5) (O/U: 213.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns (-4.5) (O/U: 208.0)

The Pacers' status as Friday's biggest favorites isn't surprising considering Giannis Antetokounmpo's likely absence and a potential one for Khris Middleton. The Mavs listing a 4.5-point projected advantage is also understandable given they're at home and Kawhi Leonard appears legitimately questionable for the Clippers. The biggest shock may be the Suns' line given how effective Minnesota's defense has been in the first two games.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): DOUBTFUL

In Antetokounmpo's likely ongoing absence, Bobby Portis should continue to handle power forward duties while Damian Lillard's usage should go through the roof.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Leonard sits, Amir Coffey is likely to reenter the starting five with Paul George and James Harden the major beneficiaries in terms of usage.

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Should Middleton not be able to go, Pat Connaughton or Jae Crowder could cover starting small forward duties.

Other notable injuries:

Grayson Allen, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,100) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200).

Doncic has been excellent in the first two matchups this series with tallies of 56.6 and 55.7 FD, and should be just as heavily involved in Game 3 at home. He also could have an easier path to production if Kawhi Leonard isn't available.

Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to have a realistic chance of playing due to his calf injury.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,700)

Lillard is shooting 46.7 percent - including 50.0 percent from distance - over the first two games while averaging 46 FD points and is projected to once again take the floor without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,600)

Edwards still managed 42 FD in Game 2 despite going 3-for-12 from the field after posting 52.8 in the opener.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,400)

Irving has been somewhat overshadowed by Doncic, yet is having an impressive series averaging 45.5 FD while shooting 50.0 percent.

Pascal Siakam, IND ($9,200)

Siakam has averaged a stellar 60.9 FD over the first two games with no Antetokounmpo in his way, a figure that should keep him highly rostered at his salary Friday.

James Harden, LAC ($8,800)

Harden has significantly stepped up his offense so far this series and totaled over 46 FD to make for strong returns on his current salary.

Key Values

Ivica Zubac, LAC at DAL ($6,600)

Zubac has excelled against Dallas with 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal on his way to an average of 36.5 FD. Not only is his signature work on the boards impressive, but the fact he took 17 and 12 shots is very encouraging and bodes well for his chances of replicating his solid numbers on Friday. That would be even more likely were Kawhi Leonard to sit out as Zubac registered 44.5 FD without his teammate on the floor in Game 1 and is averaging 42.5 FD per 36 minutes without Kawhi since the start of the regular season.

Brook Lopez, MIL at IND ($6,100)

Lopez has unsurprisingly helped fill the void of Antetokounmpo's absence this series by notching 16.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 56.5 percent - including 63.6 percent from behind the arc. The big man has posted tallies of 28.3 and 33.7 FD and also managed 28.1 and 40.5 against Indiana in two of their four regular-season meetings. Lopez is now averaging 37.1 FD per 36 minutes with Giannis off the floor since the start of the campaign while the Pacers rank 23rd in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to centers (32.5).

Russell Westbrook, LAC at DAL ($5,600)

Westbrook has played a key role off the bench this series with averages of 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. The future Hall of Famer has averaged a solid 26.6 FD during that stretch and is even shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range on seven attempts. While efficiency can sometimes be a problem, Westbrook also went 55.2 percent against the Mavs across three regular-season meetings and they've allowed 47.2 percent shooting to opposing second-unit players since the start of the season and the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (28.9).

ALSO CONSIDER: P.J. Washington, LAC at DAL ($6,300); Jaden McDaniels, MIN at PHO ($5,300)

