DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

MIA (-1.5) at ATL, O/U: 221.5

MIL (-2.5) at CHI, O/U: 222.5

PHX (-2) at NOP, O/U: 216

The Heat are up 2-0 against the Hawks after they scored 115 points in Games 1 and 2. They should be able to keep up the pace in Atlanta, but the Hawks are likely to make it competitive.

The Bulls have momentum on their side after an impressive win in Milwaukee. The Bulls' big-three should be looking to turn up the pressure on offense and make a statement early in their first home game of the series.

The Suns face a tough task in New Orleans after they fell short in Game 2. They need to rely on a team effort to make up for the absence of Devin Booker, which could result in added value throughout the rotation.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Bam Adebayo (Quadriceps), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (hip), P.J. Tucker (calf): Questionable

Dewayne Dedmon has to step up if the Heat are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

ATL - Lou Williams (back), Clint Capela (knee): OUT

John Collins and Danilo Gallinari are expected to start. Delon Wright is up for a boost without Williams.

MIL - George Hill (abdomen), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

Grayson Allen is expected to start in place of Middleton. Pat Connaughton also gets more responsibility.

PHX - Devin Booker (hamstring): OUT

Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet will receive more responsibility in place of Booker.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul ($8,900)

Paul has to do more without Booker. He averaged 23.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 2.0 steals over the first two games of the series and totaled 64.3 DK points in Game 1.

Brandon Ingram ($9,000)

Ingram came up huge with 69.3 DK in Game 2. He needs to continue to lead the way for the Pelicans and should have an easier time at home as the Suns will be without Booker.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($8,800)

Butler is coming off a playoff career-high 45-point outburst in Game 2. He continues to benefit from a favorable matchup against the Hawks' defense and needs to be a leader for the Heat in their first road game these playoffs.

DeMar DeRozan ($8,600)

DeRozan went off for 41 points in Game 2 to help the Bulls steal home-court advantage heading into Game 3. He's posted big numbers against the Bucks all season and should see favorable individual matchups with the absence of Khris Middleton hampering the Bucks on both ends of the floor.

Nikola Vucevic ($7,700)

Vucevic topped 47 DK in both Games 1 and 2. He remains a go-to option on offense and is a major factor in the Bulls' ability to compete against the Bucks' sizable frontcourt presence.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200)

Without Khris Middleton in the lineup, Antetokounmpo needs to step up for the Bucks and look to do most of the heavy lifting on offense. The Bucks are coming off a home loss and the former Finals MVP will be looking to lead his team back on track. Giannis poses a mismatch for the Bulls' defense and he's exceeded 27 points in each of the first two matchups. He's also coming off a monstrous outing where he accounted for 75 DK.

Value Picks

Jaxson Hayes ($3,300)

Hayes was quiet in the opener, but managed 17.8 DK in Game 2. He should feel more comfortable tonight as the Pelicans will be back on home court.

Danilo Gallinari ($4,800)

Gallinari is up for another start as Clint Capela remains sidelined. He was quiet in the last game, but produced 23.3 DK in Game 1. The Hawks are home for Game 3, and they'll need Gallinari's veteran presence.

Cameron Johnson ($4,700)

Johnson finished with 20 DK in Game 2. He's up for major boost in responsibility due to the absence of Devin Booker.

Max Strus ($4,700)

Strus registered 26.3 DK last time out. He continues to start for the Heat and draws a favorable matchup at his position.

Delon Wright ($3,400)

Wright topped 19 DK in Games 1 and 2. He continues to play a key role coming off the bench for the Hawks.

