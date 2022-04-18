FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a six-game slate for Monday, as the league enters the final two weeks of the season, and it'll be very compact with as many as 6-8 games to be played per team. Interestingly enough, none of the 12 teams in action on Monday will be playing the second half of a back-to-back, but two of them – Ottawa and Chicago – will be playing the first of their back-to-back.

The marquee matchup will be Stars at Canucks, since it has the biggest playoff implications with both teams still in the hunt. The season series is 2-0-0 with a 10-4 edge in goals in favor of the Canucks, who have also won five in a row.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR at ARI ($8,000): Raanta's gone 2-1-2 with 15 goals allowed in his past five starts, so he hasn't exactly been sharp, but this is an easy matchup even though the Canes have struggled recently. With Frederik Andersen injured, look for Raanta to take the reigns as the No. 1. Raanta's has an excellent career line of 4-0-1/.944/1.77 against the Coyotes.

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. NJ ($7,800): Robin Lehner may be an option to start since he had returned to Vegas early during the Knights' road trip, but both goalies will be good choices against the Devils. The Knights offense has surprisingly struggled, but they shouldn't against the Devils, who allow the fifth-highest GA/GP at 3.64. Since March 1, Thompson has allowed just 22 even-strength goals in 12 games with a .920 Sv%.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. DAL ($7,100): The only line Demko has to watch out for is the Stars' top line, and he's already a perfect 2-0-0 with a .938 Sv% against them this season. He's been one of the most reliable goalies this season with a .923 Sv% at home, though the games should be close; even though the Canucks have won six of their past nine meetings, two of the wins came via shootout.

Anton Forsberg, OTT at SEA ($6,800): Forsberg has a .917 Sv% this season despite playing in front of a porous defense, and he was already victorious against the Kraken earlier this season stopping 30 of 33 shots. The Kraken remain awful at home, and the Sens should have enough offense to provide good goal support.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Domi, CAR at ARI ($4,100): Domi has zero goals and only four helpers in 13 games with the Canes, so he's certainly not a safe choice, but skated on the second line with Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen in his last game. If that trend continues, he should have a much easier getting on the score sheet against his former team. Domi has not scored a goal since Feb. 17.

Alex Chiasson, VAN vs. DAL ($4,400): Chiasson has the biggest beneficiary from injuries to the Canucks' top six, and he will have a chance to extend his point streak to six games. He's scored five goals and nine points during that span, playing a key role on the power play.

LINE STACKS

Flames at Blackhawks

Elias Lindholm (C - $8,000), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $9,300), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,400)

All three members of the arguably the league's top line scored four points each against the Coyotes, and it's not like the Hawks' goaltending is any better. The Hawks have just one win (via shootout) in their past 10 games and allowed at least three goals in all but one game. They've combined for 10 points against the Hawks in two previous games this season.

Golden Knight vs. Devils

Jack Eichel (C - $7,700), Mattias Janmark (W - $3,300), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,800)

The first reaction would be to stack Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone's line, but neither winger have looked 100 percent healthy since returning from injury. Eichel has been driving the train and remains an elite offensive player, Marchessault has been their best winger all season and Janmark helps keep the cost of this line stack low.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. WSH ($7,300): The premium for Makar – just $300 more than John Carlson and $600 more than Alex Pietrangelo – makes him worthwhile against an opponent that has been successful in spite of their woeful goaltending. The Caps just don't defend very well, and the Avs have hung 32 (!) goals on their opponents in their past six games.

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. DAL ($5,500): Hughes is coming off a three-assist performance and continues to be an excellent power play quarterback and a key cog in the Canucks' transition game. On home ice, the Canucks will dictate the matchups and in turn that will allow Hughes to get more favorable matchups.

