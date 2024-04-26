NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, April 26

Published on April 26, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Aaron Nesmith over 1.5 threes (-162) vs. Bucks

DraftKings, 2:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Bucks are allowing the most wide open threes per game in the playoffs (23.1), and Nesmith is no exception. Through two games, the wing is 4-for-15 from deep (26.7%), but nine of those attempts were classified as wide open. I imagine he'll have a stronger performance from distance back in his home arena, where he shot 44.1% on 4.1 attempts from three during the regular season.

Pacers -6.5 vs. Bucks (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Bucks are in real trouble. Not only is it looking increasingly unlikely that Giannis Antetokounmpo returns at any point in Round 1, but there's a real chance they could also be down Khris Middleton for Game 3. Even if Middleton plays – likely at a diminished level – I like the Pacers to win this game fairly handily and take control of the series. The Bucks simply do not have a defensive matchup for Pascal Siakam, and if Middleton does sit out, there's no clear No. 2 option behind Damian Lillard. For that reason, I also lean U223.0 for Game 3.

Player prop leans for Friday night: Bobby Portis O17.5 PTS (+102); Tyrese Haliburton O10.5 AST (-142); PJ Washington O11.5 PTS (-118); Kyrie Irving O24.5 PTS (-112); Anthony Edwards game's leading scorer (+260)

