RotoWire Partners
MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets 5/1

MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets 5/1

Written by 
Walter Hand 
May 1, 2022

This article is part of our MLB Betting series.

RotoWire record: 11-11, +0.17 units
Overall record: 71-57, +23.38 units

Toronto Blue Jays 1st 5 innings -0.5 (-108) vs. Houston Astros

Kevin Gausman vs. Framber Valdez

Gausman has picked up right where he left off from last year, looking tremendous through the first few weeks of the season. I even heard some opposing radio announcers remark during spring training that Gausman was the sharpest pitcher they saw all spring. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have been on a roll, going 8-4 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Conversely, Houston starter Framber Valdez has been a little shaky to start the year, with the Astros dropping each of his last three starts. There seems a good chance that Gausman can hold down the Astros offense, while it appears less likely that Valdez can do the same thing to Toronto. It's good value on the Blue Jays to be leading after five innings, at close to even money.

Seattle Mariners (+118) at Miami Marlins

Logan Gilbert vs. Sandy Alcantara

Logan Gilbert has been almost untouchable this year, posting a 0.40 era and 0.85 whip. He has only allowed one run in 22.1 innings, striking out 22 and walking four. Opponents are hitting .188 against him, while Seattle has won all four of his starts. He's been equally good whether at home or on the road (both this year and last), and is unquestionably one of the better young starters in baseball. The Mariners have one win in the first five games of this nine-game road trip, and face the excellent Sandy Alcantara, but it's still really hard seeing them be an underdog to the Marlins in this spot. In addition to the extensive pitching edge, they clearly have the better lineup. It's good value at the plus price.

Starling Marte over 1.5 total bases (+140)

Always verify a player is actually in the lineup before making a batting prop, and this is the late game, so proceed accordingly. That said, Marte has crushed Phillies starter Zach Eflin in his career, going 7-for-11 with six of those hits going for extra bases. I like his chances at this attractive price.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Walter Hand
Walter Hand
Walter is a former Las Vegas oddsmaker, and longtime successful fantasy player in both football and baseball.
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks