Massachusetts Betting Apps: The Best MA Sports Betting Apps

You can download the best Massachusetts betting apps by searching for them on Google Play, if you have an Android device, or the App Store, if you are an iPhone user. They will download in seconds, and you can then follow these steps to get started.

Step 1 - Sign Up: You will need to create a strong password to protect your new Massachusetts sports betting account. You may need to select a username, but many betting apps will treat your email address as your username.

Step 2 - Enter Your Details: Type in your name, date of birth, address, phone number, and the last four digits of you SSN on the sign-up form. Agree to the terms and submit the form. You will need to verify your email address, and you also may need to validate your address and identity by uploading supporting documents.

Step 3 - Claim Your Welcome Bonus: Some Massachusetts betting apps automatically give you a welcome bonus, whereas others require a promo code. You can enter the bonus code on the sign-up form if needed, such as ROTOBONUS for BetMGM MA or ROTO1BET for Caesars Sportsbook MA.

Step 4 - Place An Initial Deposit: When your Massachusetts sports betting account is approved, make an initial deposit in the mobile cashier section.

Step 5 - Make A Bet: Select a sport from the main menu and choose a league or tournament to bet on. Tap on a game or futures betting market to browse the betting options, and then tap on any market to add it to the bet slip and place your first wager. Most Massachusetts betting apps give you a rebate if your first bet loses, as long as you use one of the many great sportsbook promo codes featured on this page.

The registration process only takes a couple of minutes, so you can easily sign up with lots of different Massachusetts betting apps. That will entitle you to lots of Massachusetts betting bonuses and allow you to claim the best odds in the state on any market you'd like to bet on.

Join in the legal sports betting industry in Massachusetts by signing up with the top Massachusetts betting apps available on this page. Claim the available welcome offers now and get bonus funds to use on March 10 and beyond, now that Massachusetts betting apps are live.