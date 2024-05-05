NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday marks our first foray into single-game territory with a Game 7 matchup between Orlando and Cleveland. The Cavs have the home-court advantage with an early tip-off at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

While FanDuel's single-game format adjusts salaries to make up for the new environment, it differs from other sites with static salaries regardless of roster slot. You're looking for your top three scorers on any night, followed by two additional utility spots without a multiplier. There is no salary penalty for putting a player in a multiplier. The three positions are as follows:

MVP - 2.0x

STAR - 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

INJURIES

CLE Jarrett Allen (ribs) - QUESTIONABLE

Allen will be a game-time decision, but he's missed two consecutive games and could be limited if he plays.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

Keep in mind the endorsements for each multiplier also apply to other levels. In other words, MVP picks can also go for STAR or PRO, and vice-versa.

MVP

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($15,500)

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($15,000)

Franz Wagner, ORL ($13,500)

While the task of identifying the top scorers of any given game and staying under the salary cap seem like simple tasks, the $12,000 average salary per slot can make premium selections (and where they are placed) equally tricky and crucial to success. The 2.0x multiplier is often undervalued while the 1.2x slot is given too much credit. For example, it only boosts a 20 FDFP night to 24, which isn't that significant. Hitting the 2.0x correctly basically makes or breaks most lineups. Our three MVP picks have been the usual top producers over the six games this series. While Donovan Mitchell hung 59.8 FDFPs on the Magic on Friday, he isn't an absolute lock for the MVP slot. Banchero and Wagner have also taken turns with a favorable number. The difference-maker could be Cleveland's home-court advantage. Mix-and-matching Mitchell and Banchero at the MVP and STAR spots will be my core in both lineups while Wagner will be a frequent resident as the STAR.

STAR AND PRO

Evan Mobley, CLE ($14,000)

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($11,000)

Wendell Carter, ORL ($10,500)

Mobley is barely playable at the multiplier due to the lofty salary, yet you have to consider him if Allen is inactive. He would work best as a pivot to Wagner in the STAR role as a three-slot combo of Mitchell/Bachero-Wagner/Mobley puts most of our best utility options out of reach. Assuming Allen's absence, a Mitchell-Banchero/Mobley/Suggs stack makes a bit more sense, though Wendell Carter works at the PRO if you're going with any combination of Mitchell, Mobley or Banchero in the MVP and PRO positions. Carter would be my first exclusion when narrowing down the multiplier options.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Max Strus, CLE ($10,000)

Jonathan Isaac, ORL ($9,500)

Moritz Wagner, ORL ($7,000)

Orlando's second and third-unit rotations are tricky, but I think Wagner has to be involved in the utility spot to maximize our elite potential despite his disappointing series numbers. It allows for someone like Suggs or Carter to cover the other slot while playing Strus/Wagner or Isaac/Wagner in the UTIL provides a great boost to spend in the multiplier spots. Strus is the most consistent producer of the group. And though Orlando lists suitable pivots beneath Wagner, they don't offer the same upside potential.



To conclude, I'll provide some of my favorite roster combinations:

Mitchell/Banchero/Carter/Suggs/M. Wagner

Mitchell/Banchero/Suggs/Carter/M. Wagner

Mitchell/Mobley/F. Wagner/Strus/ M. Wagner

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.