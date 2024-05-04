NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at DEN: Season series was tied 2-2; each team won once at home and once on the road

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($10,600) vs. Timberwolves

Murray is listed as questionable for action but fought through the tag to play in the previous outing, where he came up with 32 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a steal to help the Nuggets close out the first round. He has yet to miss a game this postseason and is averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over five games played. He faces a tougher positional matchup against the Timberwolves, but he should still manage to produce solid numbers after averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals over their three meetings this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,400) at Nuggets

Edwards finished the first round with a bang, surpassing 55 DK points in the final two games, including an impressive effort with 40 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks for a total of 68.8 DK points. Despite the Nuggets owning a better defense than the Timberwolves' first-round opponent, Edwards should still find a way to shine after averaging 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals through their four encounters this season.

Forwards/Centers

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($8,200) vs. Timberwolves

Porter was great in the first round, scoring at least 19 points in all five outings, while averaging 22.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the series. He has been an effective scorer all season and will remain an x-factor in the second round, as he benefits from plenty of open looks thanks to playing off of superstars like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Timberwolves

Gordon put in a well-rounded effort to help his squad advance, averaging 13.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 40.2 minutes per game in the first round. He produced a high of 54.8 DK points in Game 3, where he went off for 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Gordon will continue to be a thorn in the side of opponents by crashing the glass and coming up with energy plays across the stat sheet.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($9,400) at Nuggets

Towns returned from a month-long absence just in time for the final game of the regular season, and managed to work his way back into better-and-better form through the first round. He finished with just 18.5 DK points in Game 1 against the Suns but showed consistent improvement through the series, culminating in a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Game 5 win. Towns faces a tougher matchup against the Nuggets' frontcourt, but his versatility on the offensive end should help him stay effective amidst different looks.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($13,800) vs. Timberwolves

Jokic was nothing but his dominant self in the first round, where he averaged 28.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 40.2 minutes per game. He surpassed 60 DK points in four of the five outings, including two with more than 70 and a high of 79.5. Despite their heavy frontcourt presence, Jokic was similarly effective against the Timberwolves this season, averaging 33.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals across four meetings. The two-time MVP will likely come out looking to set the tone early and make the most of his home-court advantage.

Mid-Range Money

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($7,000) at Nuggets

Conley provides consistent stability from the point, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the first round, including three games with more than 30 DK points. He will certainly have his hands full against Jamal Murray, but his veteran poise should help ensure another well-rounded stat line.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,000) at Nuggets

After standing out while Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined down the stretch of the season, Reid was back in a bench role for the first round and went over 15 DK points in just three of the five games. He logged a high of 20.5 DK points in the series, while averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.8 minutes per outing. Nonetheless, he will likely see more action against the Nuggets, who boast more size in their lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,800) at Nuggets

McDaniels was relatively quiet in the first round, aside from an outburst in Game 3, where he finished with 42.0 DK points on 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. He also closed the series on a high note, with 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He will be a key influencer in the second-round series, competing to make an x-factor impact and limit that of Michael Porter and Aaron Gordon on the wing.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Nuggets

Alexander-Walker emerged as a significant part of the Timberwolves' success in the first round. He began the series with just 18 minutes of action and 8.5 DK points in Game 1, but he stepped up in Game 2 with 18 points and 35.5 DK points. He continued to thrive over the next two outings and closed the series with a well-rounded effort, tallying five points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. He must pick up where he left off for his squad to stay competitive against the Nuggets' second unit, which features strong substitutes across the board.

Reggie Jackson, Timberwolves ($2,800) vs. Timberwolves

Jackson saw limited action in the first round, averaging 3.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10.2 minutes per game. Nonetheless, he remains a go-to option off the bench that can provide instant offense and stretch the floor with solid three-point shooting.

