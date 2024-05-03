NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, May 3

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, May 3

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on May 3, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Luka Doncic over 9.5 assists (-112) vs. Clippers

FanDuel, 3:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Doncic is averaging 9.5 assists over the past four games, with 16.8 potential assists and 12.5 adjusted assists during this stretch. Dallas' offense is finally starting to find some rhythm, helping his cause. After averaging 98.0 points through the first five games of the series, the Mavericks are up to 111.7 across the past three.

Wendell Carter over 6.5 rebounds (-134) vs. Cavaliers

FanDuel, 3:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Carter saw his series-high 33 minutes during the Game 5 loss to the Cavs, grabbing 11 boards. Despite seeing just 22.3 minutes across his prior three appearances, he still averaged 5.0 rebounds. He's been incredibly active fighting for boards, and I think that will continue at home with Orlando's back against the wall.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 3
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 3
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, May 2
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 2
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, May 1
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, May 1