Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, May 3

Best Bets

Luka Doncic over 9.5 assists (-112) vs. Clippers

FanDuel, 3:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Doncic is averaging 9.5 assists over the past four games, with 16.8 potential assists and 12.5 adjusted assists during this stretch. Dallas' offense is finally starting to find some rhythm, helping his cause. After averaging 98.0 points through the first five games of the series, the Mavericks are up to 111.7 across the past three.

Wendell Carter over 6.5 rebounds (-134) vs. Cavaliers

FanDuel, 3:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Carter saw his series-high 33 minutes during the Game 5 loss to the Cavs, grabbing 11 boards. Despite seeing just 22.3 minutes across his prior three appearances, he still averaged 5.0 rebounds. He's been incredibly active fighting for boards, and I think that will continue at home with Orlando's back against the wall.