NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has two games scheduled, one beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. NY Rangers) and Dallas (vs. Colorado) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Rangers hold a 2-0 series lead over the Hurricanes in the second round of the postseason following a 4-3 double-overtime win Tuesday. The Avalanche won Game 1 of Round 2 versus the Stars by a score of 4-3 in overtime after rallying from a three-goal deficit. The over/under for the Avalanche-Stars matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Rangers-Hurricanes contest is set for 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CAR ($7,400): Shesterkin has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Thursday's slate. He has won six straight playoff outings, posting a 2.01 GAA and a .929 save percentage over that span. Shesterkin is coming off a 54-save performance in Tuesday's victory.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at DAL ($7,500): Georgiev has the potential to be a strong value play thanks to his five-game winning spree. He has posted a .921 save percentage across that stretch. Georgiev settled down after a rocky first period against Dallas on Tuesday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. NYR ($6,800): Aho has contributed five helpers and eight shots on goal through two postseason contests versus the Rangers. He has registered two goals and eight points in seven outings this postseason.

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at CAR ($6,600): Zibanejad has collected three goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak to begin the playoffs. He has 20 shots on net, seven power-play points (two goals, five assists) and one short-handed point over that stretch.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. COL ($6,000): Johnston has racked up five goals, 29 shots on target and eight points through eight outings this postseason. He has lit the lamp in two straight games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Stars

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,800), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,700)

MacKinnon has amassed three goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak this postseason. He has 28 shots and six power-play points (one goal, five assists) during that period. Rantanen has two goals and nine helpers over his six-game playoff point spree. He has picked up three helpers on the man advantage and 16 shots in that time. Nichushkin has generated eight goals, including four on the power play, and one assist across his six-game point streak to begin the playoffs. He has added 21 shots during that stretch.

The top line of the Avalanche could be worth their high salary investment for Thursday's action.

Rangers at Hurricanes

Artemi Panarin (W - $8,000), Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,400), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,700)

Panarin has accumulated two goals and four helpers in his three-game point spree. He has 11 shots and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) during that span. Trocheck has accounted for five goals and five helpers during a six-game point streak. He has found the back of the net in five consecutive outings. Lafreniere has earned two goals and two assists during his three-game point spree. He tallied two markers on five shots in Game 2 versus the Hurricanes.

The second line of the Rangers has been rolling offensively and all three players check in with solid salaries for Thursday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at DAL ($8,100): Makar could be worth spending up for after compiling three goals and nine assists over a six-game point streak to kick off the 2024 playoffs. He also has six power-play points (two goals, four assists), 19 shots and 13 blocked shots.

Adam Fox, NYR at CAR ($5,900): Fox has chipped in an assist in four straight contests. He has also been credited with five shots and nine blocks during that span.

