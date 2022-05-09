FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a pivotal day with four Game 4's, with three teams — Capitals, Penguins and Stars — getting the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their series while the Predators are looking to avoid a sweep.

No goaltending change is expected for the Caps with Ilya Samsonov likely getting the start after taking a 2-1 series lead against the league champion Panthers. Louis Domingue will likely start with Tristan Jarry still nursing an injury for the Pens. Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin is expected to return as the starter after getting pulled in Game 3 after looking a little fatigued following a gruelling triple-overtime Game 1 and a win in Game 2. Darcy Kuemper left Game 3 with an apparent eye injury and if the swelling subsides is expected to start Game 4 for the Avalanche.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at PIT ($8,400): It looked like Shesterkin just needed a break following a 79-save performance in Game 1 and a 39-save win in Game 2. He allowed four goals in the first period in Game 3 and was pulled at the intermission, but it was a good sign to see the Rangers pull even at one point though they still ended up losing, 7-4. The extra rest should benefit Shesterkin, and the Rangers offense has had no trouble scoring on Domingue, which means they'll be able to provide ample goal support for Shesterkin.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($7,500): Oettinger has been excellent throughout the series, allowing just three goals in three starts. The Stars defense is doing a very good job of keeping the Flames to the perimeter, though their offense certainly looked a little sharper in Game 3. With Rick Bowness getting last change on home ice, the Stars should once again dictate the matchups and John Klingberg has done a good job of throwing the Flames' vaunted top line out of sync by goading and dragging Matthew Tkachuk into the penalty box with him. It's a tight series but given the Stars' current momentum and Oettinger's performances, he is a potential value play.

VALUE PLAYS

Kaapo Kakko, NYR at PIT ($4,000): Linemate Alexis Lafreniere ($3,900) is also a good choice as the Rangers' kid line with Filip Chytil at center has generated some good scoring chances despite limited ice time. Kakko is slightly more desirable because he takes the puck to the net more often and finished Game 3 with a goal on three shots. He has six total shots in this series to Lafreniere's three.

Eeli Tolvanen, NSH vs. COL ($4,200): Tolvanen drew into the lineup for Games 2 and 3 and responded a power-play goal and two shots in his last game. If the Preds want to stay alive, they will need to score goals because keeping the Avs off the board is impossible. Despite playing on the fourth line, Tolvanen's power-play time provides some extra value.

Frank Vatrano, NYR at PIT ($4,800): Domingue was a great story in Game 1 but he doesn't inspire a lot of confidence with his .903 Sv%. Vatrano has been excellent for the Rangers in Games 2 and 3, scoring four points and eight shots in those two games.

LINE STACKS

Penguins vs. Rangers

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,800), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,400), Bryan Rust (W - $7,400)

Both Crosby and Guentzel, who has scored a goal in all three games, have been excellent the entire series and they're by far the Pens' best line. Rust has been the laggard but has still managed to pitch in with four points. Though Shesterkin might be more rested, the Pens have scored 13 goals so far with a power play that's clicking at 33 percent.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NSH ($7,600): Makar will be a popular pick but it's been difficult to win without him in DFS lineups. He's had two three-point games already in a series that the Avs have pretty much dominated since puck drop in Game 1, and represents the most offensive upside among Monday's slate of defensemen.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. CGY ($4,800): If Klingberg keeps taking himself out of the play by sitting in the penalty box, that should only benefit Heiskanen, who notched two helpers in 26 minutes of play in Game 3. His offense was underwhelming throughout the season and it has been a low-scoring series so far, but he plays a ton of minutes for the Stars and he's also arguably their best puck mover on the back end.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.