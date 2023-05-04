If you're a sports fan who's thinking of getting married soon, a sports stadium could be the perfect spot to get down on one knee and pop the question. Plus, if you think the odds are high that she'll say yes, you should bet on the game you plan to propose at on the best sports betting sites in the U.S.

Here are the top stadiums for marriage proposals, both in America and around the world.

Parc des Princes - Paris, France

It doesn't get more romantic than proposing in Paris, which is known as the most romantic city in the world. Parc des Princes is the home stadium of Paris Saint-Germain F.C., which employs the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, so your proposal could be witnessed live by some of the greatest soccer players ever.

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Some people are looking for the opposite of the romantic Paris experience, and that's what Allegiant Stadium could offer. After popping the question at the Raiders' raucous home stadium surrounded by drunk, black-clad, painted-up fans, you can head right to one of Las Vegas' many wedding chapels. Talk about efficiency.

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Like Las Vegas, New Orleans is a premier bachelor/bachelorette party destination, so the Saints' home stadium is the perfect proposal spot, if you're aiming for a short turnaround between proposal and wedding. You don't want to tell people you proposed at a place called the Smoothie King Center, so definitely opt for the Superdome before you go celebrate on Bourbon Street.

Madison Square Garden - New York, New York

MSG is the perfect proposal venue for Knicks, Rangers, and Billy Joel fans. Nothing beats the buzz of a hyped New York crowd at the World's Most Famous Arena. Plus, there are plenty of romantic sights to check out afterwards with your new fiancé, including the Empire State Building just a couple blocks away.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards - Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland has some of the most lax marriage laws in the United States, so you can propose and get married right away here, rather than having to wait for a certain period in between. Camden Yards is a retro-classic ballpark constructed in 1992, and it offers a nice view of the Baltimore skyline as a scenic backdrop for your proposal.

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Among the multitude of modern-day luxuries found at this state-of-the-art stadium is the largest screen at any venue in the world. From family members to the numerous LA celebrities sure to be in attendance that day, nobody will have a hard time seeing your larger-than-life moment on SoFi Stadium's 70,000-square-foot Jumbotron.

Lane Stadium - Blacksburg, Virginia

"Virginia is for lovers" is the state's official tourism and travel slogan. Any lovers traveling to Virginia for a proposal should look into going to Lane Stadium on the Virginia Tech campus. It's the largest stadium in the state, with a capacity of 66,233, perfect if you want to have your extended family in attendance at the proposal.

Wembley Stadium - London, England

One of the world's most iconic stadiums, Wembley Stadium is the home venue for England's national football (soccer) team. The 440-foot high Wembley Arch sprawled over the stadium can give your proposal pictures a uniquely scenic touch.

Melbourne Cricket Ground - Melbourne, Australia

Proposing at Melbourne Cricket Ground could be worth traveling halfway around the world to get there. "The G," as the locals call it, was constructed in 1853 and has undergone numerous renovations since. It's the largest cricket stadium in the world and has the tallest light towers of any sporting venue. The latter feature can help set the mood for a proposal at this historic stadium.