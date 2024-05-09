NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for May 9, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Thursday, May 9

God I love playoff hockey. It's simply the best. Better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone that I've ever met. It's stuck on my heart. I hang on every shot, save, and scrum. Oh, it's the best.

There's so much action I can hardly move. I love both of these matchups for their pure entertainment value but also because there are a number of angles I see to get some skin in the game. Let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Hurricanes ML (-165 on ESPN BET)

Sure, not the best value on this line but I love the 'Canes tonight. The series shifts back to Carolina where the Caniacs will be rockin'. Game 2 went to double OT and the Rangers just got the bounces to go their way despite the Canes outshooting them 57-39.

Igor Shesterkin has been incredible all playoffs but especially through the first two games in this series. Special teams have been the difference. The 'Canes have taken costly penalties which is out of character for them, and they're 0–for-10 on the power play.

The Rags have scored four total PPGs so far, but it's only a matter of time before the Canes' second-ranked regular-season power play figures it out. I think that will happen tonight.

Avalanche ML (+115 on ESPN BET)

It took the Avs a bit to finally arrive in this series after the Stars jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in Game 1, only for Colorado to rally for a 4-3 OT win. The Avs just look too good right now. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are other-worldly. Mikko Rantanen nabbed two assists in Game 1, and Valeri Nichushkin continues to go on a tear after potting a goal and an assist that game as well. The Stars roll out a 5-man defensive unit since Nils Lundkvist barely plays, and I think the Avs' overwhelming speed and aggressiveness will just be too much especially considering the Golden Knights pushed the Stars to seven games. The Avs showed in the first round that they can bend a little bit in Game 1 but then they rattled off four straight dominating performances, and I think they're gearing up for something similar here.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Seth Jarvis over 0.5 points (-140 on DraftKings)

Jarvis has been a standout for the Canes this postseason. Watch their games and you'll hear his name called often. He can generate chances at even strength, on the power player, and on the penalty kill too. He was held off the scoresheet in Game 2 after potting a goal in Game 1.

Jarvis had seven points in the first round against the Islanders, and with tonight essentially being a must-win game for Carolina, I think he's coming out flying in this one.

Jason Robertson over 2.5 shots on goal (+100 on DraftKings)

Speaking of must-win games, you could argue that tonight's tilt is a must-win for the Stars. They don't want to go back to Denver down 0-2 in the series. They dropped the first two games at home in the first round, but flying into Mile High is a much different beast, literally.

Denver is a tough place to play for away teams with the altitude, so the Stars need a win tonight to roll into the Rockies tied one game apiece. Robertson is their superstar, and his powers will need to be on full display tonight.

He led the Stars in shots on goal in the regular season and hit 3+ shots in four of the seven games against the Golden Knights. He was held to just one in Game 1 of this series, but I like him to have a bounce-back performance in Game 2.