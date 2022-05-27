Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Friday we get Game 6 of Colorado and St. Louis, with the latter needing a win again to avoid elimination. You have a budget for $130 for your DFS lineup. All you need to do is pick five players, including your Superstar, who earned 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup to go with Friday.

SUPERSTAR

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at STL ($37): A team's best player isn't always the best player in a given game, but when you are placing your bets, so to speak, bet on talent. After his first playoff game without a point, MacKinnon rebounded with three goals and an assist. He has the clear highest upside of any player in this game.

FLEX

Mikko Rantanen, COL at STL ($32): Rantanen has kept his point streak going, as he has at least one point in every game in this series. Even though he got the win in Game 5, Ville Husso has allowed at least four goals in his last five starts.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at STL ($23): Nichushkin has moved off the top line, but he still has Nazem Kadri has his center, and that's not exactly a tragedy. Plus, he's on Colorado's excellent top power-play unit. Thus, even with the shake up, Nichushkin has four points and 13 shots on net in this series.

David Perron, STL vs. COL ($23): Perron is my one Blue. He has six multipoint games in his last 12 games. Perron also tallied 26 power-play points in only 57 outings this season.

Bowen Byram, COL at STL ($15): When Samuel Girard went down, Byram was elevated into his spot. He responded with two assists in each of his last two games. On top of that, he's put 15 shots on net in this series.

