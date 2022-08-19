BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Gets Users $200 in Free Bets with ROTOBONUS

BetMGM Kansas Deposit Methods
BetMGM KS will offer a broad variety of deposit methods. These are the options you can choose from:
Visa or MasterCard Debit Cards
You can fund your account with a Visa or MasterCard debit card. This is a quick, secure deposit option, and the funds arrive instantly.
Credit Cards
BetMGM Kansas sportsbook will accept deposits via Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit cards. This is another quick and easy option.
Online Banking
You can use PayWithMyBank to send funds directly from your account to BetMGM KS. Instant banking is also available as a payment option at BetMGM Kansas.
PayPal
The country's most popular e-wallet provides customers with a secure, efficient deposit option at BetMGM Kansas. You can also use Skrill, if you'd like.
ApplePay
Anyone with an iOS device can use the cards saved in their ApplePay wallets to fund a BetMGM sportsbook KS app account. This is a very effective deposit method for mobile bettors.
VIP Preferred eCheck
A VIP Preferred e-check gives you another instant deposit method. The limits are broad, so this is a popular option among sports bettors.
BetMGM KS Play+
You can sign up for a branded BetMGM KS Play+ card. This is a prepaid card, which facilitates instant deposits and quick withdrawals. You can use the card at an ATM or anywhere that accepts Discover.
PayNearMe
PayNearMe allows you to fund your account by handing over cash at a participating retailer, such as CVS or 7-Eleven. The money should show up in your account within around 10 minutes. Fees can vary.
TAPPP BetMGM KS Gift Card
BetMGM KS gift cards powered by TAPPP can be used to fund your account. In 2022, the number of stores carrying these prepaid gift cards doubled to 12,000 nationwide.
Bank Wire Transfer
High rollers can contact the BetMGM KS customer service team to discuss sending a wire transfer. This is not the quickest method, but it is safe and the limits are high, with a minimum deposit of $1,000.
BetMGM Kansas Withdrawals & Payments
Bank Transfer
Online banking and instant banking can be used as withdrawal methods at BetMGM KS. The former takes 1-3 business days and the latter typically takes 2 business days. You can also use Visa Fast Funds to withdraw directly to a bank account linked to a Visa debit card.
Wire Transfer
Wire transfers are available at BetMGM Kansas, but they can come with high limits, so they are mainly used by high-stakes players. Contact customer support to discuss the best way to receive a wire transfer.
Cash
You can be paid out in cash at the casino cage in certain states. That service is available in New Jersey, Michigan, and Mississippi, so it may be extended to Kansas. If so, it would be available at the Kansas Star Casino.
PayPal
PayPal is one of the quicker withdrawal options at BetMGM Kansas. When the withdrawal is approved, you will receive the funds within 24 hours.
Skrill
Skrill provides an alternative to PayPal if you like using an e-wallet. It offers identical withdrawal times.
Prepaid Play+
You can withdraw directly to your Play+ account, which is the quickest payout option. The Play+ card can be used at various retailers, or you can withdraw cash from an ATM or send the funds to your bank account.
Couriered Check
The BetMGM Kansas sports betting team will send you a check by courier on request. This is the slowest option, as it can take 7-20 business days.