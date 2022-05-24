DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT and features a pair of Game 2s. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Both games are basically toss-ups. Hurricanes-Rangers has an over/under of just 5.5 goals, which isn't surprising considering the two teams have combined for only nine goals through three games, two of which were won by Carolina. Flames-Oilers comes in at 6.5 after topping that total in two of the first three games. The last two have been won by Edmonton after Clagary took the series opener.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR at NYR ($8,500): Raanta has been the best goalie in this round among the ones in action Tuesday, outplaying a pair of Vezina Trophy candidates. He has made a number of sensational saves while allowing just three goals on 81 shots through three games.

Mike Smith, EDM vs. CGY ($8,100): Smith was pulled in the early minutes of Game 1 but has played well in the two subsequent games, stopping 69 of 73 shots to put his team ahead 2-1 in the series. He was spared the loss in the high-scoring series opener, so Smith has won his last four decisions dating back to the first round against the Kings.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($7,900): Shesterkin wasn't bad in Carolina, but he really stood out in Game 3, setting aside 43 of 44 shots to get the Rangers back into this series. New York will try to keep the Hurricanes winless on the road this postseason (0-4 thus far), and Shesterkin's the key to doing so.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($6,800): Zibanejad has been the Rangers' best forward in this series and throughout the postseason. He generated some chances in Carolina, then led the offense with a goal and an assist in Game 3. Through 10 playoff games overall, Zibanejad has four goals and nine assists.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. CGY ($4,500): The top line has done most of the damage for the Oilers, but Hyman has been a valuable source of secondary scoring in this series, potting four goals – including at least one in every game – on 16 shots. Hyman's a nice value at $4,500 given his productivity playing on the second line and top power-play unit.

Nino Niederreiter, CAR at NYR ($3,100): Niederreiter was the only Hurricane able to solve Shesterkin in Game 3, scoring on a backhand that the Rangers goalie would have liked back. The goal was his fourth in 10 playoff games after a 24-goal regular season, so Niederreiter has shown strong scoring ability relative to his affordable $3,100 valuation.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at EDM ($3,500): Mangiapane has been quiet since his three-point outburst in Game 1 outburst, but his stat line for the series still looks pretty nice, as he's posted a 1-2-3 line and 10 shots. Of Mangiapane's 35 goals in the regular season, 23 came on the road, so he won't be intimidated by the hostile crowd in Edmonton.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Flames

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Leon Draisaitl (W - $7,500), Evander Kane (W - $6,300)

Edmonton's two superstars have been worth paying up for in every game. McDavid has a 2-7-9 line, while Draisaitl has done him one better at 2-8-10. Kane had a hat trick in Game 3 after being moved up to this line. Until the Flames show they can at least slow these guys down, you should continue to build around Edmonton's top line.

Flames at Oilers

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,400), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $7,100), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $6,500)

Given the lack of offense in the other series, Calgary's top line presents the top alternative or complementary options to Edmonton's top guys. The Oilers kept these guys off the board in Game 3, but the Flames' best players should bounce back in Game 4. Gaudreau dished five assists over this series' first two games, Tkachuk had a hat trick and an assist, and Lindholm chipped in a 1-2-3 line.

Hurricanes at Rangers

Sebastian Aho (C - $5,800), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,000), Seth Jarvis (W - $3,300)

Carolina's top line has supplied most of the team's offense in this low-scoring series, so there's some nice potential value here. Aho has a 2-1-3 line in this series, Teravainen has chipped in a pair of assists and Jarvis has added a helper, but this trio has generated a bevy of chances in addition to the few they have managed to put in the net.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Hanifin, CGY at EDM ($5,100): Hanifin's quiet night in Game 3 ended a stretch of four games in which he averaged 15.0 fantasy points and scored at least 11.4 in each. That production is even more remarkable considering Hanifin mustered just one assist without a goal over that span. He buoyed his value with 19 shots and 11 blocks in those four games, and Hanifin should continue to provide a high floor thanks to his contributions at both ends.

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. CAR ($4,800): Like Hanifin, Trouba's well-rounded game gives him a high fantasy floor. Trouba has averaged 10.6 fantasy points in the three games against the Hurricanes thanks to eight shots, nine blocks and an assist. The physical defenseman's skating over 25 minutes per game, so he'll continue to get ample opportunities to pile up secondary stats.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CGY ($4,300): Edmonton didn't get a single point from a defenseman in Game 3, but Bouchard was the team's best source of offense in Games 1 and 2, scoring a goal in each and piling up five shots in Game 2 as well. He should continue to chip in if the Oilers can keep penetrating Calgary's defense with the same level of regularity Edmonton has shown thus far.

Brendan Smith, CAR at NYR ($2,500): Given the low-scoring nature of this series, it's even more remarkable that Smith has mustered a point in every game against his former team. His three-game point streak comes on the heels of a five-shot performance in Game 7 against Boston. If you believe in riding the hot hand, Smith's a tempting option at the minimum $2,500 valuation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.