NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 26

Slate Overview

MIL at IND: Series tied at 1-1

LAC at DAL: Series tied at 1-1

MIN at PHX: Timberwolves lead series 2-0

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): Questionable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): OUT

Bobby Portis is up for a start, while Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder also get a boost.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable

Norman Powell, Amir Coffey and Russell Westbrook would be up for a boost.

DAL - Daniel Gafford (back): Questionable; Tim Hardaway (ankle): OUT

Dante Exum and Josh Green must step up without Hardaway. Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively could get more action if Gafford is out.

MIN - Kyle Anderson (hip): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker must remain prepared for more responsibility.

PHX - Grayson Allen (ankle): Questionable

Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon are line for bigger roles.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,300) at Pacers

Lillard shined in both Games 1 and 2, surpassing 33 points in each and totaling a high of 51 DK points in Game 2. He must continue to look to lead the way for his squad in the absence of Antetokounmpo, and he maintains a great opportunity to thrive against the Pacers' lackluster defense, which allowed opponents to shoot a league-high 49.6 percent from the field this season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,100) vs. Timberwolves

Booker has been relatively quiet to start the series, failing to go over 35 DK points in either of the first two games. However, he is likely to find his rhythm back on home court, where he shot 38.6 percent from long range this season. Booker also topped 40 DK points in both home games against the Timberwolves this season.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($7.900) at Mavericks

George tallied 22 points in each of the first two games to start the series, reaching a high of 37.0 DK points in Game 1. He must be prepared to lead the way offensively while Leonard is listed as questionable for action, and he should continue to find his way against the Mavs' defense, which conceded the league's eighth-most three-pointers and eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards this season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,300) vs. Bucks

Siakam amazingly totaled 62.8 DK points in both Games 1 and 2, including 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Game 2. He has another opportunity to shine against the Bucks in the absence of Antetokounmpo, who is slated to miss his fifth straight game. Siakam should also benefit from being back on home court with the chance to build on momentum from his squad's road win in the last outing.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,200) vs. Timberwolves

Durant turned in 31 points in Game 1 but came up with just 18 points in Game 2, as the Suns failed to reach 100 points for a second straight game to start the series. Nonetheless, he has been the anchor for his squad all season and is likely to come out refreshed in his home playoff debut. Durant averaged an additional 1.8 points and shot 2.4. percent better from long range at home as opposed to on the road this season.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,700) vs. Clippers

Doncic delivered two top-notch performances to kick off the postseason, scoring more than 30 points in both games and totaling a high of 61.8 DK points in Game 1. He has momentum in his favor as the Mavs return home after a hard-fought road win in Game 2, and he also faces a potentially advantageous matchup if the Clippers' top-defender, Leonard is slowed or sidelined due to injury.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($5,000) at Mavericks

Westbrook topped 25 DK points off the bench in both games to start the series and is likely to continue to prosper with a matchup advantage against the Mavs' second unit. He could also pick up extra responsibility if the Clippers are shorthanded. Westbrook averaged 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 25 games this season where he played at least 25 minutes.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,900) at Pacers

Portis is up for a fifth consecutive start in place of Antetokounmpo, dating back to April 10th. He is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals across that span, including going over 30 DK points in both Games 1 and 2 of the first round. He continues to deal with a tough matchup against the Pacers' frontcourt, but he should find room to make his mark offensively, as the Pacers gave up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards and the league's second most points in the paint per game during the regular season.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,200) at Suns

Gobert continues to provide a steady presence down low, reaching a minimum of 38 DK points in both Games 1 and 2, including shooting a combined 71.4 percent from the field. He should continue to thrive in his role against the Suns, who do not feature an overwhelming amount of size in their rotation.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,100) at Suns

Alexander-Walker showed streaks of impressive play all season and began the playoffs on a high note, going over 20 DK points in both games, with a high of 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting in Game 1. He must continue to step up and take advantage of his opportunities against the Suns' second unit, which is thinner in the backcourt, especially if Allen is out.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Suns

McDaniels was the hero for his squad in Game 2, with a team-high 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and a total of 42 DK points. Aside from the stand-out effort, he offers versatile play and has a knack for boosting his stats on the defensive end, which helps yield reliable production on a regular basis.

