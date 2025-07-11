Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, July 11

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 11: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball closes out the work week with 16 games on the schedule Friday. One of the more appealing matchups will feature the Yankees hosting the Cubs. Let's sift through the wide variety of player prop options and discuss three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 49-28 (+10.06 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Friday

Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Picks

Lawrence Butler over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Nick Kurtz over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Blue Jays start Max Scherzer against the Athletics. Scherzer has not made it past five innings in any of his four starts this season. His WHIP sits at 1.35 and he has finished with four or fewer strikeouts in three of his four starts. This will not be an easy matchup for him as the Athletics sport a .756 OPS at home.

We'll first attack this matchup with Butler, who usually bats leadoff against right-handed pitchers. Over his last 10 games, Butler is 11-for-39 (.282) with a .364 OBP, two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored. He has a .786 OPS against right-handed pitchers on the season. While he has just a .691 OPS on the road, he has a .834 OPS at home. In a game in which he could see at least five plate appearances, betting him to finish with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI is appealing.

Staying with the Athletics' hitters brings us to Kurtz, who hit a home run against the Braves on Thursday. That marked his third home run over his last six games. In his first taste of the majors, he has recorded a .402 wOBA and a .329 ISO against right-handed pitchers. He also has a .432 wOBA and a .386 ISO at home.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Betting Picks

Corey Seager 1+ walks (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Injuries have limited Seager to just 62 games this season. That is a common issue for him as he played 123 games or fewer in each of the previous two seasons. However, when he is on the field, he remains productive. He has been especially hot of late, hitting 20-for-55 (.364) with a .500 OBP over his last 15 games. During that span, he had 13 walks and 12 strikeouts. For the season, Seager has a 12.9% walk rate.

The Rangers don't have a great lineup around Seager, so opposing pitchers tend to be careful with him at the plate. Another factor working in his favor to draw at least one walk in this game is that Lance McCullers Jr. will start for the Astros. He has issued four walks in each of his last three starts. For the season, McCullers Jr. has an ugly 13.1% walk rate.

