BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Gets Users $200 in Free Bets with ROTOBONUS

BetMGM Kansas will offer more betting options than most of its rival sportsbooks. The sports betting types available will fall into eight main categories:

Spreads

BetMGM KS will assign a point spread handicap to the stronger team. You can then bet on which team will cover the resulting point spread. For example, betting on the Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 against the Denver Broncos would require the Chiefs to win by 3 points or more to cover. There will be run lines on MLB games and puck lines on NHL games too.

Totals

Totals are a simple bet on the number of points, runs or goals in a game. For example, BetMGM Kansas might set the over/under total points line at 156.5 for a Jayhawks basketball game. If you think there will be 157 points or more scored, bet on the over. If you think the teams will combine for 156 points or fewer, bet on the under.

Moneyline

A moneyline wager is a straight bet on the result of a sporting event. For example, you could bet on the Chiefs to win an NFL game straight-up, the Jayhawks to win an NCAAB game, a boxer to win a fight, or a tennis player to win a match. BetMGM Kansas will issue odds on each outcome -- there is usually a favorite and an underdog -- and you just bet on the winner.

Prop Bets

Prop bets, or proposition bets, focus on whether an event will take place during a game. For example, you can bet on whether there will be a 2-point conversion attempt in an NFL game or whether both teams will score at least 20 points. There are also player props, which focus on individual stats, such as the number of yards a QB will throw for or if a batter will hit a home run.

Futures

Futures are wagers that run throughout a season. For example, you could bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl or the Royals to make the playoffs. There are also player futures, such as the NFL MVP Award or the Heisman Trophy.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into a single wager. You can combine picks from the same sport, or you can mix it up. For example, you might bet on the Chiefs, the Broncos, the Nuggets, and Sporting KC all to win on a particular weekend. Each bet, known as a leg, in a parlay must be correct for the parlay to pay off. If a single leg settles as a loss, the entire parlay loses.

Teasers

Teasers are parlays that combine multiple alternative point spreads or totals. You move the lines in your favor to seemingly make it easier to cash. The trade-off is that you receive shorter odds and thus a smaller profit than you would with a traditional parlay.

Live Betting

BetMGM Kansas will be one of the state's best sportsbooks for live betting. The sportsbook offers live streaming of MLB, NBA, and NHL games, plus sports like soccer and tennis as well. There are lots of live betting options available, with the odds frequently updating on markets including the moneyline, spread, totals and props as a game develops.

