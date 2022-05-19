DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA (-3.5), O/U: 207.5

The Celtics led through most of the first half in Game 1, but the Heat dominated the third quarter, outscoring the visitors, 39-14, to take a 17-point lead into the fourth. The Heat had no trouble finishing the job at home, as they earned the 1-0 series lead.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA: Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) - Questionable

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) - OUT

Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are in line for more minutes.

BOS: Marcus Smart (foot) - Probable

Al Horford (COVID-19) - Doubtful

Derrick White (personal) - Out

Payton Pritchard should continue to have an elevated role even though Smart will likely be back, since White will be out. Robert Williams and Grant Williams have to step up in the frontcourt if Horford is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro ($10,200)

Herro is up for additional opportunities in the absence of Kyle Lowry. Herro generated 33 DK points in Game 1, which marked the fourth time he topped 30 in the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown ($14,100)

Brown logged 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in Game 1, earning his second double-double of the playoffs. He is averaging 24.5 points and 7.3 rebounds through four meetings with the Heat this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($18,000)

Tatum produced 55.5 DK points in Game 1, with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 44 minutes of action. He has been stellar through the postseason, averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Bam Adebayo ($12,600)

Adebayo was relatively quiet, with 23.5 DK points in Game 1, as it marked his third straight game with less than 30 DK points. He has to step up to help the Heat keep the momentum going in Game 2, and if Al Horford remains sidelined, he should have an advantage in the frontcourt.

Robert Williams ($9,300)

Williams finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Game 1, which marked his return from a four-game absence. He has an advantage against the Heat's smaller frontcourt and needs to continue to play big for the Celtics.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler ($16,200)

Butler was dominant in Game 1, with 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks for a total of 72.8 DK points. It marked his highest output of the playoffs and the fourth time he went over 60 DK points. Butler is averaging 28.3 points on 54 percent shooting through three games against the Celtics this season.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo ($7,800)

Oladipo played 15 minutes in Game 1 and finished with 13.8 DK points. He should be up for an extended role in the absence of Kyle Lowry.

Grant Williams ($8,100)

Williams started the last five games and is averaging 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over that stretch, including one game where he turned in 41.5 DK points.

P.J. Tucker ($6,900)

Tucker logged 19 DK points in Game 1 against the Celtics, and he is averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists through the playoffs.

Dewayne Dedmon ($3,000)

Dedmon delivered 13 DK points in Game 1 and should continue to see decent playing time off the bench.

