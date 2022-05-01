MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets 5/1

This article is part of our MLB Betting series.

RotoWire record: 11-11, +0.17 units

Overall record: 71-57, +23.38 units

Toronto Blue Jays 1st 5 innings -0.5 (-108) vs. Houston Astros

Kevin Gausman vs. Framber Valdez

Gausman has picked up right where he left off from last year, looking tremendous through the first few weeks of the season. I even heard some opposing radio announcers remark during spring training that Gausman was the sharpest pitcher they saw all spring. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have been on a roll, going 8-4 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Conversely, Houston starter Framber Valdez has been a little shaky to start the year, with the Astros dropping each of his last three starts. There seems a good chance that Gausman can hold down the Astros offense, while it appears less likely that Valdez can do the same thing to Toronto. It's good value on the Blue Jays to be leading after five innings, at close to even money.

Seattle Mariners (+118) at Miami Marlins

Logan Gilbert vs. Sandy Alcantara

Logan Gilbert has been almost untouchable this year, posting a 0.40 era and 0.85 whip. He has only allowed one run in 22.1 innings, striking out 22 and walking four. Opponents are hitting .188 against him, while Seattle has won all four of his starts. He's been equally good whether at home or on the road (both this year and last), and is unquestionably one of the better young starters in baseball. The Mariners have one win in the first five games of this nine-game road trip, and face the excellent Sandy Alcantara, but it's still really hard seeing them be an underdog to the Marlins in this spot. In addition to the extensive pitching edge, they clearly have the better lineup. It's good value at the plus price.

Starling Marte over 1.5 total bases (+140)

Always verify a player is actually in the lineup before making a batting prop, and this is the late game, so proceed accordingly. That said, Marte has crushed Phillies starter Zach Eflin in his career, going 7-for-11 with six of those hits going for extra bases. I like his chances at this attractive price.