Yahoo DFS Basketball: Warriors-Mavericks Game 3 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Friday night's Game 2 was disappointing for Dallas. The Mavs ran their first-half lead up to 20 points but could not hold on in Golden State. That followed up a blowout in Game 1, so now down 0-2, the Mavs have quite the uphill battle ahead of them. Keep in mind, though, that that the Mavs fell down 0-2 to Phoenix in Round 2 and were able to rally back to take the series in seven games.

With a near-must-win Game 3 on tap for Dallas, here are some Yahoo daily fantasy plays to consider:

Guards

Luka Doncic, DAL ($56)

Doncic had a dud in Game 1 but has been the most reliable player in these playoffs aside from that contest. He has at least 47 Yahoo points in 20 of his last 21 games, providing a 57-point average in that span. That's obviously the highest total in these playoffs, with Doncic providing numerous 70-point gems.

One of those upside games seems likely here given that Dallas is down 0-2 in this series. Doncic has been even better at home over the last several weeks, averaging nearly 60 fantasy points per game in that same sample. Just put him in your multiplier spot and figure things out after that.

Reggie Bullock, DAL ($13)

Dallas is thinning its rotation, and it's leaving Bullock with all the playing time he can handle. The reason he's playing so much is to cover Stephen Curry. Bullock saw 44 minutes of action in Game 2. That might look outlandish, but Reggie is registering a 23-fantasy-point average across 39 minutes per game in this postseason. It's difficult to fade a $14 player who's almost guaranteed to approach 40 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Poole, GSW ($28)

Poole was a breakout at the beginning of these playoffs, but regression has hit him like a wall since the Memphis series. Poole hasn't cracked 34 Yahoo points in seven straight games, posting a 23-point average across his last four outings. That obviously won't get it done from such an expensive player, and it's clear that he's ceding touches to guys like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green now that this roster is fully healthy.

Forwards

Draymond Green, GSW ($23)

Green hasn't been going off in these playoffs, but his price is dropping a bit too much at this point. He's proven to be a $30 player in the past, and we love that he will see an increase in playing time in these more meaningful games. We're talking about a defensive stud who averaged 32 Yahoo points per game across 29 minutes in the regular season. Getting 35-40 minutes seems more likely as the pressure turns up, and Green has the ability to drop 40-plus fantasy points in that role.

Otto Porter, DAL ($12)

Porter is one of the most valuable players on this Golden State roster, and he showed why in Game 2. The former Bull and Wizard has at least 19 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games, with the only dud being a game in which he got injured. The 29-point gem in Game 2 is what caught my attention most.

Forward to Avoid

Maxi Kleber, DAL ($10)

Kleber has been a great GPP play at times, but he's gone cold from three in this series, hitting only two of his nine attempts. Kleber has 20 or fewer fantasy points in each of his last six games, despite playing 26 minutes per night. He's actually struggled against Golden State all season, scoring 19 or fewer Yahoo points in all five of their matchups.

Center

Kevon Looney, GSW ($14)

Looney was hidden in the first few games of the Memphis series, but suffice it to say he's reemerged in this series. The big man has at least 25 Yahoo points in three straight games, scoring 38 or more fantasy points in two of those. He finished Game 2 with 21 points, 12 boards and two assists in 32 minutes. Obviously, that kind of production isn't going to be sustainable on a nightly basis, but dating back to Game 6 against Memphis (22 rebounds), Looney has forced his way into heavier consideration as a DFS play.

Center to Avoid

Dwight Powell, DAL ($10)

Honestly, there aren't many centers to fade in this series with all the small-ball being played. Guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Draymond Green have been playing center, and it's left Powell with a lesser role. Powell is only averaging 6.4 Yahoo points across 13 minutes a night over his last 10 games. In Game 2, he bottomed out with only eight minutes played, despite getting the start.

