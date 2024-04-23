Best MLB Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses for Tuesday, April 23: Wager on Prop Bets & Odds

We're starting up another day on the diamond, and you can climb aboard with the best MLB betting promo codes and bonuses. On this Tuesday, there are 15 games on the schedule. You can wager on key matchups like Mets-Giants, Astros-Cubs, Marlins-Braves and Dodgers Nationals

In other action around MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to keep their winning streak alive against the Cincinnati Reds; the pitching matchup between Christopher Sanchez and Andrew Abbott certainly has some intrigue for MLB prop betting tonight.

To cap off the night, we'll get a battle out West between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. The Mets got off to a nice road trip taking two out of three games from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, but New York did drop the final game to end its six-game winning streak, and lost theirt opening series against SF last night.

San Francisco needs to string a few wins together to improve upon its 11-13 record and will hand the ball off to ace Logan Webb this evening.

Best MLB Playoffs Betting Promo Codes, Sites & Offers

MLB Betting Site MLB Betting Promo Code MLB Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets Bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Hard Rock Bet Click Here $100 First Bet Replay

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your first bet on MLB odds loses, you'll be reimbursed with bonus bets matching the amount of your first bet, up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, you get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000 for MLB picks and wagers.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you register a new account with the DraftKings promo code.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and bet on MLB futures and odds.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB props or odds after registering with the FanDuel promo code, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Use a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000, on MLB odds with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get a $100 First Bet Replay when you sign up with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code for MLB prop bets, odds and betting.

Steps to Sign Up with MLB Betting Sites & Apps

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign at any of the top MLB betting sites by following these steps for the best MLB betting promo codes and bonuses:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

Wager MLB Prop Bets & Odds with Top MLB Betting Promo Codes

Find your pitch on today's slate and knock it out of the park to get started today with the best MLB betting apps, promos and bonuses.

Whether you're looking for bonus bets right away, or a first-bet welcome offer to get a chance at forgiveness, you'll certainly find what you're looking for with these options. Get off to a great start with thousands of dollars in bonus bets from the best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.