FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on the NHL slate Friday. The Rangers take a 2-0 series lead into Washington, Vancouver heads to Nashville tied at 1-1, Colorado hosts Winnipeg after the Avs evened it up on Tuesday, and Edmonton goes to LA with each team at one win apiece. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at COL ($7,800): Hellebuyck saw his six-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday. He gave up four goals on 31 shots that night after allowing on 46 shots during Game 1. Hellebuyck could get back on track on the road as he shut out the Avs in Denver on Apr. 13.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at WAS ($8,600): Shesterkin has won four straight, including the first two against the Caps this series and has gone 4-1-0 across the season. Look for him to improve his record as the Rangers should claim another victory on Friday.

VALUE PLAYS

Conor Garland, VAN at NSH ($5,600): Garland's six-game scoring streak (four goals and four assists) came to an end Tuesday in the Game 2 defeat to Nashville. He skates on a strong third line alongside Elias Lindholm and Dakota Joshua and participates on Vancouver's vaunted top power play.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LA vs. EDM ($4,400): Dubois picked up a goal in Game 1. And while he was held off the scoresheet on Wednesday, he's directed four shots on goal and 12 hits over the two outings this series. Dubois should be able to pick up some stats and enters at a reasonable salary to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Kings

Connor McDavid (C - $10,300), Zach Hyman (W - $9,500), Adam Henrique (W - $6,400)

This trio was dynamite in the opener as McDavid racked up five assists, Hyman notched a hat-trick and an assist, while Henrique scored once and added a helper. The Kings went on to hold them to a goal (Hyman) and assist (McDavid) on Wednesday. McDavid and Hyman were outstanding during the regular season and adding a less expensive third choice in Henrique makes them worth selecting. If they're able to even come close to their Game 1 stats, you should be set to have a winning night.

Canucks at Predators

J.T. Miller (C - $8,800), Brock Boeser (W - $7,200), Pius Suter (C - $4,200)

Miller's 12-game point run ended on Tuesday as the Canucks only found the back of the net once. He just posted his first 100-point season with 37 goals and 66 assists. Boeser enjoyed his best campaign over his eight-year career by reaching 40 goals for the first time while adding 33 assists. Suter currently rounds out the top unit. He produced 14 goals and 29 points across 67 games and scored in Game 1 with Miller and Boeser each picking up a helper.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LA vs. EDM ($5,300): Doughty potted his first playoff goal since 2014 on Wednesday in the Kings' 5-4 OT win. He registered an assist in the opener with a combined four shots this series. Doughty accumulated 15 goals and 35 assists during the regular season, the fifth time he's managed 50-plus points.

Adam Fox, NYR at WAS ($7,200): Fox has been held without a point in the first two outings, so that means he's due considering he posted 17 goals and 56 assists in the regular season and has fared similarly the previous two years. He also notched two goals and an assist through four previous meetings with the Caps during 2023-24.

