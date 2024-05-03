NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a pair of Game 6 clashes Friday night with the Cavs and Mavs in position to finish off their series. There's a very light injury report with one big name - Kawhi Leonard - already confirmed out.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 3 @9:30 a.m. EDT:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic (-4) (O/U: 200.0)

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (-8) (O/U: 208.5)

The Magic are notably solid home favorites despite being behind in the series, with their near win in Cleveland in Game 5 clearly affecting the odds. The Mavs are projected to have an easier time against the shorthanded Clippers, who they just decimated by 30 points on the road Wednesday.

The low projected totals aren't surprising considering Cleveland and Orlando have mainly played a defensive-centric series while Dallas could potentially blow out LA again.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

In Leonard's ongoing absence, James Harden and Paul George should continue to be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of usage while Amir Coffey could remain in the starting five.

Terance Mann, LAC (lower leg): QUESTIONABLE

If Mann sits, Norman Powell could potentially start at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Tim Hardaway, DAL (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,000).

Doncic has been about as productive as one would expect in the series by averaging 55.2 FD on 30.2 points and 25.4 shot attempts. He's gotten it done despite only shooting 41.7 percent overall, and it's encouraging he logged 39 minutes in Dallas's Game 5 blowout.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,200)

Irving has registered over 40 FD from three of the first five games this series and should be very popular on Friday.

James Harden, LAC ($8,900)

Harden should continue to be highly rostered in Kawhi's absence. And after exceeding 46 FD through three of the first four outings, the Beard should be in plenty of lineup despite a dud on Wednesday.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,700)

Banchero has produced 58.3 and 49.6 FD in two of the last three games, which will maintain his popularity at this salary.

Paul George, LAC ($8,600)

George is another beneficiary of Kawhi being out and went off for 63.2 FD in Game 3, with the expectation he should be very heavily involved in an effort to stave off elimination.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($8,000)

Mobley has averaged 43.5 FD across the last two games, making him particularly appealing at his salary.

Key Values

Darius Garland, CLE at ORL ($6,700)

Garland's salary would ideally be a bit lower, though he certainly offers the upside to deliver a strong return. The talented guard is averaging 26 FD points this series while shooting a blistering 44.4 percent from behind the arc. Garland is also coming off his best game of the series on Tuesday when he generated 34.5 FD across 39 minutes. The matchup isn't easy, but his talent does provide a solid floor and he could be a bit more aggressive with the series within reach.

Ivica Zubac, LAC at DAL ($6,200)

Zubac has proven himself a steady performer throughout the series and arguably warrants a slightly higher salary as he's averaged 31.7 FD on 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.8 minutes. The big man clearly isn't having much trouble against the Mavs' frontcourt and is now averaging 38.7 FD per 36 minutes with Kawhi on the floor since the start of the regular season.

Jalen Suggs, ORL vs. CLE ($5,800)

Suggs' production has been fairly dependable in its own right during the series, with the third-year guard averaging 27.5 FD on a well-balanced line of 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per outing. Shooting efficiency has been a bit more inconsistent, though he's made up for it with his contributions in other categories and serviceable 77.3 percent free-throw shooting. With a sub-$6K salary and going over 25 FD in four of the first five games, Suggs represents a solid value option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Wendell Carter, ORL vs. CLE ($5,200)

