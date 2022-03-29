Around the Association: Siakam drops 40, Eubanks vs. Roby, Spurs take down Rockets

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome to Around the Association! Four days per week (Monday through Thursday), this article will serve as a comprehensive recap of the previous night's NBA action, taking you through all of the biggest performances, notable box scores, injury updates and any other fantasy-relevant headlines from around the league.

It was one wild nine-game slate last night – here is all you need to know:

Nightly Notables

Roby leads OKC past Portland

While both the Thunder and Trail Blazers are clearly in tank mode, their matchup was one of the best games of the night. Isaiah Roby shined with a career-high 30 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes while leading OKC to a 134-131 win in overtime. The big man drilled a clutch three-pointer late in regulation in addition to his strong scoring outing. Roby has been significantly better since the All-Star break, averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since the break Theo Maledon has been on fire for the Thunder lately, finishing with 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes. The second-year pro is averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his last three appearances. Aaron Wiggins also impressed with 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes. This was his second 20-point outing of the month. OKC was without Tre Mann, who was a late scratch due to a hamstring injury. The Thunder have also shut down several regulars, including Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

The Trail Blazers may have really found something with Drew Eubanks. The recently acquired forward, who's on his fourth 10-day contract, had another strong outing, ending with a career-high 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 41 minutes. In his first 16 games since joining Portland, Eubanks is averaging 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds. Brandon Williams appears to be a real piece for the future, as well. The guard dropped 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and four steals over 41 minutes. Over his last 12 games, Williams is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Ben McLemore: 28 points (10-22 FG, 8-18 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.



Raptors cool down Boston in OT

Despite Boston being without both Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaylen Brown (knee), the Celtics were able to give the Raptors everything they had. However, Pascal Siakam proved to be too much, powering the Raptors to a 115-112 overtime win while finishing with a season-high 40 points (17-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 47 minutes. The forward is almost quietly having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 22.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while ranking as the 40th overall nine-category fantasy option this season. Had he not missed time to begin the year, Siakam would obviously rank even higher. OG Anunoby: 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

Marcus Smart stepped up as the only healthy starter for Boston, ending with a team-high 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes. The defensive specialist had scored just 28 total points over his previous four contests and does appear to have boosted fantasy value if Tatum and Brown remain out. Daniel Theis ended with 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes. With the loss of Robert Williams (knee), Theis may have some additional fantasy value as the season comes to an end.



Murray goes off for career-high

The Rockets continue to play good basketball as they gave the Spurs a run for their money Monday night. San Antonio was still able to hang on to a much-needed 123-120 win over Houston as they sit just a 0.5 game behind the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West. Dejounte Murray put his team on his back, ending with a career-high 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. The All-Star has had one special season, but this may have been his best performance yet. Keldon Johnson dropped in 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes. The forward now has recorded at least 20-points in three straight appearances and ranks as the 28th overall nine-category fantasy player over the past week.



Jalen Green is starting to really give the Rockets some optimism for their future. The No. 2 overall pick shined once again, producing 30 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 40 minutes in the loss. This was Green's third straight game scoring over 20 points. He is averaging 26.0 points per game over that span. The athletic guard also joined Ja Morant as a member of the dunk-on-Poeltl club. Kevin Porter had one of his better games as of late, ending with 26 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes. This was Porter's highest-scoring outing in his last 12 showings. Josh Christopher: 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes.



Jokic powers Denver again

Nikola Jokic is simply a man on a mission this season. The MVP candidate ended with 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-12 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes in a tough 113-109 win over the Hornets in Charlotte. This marked Jokic's 19th triple-double of the season as Denver improved its record to 45-31 and now are just a 0.5 game behind the Jazz for the top spot in the Northwest Division. Aaron Gordon: 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes.

Miles Bridges put forth another solid outing in the loss to Denver, ending with 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 36 minutes. The athletic forward is averaging a strong 25.7 points and 10.0 rebounds over his last three appearances as Charlotte continues to battle with the Nets and Hawks for the eighth, ninth and 10th seeds in the East. LaMelo Ball: 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 34 minutes.



Knicks keep winning, Bulls keep losing

The Knicks currently face an extremely uphill battle to make the playoffs (4.5 games behind the 10th spot in the conference), but New York is starting to play some of its best basketball of the season.

The Knicks won their fourth straight game after defeating the Bulls 109-104 behind a big outing from RJ Barrett. The emerging wing dropped 28 points (10-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Since the All-Star break, Barrett has been on fire, averaging 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Alec Burks provided a strong 27 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 42 minutes. The veteran has put together a string of solid games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last five outings.

Unlike the Knicks, the Bulls continue to struggle as the playoffs approach dangerously close, losing six out of their last 10 contests. Despite coming up short, DeMar DeRozan had one of his better performances as of late. The forward dropped 37 points (12-26 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 41 minutes. After having a 10-game streak of scoring at least 30 points earlier this season, this was DeRozan's first 30-point outing in his last eight games. Zach LaVine continues to get back into his scoring groove, ending with 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes. The All-Star has scored at least 20-points in each of his last five appearances while averaging 27.6 points per game over that span.



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Pascal Siakam - 40 points (17-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 47 minutes.

Pascal Siakam - 40 points (17-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 47 minutes. Worst of the Night: Elijah Hughes - five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes.

Elijah Hughes - five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Jalen Green -30 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Quick Hitters

Darius Garland boomed in Cleveland's 107-101 win over the Magic, finishing with 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and three steals across 40 minutes. The 22-year-old has taken his game to an even higher level since All-Star weekend, averaging 25.8 points and 10.8 assists per game since the break. Evan Mobley exited the game with an ankle injury. Hopefully, the Rookie of the Year favorite will be all healthy as Cleveland gears up for its first playoff run since LeBron James left the team.

Wendell Carter missed Orlando's last two games due to a wrist injury but made was solid in his return. The center ended with 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes in the loss to the Cavs.

The Grizzlies keep on crushing it without Ja Morant (knee), running over the Warriors by a score of 123-95. Desmond Bane impressed once again with 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes. De'Anthony Melton: 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one nasty poster in 21 minutes



Despite the Warriors seriously starting to struggle without Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole continues to step up in his absence, ending with 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes. The guard has scored at least 20 points in 14 straight games while averaging 25.5 points per game over that span. Moses Moody: 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes.

The Hawks held onto a 132-123 win over the Pacers behind a big outing from Bogdan Bogdanovic. The sharpshooter ended with 29 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and five rebounds across 29 minutes and has averaged 25.0 points per game over his last five games. Kevin Huerter: 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes.

After six straight games scoring under 13 points, Tyrese Haliburton broke out of his slump with 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes in the loss to Atlanta. Buddy Hield: 26 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

The Heat got back on track with a 123-100 win over the Kings. Jimmy Butler paved the way with 27 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes in the win. Bam Adebayo: 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 31 minutes.

Davion Mitchell produced once again for the Kings despite taking the loss to Miami. The Baylor product finished with 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes. Mitchell is on a tear as of recent, averaging 24.0 points and 8.5 assists per game over his past four appearances.

