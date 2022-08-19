RotoWire Partners
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Gets Users $200 in Free Bets with ROTOBONUS

Author: Martin Green
Last Updated Aug 25, 2022
Fact Checked By: Josh Collacchi

New users can instantly get $200 in free bets on sign up when using the BetMGM Kansas bonus code "ROTOBONUS". There is no deposit required for this pre-live offer. Simply opt in and get $200 in free bets when you sign up for BetMGM Kansas with bonus code ROTOBONUS

Of note, users who sign up for this offer are not eligible for the BetMGM bonus code Kansas risk-free $1,000 first bet offer or any other welcome offer. If you pre-register for BetMGM Kansas, you will get $200 in free bets but you will not be able to deposit or place your first bet until BetMGM KS is officially live.

BetMGM KS is one of the top sportsbooks in the country, and it will be among the first Kansas betting sites to go live when legal wagering gets underway. Read on to learn more about BetMGM KS and the BetMGM bonus code Kansas. BetMGM Kansas will offer exciting bonuses, world-class features, and competitive odds when it launches in early September. You will be able to bet on popular teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas Jayhawks in the palm of your hand via the BetMGM KS sportsbook app, or the user-friendly website too. Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get your offer at BetMGM Kansas.

BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - $200 in Free Bets Without Depositing

Ahead of BetMGM Kansas' launch in early September, new users can get $200 in free bets just for signing up early. It is as simple as that. Here are the details below.

🎁 BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code Pre-Launch BonusGET $200 in Free Bets with ROTOBONUS NOW
⏰ BetMGM Kansas Go Live DateSeptember 1, 2022
📱 iOS App Rating:4.8 ⭐
📱 Android App Rating:4.4 ⭐
📆 Last VerifiedAugust 25, 2022
When Will BetMGM Sportsbook Kansas Launch?

BetMGM Kansas should be one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in the Sunflower State in early September. The Kansas sports betting law came into effect on July 1, and it stipulates that the first sportsbooks must be cleared to launch by New Year's Day 2023 at the latest.

Regulators are confident that the sports betting industry will be up and running this fall. Governor Laura Kelly says Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season is the goal, and it looks like the Sept. 8 Thursday Night Football opener will coincide with the BetMGM sportsbook Kansas launch date. BetMGM KS has a partnership with Boyd Gaming, which operates Kansas Star Casino, so market access will not be a problem. It is likely to have the BetMGM KS sportsbook app available on launch day in Kansas.

Latest BetMGM Kansas Sports News And Law Timeline

Governor Laura Kelly signed the Kansas sports betting bill into law at a ceremony in May 2022. Regulators have been busy fine-tuning the framework that will govern the sports betting industry since then.

This timeline highlights recent developments:

  • August 19, 2022: BetMGM KS announces its "$200 In Free Bets If You Register Early" for BetMGM Kansas promo in preparation for the early September launch.
  • August 18, 2022: Officials from the Kansas Lottery announced that the state will launch mobile sports betting in some form on Sept. 1, 2022. This coincides with the initial timeline of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.
  • August 8, 2022: DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas starts its pre-registration for launch with $100 in free bet and an entry into its $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.
  • August 4, 2022: FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas launches pre-registration sign-up offer, giving KS users $100 in free bets on launch day.
  • July 14, 2022: Gov. Kelly says that launching sports betting in time for Week 1 of the NFL season is "the goal" for regulators.
  • July 12, 2022: The Kansas City Star reports that BetMGM Kansas will be ready to launch when online sports betting begins in the state.
  • July 1, 2022: The Kansas sports betting law comes into effect.
  • May 12, 2022: Gov. Kelly signs SB 84 into law, meaning the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission can begin the licensing process.
  • April 29, 2022: The Senate approves SB 84 by a vote of 21-to-13 after senators hashed out their differences with representatives in conference.
  • March 30, 2022: The House voted in favor of the heavily amended SB 84, but it needed to be sent back to the Senate to consider the amendments.
  • March 17, 2022: The House picked up SB 84, the sports betting bill that senators approved in 2021, after growing concern that Missouri would beat Kansas to legalizing sports wagering. Representatives made significant changes to the language during the committee stages.
What Sports Can I Bet On In Kansas With BetMGM KS?

The Kansas sports betting bill permits operators to accept bets on professional and college sports. You can sign up with the BetMGM KS bonus code to bet on sports in Kansas.

BetMGM KS covers more than 20 different sports, from Aussie Rules to water polo, but most Kansans will be interested in six key categories broken down below:

NFL Betting at BetMGM Kansas

Football is the most popular sport in Kansas. Most people in the state cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs fans, but there are some Denver Broncos fans to the west of Kansas too. BetMGM KS has hundreds of pre-game and live NFL betting options on every game. You can choose from a wide variety of futures markets too, with the Chiefs priced at +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

NBA Betting at BetMGM Kansas

There are no NBA teams in Kansas, but pro basketball is still popular. BetMGM KS will be a great option for hoops fans, as the sportsbook publishes overnight lines quickly and offers a ton of props on each NBA game. There are interesting NBA promotions too.

MLB Betting at BetMGM Kansas

Kansas City Royals fans will find tight moneylines, competitive run lines, and lots of alternate total runs lines on every game at BetMGM KS. The sportsbook offers lots of pitcher and hitter props too, including RBIs and stolen bases. There is a listed pitchers option for MLB betting, which is helpful. BetMGM KS online sportsbook also provides MLB bonuses, such as a $10 free bet if you wager $25 on a same game parlay.

NHL Betting at BetMGM Kansas

Hockey is another popular sport in Kansas, despite the lack of pro teams. The St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche have fan bases in the Sunflower State. BetMGM Kansas will be one of the best NHL sportsbooks due to the sheer breadth of NHL betting options it provides. You should find some interesting odds boosts too.

College Football Betting at BetMGM Kansas

College football betting will be perfectly legal in Kansas. You can wager on teams based in the state, including the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks, including prop bets. The Wildcats have a great chance of success in the Big 12 this year, led by star running back Deuce Vaughn. You can bet on all their games at BetMGM Sportsbook Kansas.

College Basketball Betting at BetMGM Kansas

College basketball betting is also permitted in Kansas. Sports bettors will find odds on every Jayhawks game as they bid to defend their March Madness NCAA championship crown next season. Look out for some interesting promotions during March Madness as well, along with offers linked to the Jayhawks throughout the season. BetMGM KS has previously offered $10 million to anyone that can complete a perfect bracket, a promo that could again be available this year.

Which Kansas Teams Can I Bet On At BetMGM Kansas?

You can bet on the college teams based in Kansas at BetMGM KS. There is just one professional team in the Sunflower State -- Sporting KC -- but we have included the Chiefs and the Royals, as they are just over the border in Missouri. You will also be able to bet on action at Kansas Speedway when using the BetMGM KS ports betting app and website.

Kansas City Chiefs

You will find a huge variety of betting markets on each Kansas City Chiefs game at BetMGM Kansas. That will include alternate spreads, over/under lines, game props, team props, player props, and same game parlays. You can place futures bets too, such as the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, or Patrick Mahomes to be named 2022 NFL MVP.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have +500000 odds at BetMGM KS to win the World Series. That is obviously a huge longshot bet. However, you can find interesting wagering options on each of their MLB games too, from run lines to player props. There will be loads of live betting options, and you can often stream Royals games live too.

Sporting Kansas City

BetMGM Kansas will be a strong choice for soccer fans. It offers competitive moneylines and draw no bet options. There are plenty of total goals lines, game props, and player props too. The one game parlay builder on MLS games is comprehensive as well.

Kansas Jayhawks

BetMGM KS is offering preseason odds of +1200 on the Jayhawks to win a second consecutive NCAA Tournament crown. You can keep betting on them throughout the season, as the odds will change depending on how well they play. Nobody is expecting much of the KU football team, but you can still wager on their games at BetMGM KS.

Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats are building an impressive team this year. Running back Deuce Vaughn is the star of the show for K-State football, but there are high hopes for QB Adrian Martinez. There are five returners from a stout defense too. You can bet on the Wildcats as they bid for glory this year when BetMGM Kansas is live.

Wichita State Shockers

There are no college betting restrictions in Kansas, so you should find betting markets for every Shockers game. There may also be BetMGM Kansas bonus code offers on the Shockers. We will highlight any intriguing bonuses that arise when the site is live.

Sports Betting Types Available At BetMGM Kansas

BetMGM Kansas will offer more betting options than most of its rival sportsbooks. The sports betting types available will fall into eight main categories:

Spreads

BetMGM KS will assign a point spread handicap to the stronger team. You can then bet on which team will cover the resulting point spread. For example, betting on the Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 against the Denver Broncos would require the Chiefs to win by 3 points or more to cover. There will be run lines on MLB games and puck lines on NHL games too.

Totals

Totals are a simple bet on the number of points, runs or goals in a game. For example, BetMGM Kansas might set the over/under total points line at 156.5 for a Jayhawks basketball game. If you think there will be 157 points or more scored, bet on the over. If you think the teams will combine for 156 points or fewer, bet on the under.

Moneyline

A moneyline wager is a straight bet on the result of a sporting event. For example, you could bet on the Chiefs to win an NFL game straight-up, the Jayhawks to win an NCAAB game, a boxer to win a fight, or a tennis player to win a match. BetMGM Kansas will issue odds on each outcome -- there is usually a favorite and an underdog -- and you just bet on the winner.

Prop Bets

Prop bets, or proposition bets, focus on whether an event will take place during a game. For example, you can bet on whether there will be a 2-point conversion attempt in an NFL game or whether both teams will score at least 20 points. There are also player props, which focus on individual stats, such as the number of yards a QB will throw for or if a batter will hit a home run.

Futures

Futures are wagers that run throughout a season. For example, you could bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl or the Royals to make the playoffs. There are also player futures, such as the NFL MVP Award or the Heisman Trophy.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into a single wager. You can combine picks from the same sport, or you can mix it up. For example, you might bet on the Chiefs, the Broncos, the Nuggets, and Sporting KC all to win on a particular weekend. Each bet, known as a leg, in a parlay must be correct for the parlay to pay off. If a single leg settles as a loss, the entire parlay loses.

Teasers

Teasers are parlays that combine multiple alternative point spreads or totals. You move the lines in your favor to seemingly make it easier to cash. The trade-off is that you receive shorter odds and thus a smaller profit than you would with a traditional parlay.

Live Betting

BetMGM Kansas will be one of the state's best sportsbooks for live betting. The sportsbook offers live streaming of MLB, NBA, and NHL games, plus sports like soccer and tennis as well. There are lots of live betting options available, with the odds frequently updating on markets including the moneyline, spread, totals and props as a game develops.

If any of these bet types interest you, be sure sign up with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code to take advantage of the BetMGM KS welcome offer.

Weekly And Recurring BetMGM Kansas Promotions

By signing up, you will gain access to the MGM Rewards loyalty program, and will benefit from a wide array of weekly and recurring BetMGM KS bonus code offers too.

BetMGM Kansas Parlay Boosts

BetMGM Kansas will boost your winnings on successful parlays by up to 40%. A parlay must have at least four legs to qualify, and there are minimum odds requirements. You get a 10% boost on four legs, 20% on five legs, 30% on six legs and 40% on seven or more.

BetMGM Kansas One Game Parlay Insurance

This promotion is normally available on the biggest leagues -- NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAAF, and the English Premier League. If one leg of your One Game Parlay loses, you will get your money back. It is paid as site credit, up to $25, with a 1x playthrough requirement.

BetMGM Kansas Overtime Insurance

You may get a refund if you bet on a game and it goes to overtime. BetMGM KS offered this deal to its sportsbook users during the last NBA playoffs. Bettors were refunded with site credit, up to $25, if the game they bet on went to overtime and their bet lost.

BetMGM Kansas Money Monday Club

This is an excellent BetMGM KS promo to look out for. It awards bettors a $10 free bet each Monday when the promotion is running. To qualify, you need to have wagered $50 during the previous week, Sunday through Monday.

BetMGM Kansas Odds Boosts

BetMGM Kansas refers to odds boosts as Lion's Boosts. You will not find them in the main BetMGM KS bonus code section, but they are often scattered around the site and app. Kansas sports bettors should find boosts on games featuring teams such as the Chiefs and Royals.

BetMGM Kansas Contests

BetMGM KS has run some exciting contests in the past. We have already mentioned the $10 million March Madness Perfect Bracket promotion. It also gave out up to $50,000 in site credit each weekend during the last NFL season via the "King of the Weekend" offer. We hope to see Kansas online sports betting contests of this nature at BetMGM Kansas in the future.

BetMGM Kansas Free Bets

BetMGM KS gives out free bets via a range of promotions. This include the pre-live offer, which gives those to sign up for BetMGM Kansas $200 in free bets, simply for registering for the sportsbook. Opt in via the link below and collect your BetMGM KS free bets, thanks to the BetMGM Kansas pre-live offer of $200 in free bets on sign up.

BetMGM Kansas Banking Options

BetMGM Kansas Deposit Methods

BetMGM KS will offer a broad variety of deposit methods. These are the options you can choose from:

Visa or MasterCard Debit Cards

You can fund your account with a Visa or MasterCard debit card. This is a quick, secure deposit option, and the funds arrive instantly.

Credit Cards

BetMGM Kansas sportsbook will accept deposits via Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit cards. This is another quick and easy option.

Online Banking

You can use PayWithMyBank to send funds directly from your account to BetMGM KS. Instant banking is also available as a payment option at BetMGM Kansas.

PayPal

The country's most popular e-wallet provides customers with a secure, efficient deposit option at BetMGM Kansas. You can also use Skrill, if you'd like.

ApplePay

Anyone with an iOS device can use the cards saved in their ApplePay wallets to fund a BetMGM sportsbook KS app account. This is a very effective deposit method for mobile bettors.

VIP Preferred eCheck

A VIP Preferred e-check gives you another instant deposit method. The limits are broad, so this is a popular option among sports bettors.

BetMGM KS Play+

You can sign up for a branded BetMGM KS Play+ card. This is a prepaid card, which facilitates instant deposits and quick withdrawals. You can use the card at an ATM or anywhere that accepts Discover.

PayNearMe

PayNearMe allows you to fund your account by handing over cash at a participating retailer, such as CVS or 7-Eleven. The money should show up in your account within around 10 minutes. Fees can vary.

TAPPP BetMGM KS Gift Card

BetMGM KS gift cards powered by TAPPP can be used to fund your account. In 2022, the number of stores carrying these prepaid gift cards doubled to 12,000 nationwide.

Bank Wire Transfer

High rollers can contact the BetMGM KS customer service team to discuss sending a wire transfer. This is not the quickest method, but it is safe and the limits are high, with a minimum deposit of $1,000.

BetMGM Kansas Withdrawals & Payments

Bank Transfer

Online banking and instant banking can be used as withdrawal methods at BetMGM KS. The former takes 1-3 business days and the latter typically takes 2 business days. You can also use Visa Fast Funds to withdraw directly to a bank account linked to a Visa debit card.

Wire Transfer

Wire transfers are available at BetMGM Kansas, but they can come with high limits, so they are mainly used by high-stakes players. Contact customer support to discuss the best way to receive a wire transfer.

Cash

You can be paid out in cash at the casino cage in certain states. That service is available in New Jersey, Michigan, and Mississippi, so it may be extended to Kansas. If so, it would be available at the Kansas Star Casino.

PayPal

PayPal is one of the quicker withdrawal options at BetMGM Kansas. When the withdrawal is approved, you will receive the funds within 24 hours.

Skrill

Skrill provides an alternative to PayPal if you like using an e-wallet. It offers identical withdrawal times.

Prepaid Play+

You can withdraw directly to your Play+ account, which is the quickest payout option. The Play+ card can be used at various retailers, or you can withdraw cash from an ATM or send the funds to your bank account.

Couriered Check

The BetMGM Kansas sports betting team will send you a check by courier on request. This is the slowest option, as it can take 7-20 business days.

BetMGM Kansas Sportsbook Review

BetMGM Kansas will be the best all-round sportsbook in the state. It covers lots of sports in immaculate detail and offers competitive odds on a huge volume of betting options. There are lots of exciting features, including live streaming, stats, and a tool that allows you to edit open bets.

This sportsbook provides a generous welcome bonus -- use the BetMGM bonus code Kansas ROTOBONUS for $200 in free bets and has loads of ongoing promotions. You will find more banking options at BetMGM KS than rival sportsbooks too, and it offers better customer service than most of its competitors.

BetMGM Kansas Sportsbook iOS Store & Android App Reviews

The BetMGM KS sportsbook app runs on proprietary tech provided by co-owner Entain. It offers a unique, high-quality mobile sports betting experience. The app is reasonably quick and easy to navigate, with a terrific live betting section. You can download it very quickly via the App Store or Google Play, and it rarely needs to be updated.

  • Apple App Store Reviews: 4.8/5 stars with 98.1k reviews
  • Android Google Play Store Reviews: 4.4/5 stars with 7.75k reviews
How To Redeem BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

It is very easy to claim your $200 in free bets with the BetMGM Kansas code. New users can follow the quick guide below and grow their bankrolls even ahead of launch.

Just follow these steps:

  • Click the "BET NOW" link above to visit the BetMGM KS sign-up page. Choose Kansas as your state and then click "REGISTER" in the top right of the screen.
  • You can quickly register using PayPal or Yahoo! Sports login details, or proceed with the standard process by typing in your email address and choosing a password.
  • Provide your name, date of birth, residential address, phone number and the last four digits from your Social Security Number.
  • In the "Bonus Code" box, type ROTOBONUS. This is the BetMGM KS bonus code.
  • Agree to the terms of use and complete the registration form. Most accounts are approved automatically, but upload the necessary documents if requested.
  • Download the BetMGM KS mobile app via the App Store or Google Play.
  • Get ready for BetMGM Kansas launch!
Legal Sports Betting At BetMGM Kansas Sportsbook

Terms and Conditions For BetMGM KS For Sports Betting In Kansas

You will need to be at least 21 years old to sign up for a BetMGM sportsbook Kansas account. Anyone physically located in the state can register, including residents and visitors. Check the BetMGM KS site for the full terms and conditions.

Responsible Betting With The BetMGM Kansas Sportsbook

The BetMGM Kansas sportsbook will have a dedicated section for responsible betting. Click on the "RG" sign at the top of the homepage to access it. You will be offered the chance to impose time limits, betting limits or deposit limits on your account, and you can self-exclude too. There will be resources to help you bet responsibly, including tips, warning signs for problem gambling, and links to agencies that provide support.

Download The BetMGM Kansas App And Use The Code ROTOBONUS For $200 in Free Bets

Make sure you use the BetMGM bonus code Kansas ROTOBONUS to claim a generous welcome bonus when you sign up with this elite online sportsbook.

If you bookmark this page, you can return on launch day in early September and click the link we have provided to unlock the best bonus from BetMGM KS. You will also receive a wealth of additional promotions, along with access to MGM Rewards, so we highly recommend registering with BetMGM Kansas.

BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code FAQs

When will BetMGM Sportsbook launch in Kansas?

BetMGM sportsbook is expected to launch in Kansas in early September. Both September 1 and September 8 have been mentioned by the regulators, putting the launch just in time for Week 1 of the upcoming 2022 NFL season. BetMGM KS has a market access deal in place with Kansas Star Casino, making it one of the first online sportsbook to go live in the Sunflower State.

What are the pros of using BetMGM for Kansas residents?

BetMGM Kansas is a very sophisticated online sportsbook offering useful features such as live streaming, a bet editor and a comprehensive One Game Parlay builder. It offers more promotions than rival sportsbooks, and it has a great loyalty program. These are some of the key reasons to create a BetMGM Kansas account:

  • Live streaming of MLB, NBA and NHL games
  • Competitive sports betting odds
  • Bet Editor, Early Cash Out, One Game Parlay Builder
  • Broad market variety across many different sports
  • Excellent reputation
  • User-friendly mobile app

Is there a rewards and loyalty program for BetMGM Kansas bettors?

BetMGM KS bettors will join the MGM Rewards loyalty program. You will earn rewards points when you place sports bets, and they can be redeemed for site credit when you have accumulated enough of them. The sportsbook will also give you tier credits, which allow you to move up to higher loyalty levels and earn great perks if you visit any MGM Resorts venues.

What is the minimum age to wager at BetMGM in Kansas?

The minimum age to wager at BetMGM in Kansas is 21 years older. BetMGM should be one of the first legal sportsbooks to go live when the industry goes live later this year. This makes BetMGM legal in Kansas as of the launch in early September. At that point, you will be able to place bets on the website or via the mobile app if you are at least 21 years old.

Is BetMGM sportsbook legit in Kansas?

BetMGM KS will be perfectly legit when it launches in the state. It is a regulated online sportsbook co-owned by MGM Resorts International and Entain, two of the largest companies in the global gambling industry. BetMGM only operates in legal markets, and it is fully reliable and trustworthy. If you place a winning wager on the BetMGM sportsbook app or website, you will be guaranteed a payout.

Can you win money on BetMGM from Kansas?

You can absolutely win money at the BetMGM from Kansas, if you make correct predictions on games. The sportsbook offers a wealth of pre-game and live betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, total points, props, and parlays. Choose a betting option that appeals to you and place a wager, safe in the knowledge you will be paid out if you win.

To withdraw your winnings, head over to the cashier section. You will be presented with the withdrawal options. You can be paid out via a bank transfer, Play+ card, e-wallet, e-check or couriered check. Confirm the transaction, and you will receive the funds within the stated time period from BetMGM sportsbook KS.

How quickly can you withdraw from BetMGM sportsbook in Kansas?

It takes the BetMGM sportsbook team up to five business days to process payout requests, but it is usually much quicker than that. The payout speeds at BetMGM sportsbook in Kansas will then vary depending on the method selected:

  • Play+ (Within 6 hours)
  • PayPal (Within 24 hours)
  • Online Banking (1-3 business days)
  • Instant Banking (2 business days)
  • VIP Preferred (3-7 business days)
  • Couriered Check (7-20 business days)

Just make sure you have completed any playthrough requirements attached to a BetMGM bonus code Kansas before requesting a withdrawal.

Where can I use the BetMGM sportsbook in Kansas?

You will be able to use the BetMGM Kansas sportsbook app from anywhere in the Sunflower State when it goes live in early September. If you are using the BetMGM Kansas app, just make sure your phone's location services are switched on, as that will allow the BetMGM Kansas sports betting team to prove you are within state lines. If you are based in another state, such as Missouri, you can visit Kansas to place bets at BetMGM KS, and you will be entitled to the BetMGM bonus code Kansas too.

What partnerships does BetMGM sportsbook have specific to Kansas?

BetMGM has a longstanding deal in place with Boyd Gaming, which operates the Kansas Star Casino. That will ensure BetMGM Kansas receives market access, and it will be one of the first sportsbooks to go live in the state. BetMGM Kansas has not yet tied up any sponsorship deals with teams in the region, such as the Chiefs or the Royals, but we will let readers know if that changes at any time.

Martin Green
Author: Martin Green
Contributor since April 2022
Martin Green spent five years working at William Hill before becoming a journalist in 2009. He began working as a sports writer and professional sports handicapper and sportsbook reviewer in 2014.
