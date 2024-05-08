MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Wednesday is packed with MLB action, but the evening needed to be extended a half hour or so to give you more than a few options. We have a seven-game slate starting at 6:40 p.m. EDT. Fret not, though! You can still play MLB DFS, and I still have lineup recommendations for you. Let's make the most of a light Wednesday!

Pitching

George Kirby, SEA at MIN ($9,500): A couple of the worst offensive teams in action Wednesday night are playing at Coors Field, which rules out their pitchers as anything more than GPP dart throws. The Mariners have also struggled offensively, but I am not so sure about betting on the Twins' Chris Paddack. Minnesota is more average offensively than poor, but Kirby is a pitcher I trust more. His 3.76 ERA is paired with a 2.06 FIP, and he has a career 3.00 FIP. Also, after a couple tough starts early he has an 1.13 ERA over his last four outings.

Mitchell Parker, WAS vs. BAL ($8,000): For my second pitcher, I decided to eschew the guy pitching terribly but facing a bad team (Aaron Civale) for a young pitcher who has been quite good but is facing a tough opponent. Through four starts, the lefty has a 2.53 ERA, but his FIP is actually 1.91. Obviously it's early, but Parker has faced the Dodgers, Astros, and Rangers , so it's not like he's benefitted from a cushy schedule. He's been tested. At this salary, I'll take a shot.

Top Targets

In his rookie season, Spencer Steer ($3,400) tallied 23 homers and 15 stolen bases, and he batted .271 as well. His average is down to .247 this year, but his OBP is still a respectable .347, and he has four homers and nine swiped bags. Jordan Montgomery hasn't been quite right to begin 2024, his first season with the Diamondbacks. He has a 5.32 FIP, and righties have hit .304 against him.

Once again, Anthony Rizzo ($3,300) is enjoying the fruits of being a lefty who calls Yankee Stadium home. Over the last three seasons he has an .834 OPS in the Bronx, and a .690 OPS on the road. On top of that, righty Spencer Arrighetti is on the mound for the Astros. The rookie has an 8.27 ERA through four starts, and a 14.85 ERA in his two road outings.

Bargain Bats

No, Josh Rojas ($3,000) won't keep up his .345/.421/.548 slash line, but he also has a .750 OPS versus righties since 2022. Since 2020, the aforementioned Paddack has a 4.84 ERA. Over the last three years, southpaws have hit .330 against him for good measure.

The White Sox have the worst lineup in MLB, but not everybody has been a disaster. Gavin Sheets ($2,800), for example, has slashed .260/.350/.442. The southpaw cannot hit lefties at all, but since 2022 he has a .714 OPS versus righties. I mentioned Civale's struggles, and he has a 6.14 ERA through seven starts. Lefties have hit .316 against him as well.

Stack to Consider

Giants at Rockies (Peter Lambert): Michael Conforto ($3,400), Jung Hoo Lee ($3,200), LaMonte Wade ($3,100)

I mentioned Coors Field earlier, so it is likely not surprising we wind up here. Lambert is below average even by the standards of Colorado starters. In his career he has a 6.38 ERA and has given up 1.77 homers per nine innings. I went with three lefties because this season left-handed hitters have batted .375 against Lambert. Since that sample size is somewhat meager, I will note that last year southpaws him .283 against him, so there is a track record here.

Conforto's first season with the Giants was a struggle, and aside from five homers in 2024 this year hasn't been much better. However, last year he did have a .753 OPS against righties, and also a .744 OPS on the road. Lee is new to MLB, having been signed out of Korea, where he was known for his contact ability. He's batting .264 with two homers and two stolen bases to start 2024. While Lee is not expected to provide much power, Coors is conducive to doubles and triples as well, and Lambert is conducive to hits for lefties. Wade had a .373 OBP last year, and this season he's posted a .485 OBP. That's while really struggling against his fellow southpaws. Since 2022 he has a .374 OBP versus righties, and even shown a bit of power to the tune of a .423 slugging percentage.

