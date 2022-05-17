DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA (-1.5), O/U: 204

The Celtics won the season series 2-1, but the Heat picked up the win in their last meeting.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - P.J. Tucker (calf), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): OUT

Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro are in line for a boost.

BOS - Marcus Smart (foot): Questionable

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have to step up if Smart is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro ($9,900)

Herro shot just 30 percent from the field over three games against the Celtics this season. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists through the Heat's second-round series and topped 29 DK points in three of the six games.

Jaylen Brown ($13,000)

Brown has been steady throughout the playoffs, averaging 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He went over 30 DK points in all but one of the Celtics' 11 postseason games, including back-to-back games in the second round in which he topped 50.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($16,200)

Butler is averaging 28.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals through the playoffs. He topped 50 DK points seven times in 10 games, including three in which he went over 60.

Bam Adebayo ($12,600)

Adebayo came up huge with 51 DK points in Game 1 of the second round, but he was quieter through the rest of the series, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He averaged 8.0 rebounds through three games against the Celtics during the regular season.

Al Horford ($12,000)

Horford came up huge against the Bucks in the second round, as he averaged 13.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over seven games. He surpassed 40 DK points three times, including one game with 57.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($18,000)

Tatum has been great in the playoffs so far, averaging 28.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 11 games. He went over 50 DK points on six occasions, including two in which he topped 60. Tatum averaged 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over three meetings with the Heat during the regular season, but with home-court advantage in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he should have momentum on his side and be able to continue his strong play.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard ($5,400)

Pritchard came up big in the Celtics' last game as he delivered 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Game 7 win.

Derrick White ($7,800)

White stepped up for the Celtics in the conference semifinals and averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, including three games in which he topped 20 DK points.

Grant Williams ($7,500)

Williams went off for a game-high 27 points in the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Bucks. He is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks through the postseason.

Daniel Theis ($2,700)

Theis has averaged 8.0 minutes of playing time over the last five games, and he logged a high of 14.8 DK points.

Dewayne Dedmon ($3,000)

Dedmon logged more than 10 minutes in four of the last five games, including one outing in which he totaled 14.8 DK points. The Heat need him to match up against the Celtics' size.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.