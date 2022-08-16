Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Jokic, Curry Lead Top 150 for 2022-23 NBA Season

1 Nikola Jokic DEN C The runaway No. 1 overall player in virtually any format in each of the last two seasons, Jokic is as close to the consensus top pick as it gets.

2 Stephen Curry GSW G After a blistering-hot start, Curry gradually cooled off as the season went on. Despite the worst shooting season of his career (by far), Curry still finished as a top-seven player in per-game value.

3 Jayson Tatum BOS F Following a sluggish start to the season, Tatum enjoyed a dominant second half that transferred over to the playoffs. His combination of elite offense and durability make him a safe fantasy pick.

4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL F Free throw percentage is always going to cap Antetokounmpo's fantasy upside, but his counting stats and proven track record of durability help make up for it.

5 James Harden PHI G Last season felt like a disaster on multiple levels for Harden, and yet he still posted 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while ranking fifth in the NBA in made free throws.

6 Luka Doncic DAL G Doncic continues to get better and better in real life, but his shaky free throw shooting and injury issues have prevented him from making a major leap in fantasy. This could be the year he truly ascends.

7 Trae Young ATL G At this point in their respective careers, there's a case to be made that Young could go ahead of Stephen Curry in drafts. Young finished 2021-22 as the No. 2 overall player behind Nikola Jokic.

8 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN C After missing significant time in both 2019-20 and 2020-21, Towns played in 74 games and returned to elite fantasy status. The addition of Rudy Gobert could impact his rebounding numbers, however.

9 Kevin Durant BKN F On a per-game basis, Durant is easily a top-five value, but injuries have limited him to 90 total games over the last two seasons. With his future still hanging in the balance, Durant will turn 34 a month before the 2022-23 season begins.

10 Joel Embiid PHI C Embiid has been a top-five player in per-game value in each of the last two seasons, but were his 68 games played in 2021-22 the best-case scenario?

11 LeBron James LAL F James gets the benefit of the doubt after averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in his 19th NBA season, but a series of lower-body injuries in recent years are a concern.

12 Damian Lillard POR G Few players have been as consistent as Lillard over the last decade, so he's earned the benefit of the doubt after an injury-shortened 2021-22 season that seemed doomed from the start.

13 Paul George OKC F George was off to a great start before missing several months due to injury. With Kawhi Leonard back in action, his ceiling may not be quite as high.

14 LaMelo Ball CHA G Ball solidified himself as a top-15 fantasy value this season and could climb higher with a better free throw percentage.

15 Devin Booker PHO G Despite the MVP buzz, Booker's 2021-22 campaign was actually only his third-best from a fantasy perspective. That said, he's young enough to continue improving and could take on more usage as Chris Paul ages.

16 Darius Garland CLE G One of last year's biggest breakouts, Garland averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 threes (88% FT) over the final 25 games of the season.

17 Donovan Mitchell UTA G Following a sluggish start to the season, Tatum enjoyed a dominant second half that transferred over to the playoffs. His combination of elite offense and durability make him a safe fantasy pick.

18 Tyrese Haliburton IND G The 22-year-old ranked second in total steals (134) and fourth in assists (628) despite a mid-season trade from Sacramento to Indiana.

19 Anthony Davis LAL F/C Davis' per-game numbers have notably regressed, and he also continues to deal with significant injuries every season. However, he finished as high as second overall in per-game value during his first season in LA, and it's possible he'll again be a bigger focus of the offense next year if the Lakers ditch Russell Westbrook.

20 Fred VanVleet TOR G Field goal percentage will always be an issue, but VanVleet capped off his second straight top-25 fantasy season behind career bests in points, assists, rebounds, threes and minutes per game.

21 Kyrie Irving BKN G By now, we know the red flags that come with Irving. He's unquestionably a first-round talent, but injuries and personal factors have caused him to miss significant time in five straight seasons.

22 Jimmy Butler MIA F While it feels like Butler is always banged up, he hasn't dipped below 39th in total fantasy value since his formative years with the Bulls (2013-14).

23 Domantas Sabonis SAC F Despite some minor injuries over the last few seasons, Sabonis is one of the safest big men in fantasy basketball.

24 Ja Morant MEM G Morant's real-life impact is still greater than his fantasy stock, but thanks to a Most Improved Player-sized leap, he jumped all the way up to 30th in per-game value after finishing outside the top-100 in 2020-21.

25 Kawhi Leonard LAC F Leonard is a first-round value based on talent and per-game production, but coming off of a torn ACL how many games can he be trusted to play?

26 Bam Adebayo MIA C A midseason thumb injury marred another strong year for Adebayo, though his assists production dropped by a full 2.0 per game.

27 Pascal Siakam TOR F Siakam had a bounceback 2021-22 campaign, setting career highs in rebounds (8.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.3) per game. He'll presumably continue being the Raptors' go-to offensive option, though he'll still compete for playmaking opportunities with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

28 Chris Paul PHO G Paul has improbably flipped the script on his health as he ages into his late-30s. He averaged 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals and ranked 20th on a per-game basis. His usage will presumably decline as he gets older, but he still feels like a relatively safe option despite risk factors.

29 Anthony Edwards MIN G Another big jump could be coming for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, but playing alongside high-usage teammates in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell impacts his ceiling.

30 Bradley Beal WAS G Beal's bizarre 2021-22 campaign was cut short by wrist surgery, limiting him to 40 appearances. Before that, he was shooting just 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three for 23.2 PPG – a massive drop off from the 31.3 PPG he averaged in 2020-21.

31 Dejounte Murray SAS G Murray finished as a first-round value on a per-game basis last season, but playing alongside Trae Young in Atlanta lowers his ceiling.

32 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC G Injuries, combined with the Thunder's aggressive tanking mandate, have hindered SGA's upside in each of the last two seasons. Drafting the 24-year-old is a risk until proven otherwise.

33 DeMar DeRozan CHI F DeRozan had by far the best fantasy season of his career at age 32. Can he do it again in Year 2 with the Bulls?

34 Myles Turner IND C Turner had another season cut short by injury, but when healthy he's arguably the best shot-blocker in the entire league.

35 Rudy Gobert MIN C Poor free throw shooting caps his upside, but Gobert has finished in the top-30 in five of the last six seasons. The move to Minnesota will be an adjustment, but his fantasy value should remain fairly static.

36 Cade Cunningham DET G With averages of 21.1 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 threes after the All-Star break, Cunningham offered an extended glimpse at his all-around fantasy upside.

37 Jrue Holiday MIL G Holiday has been one of the steadiest players in fantasy across the past three seasons, and there's no reason to believe that will change in 2022-23.

38 Robert Williams BOS C Williams is a big-time contributor in blocks (2.2 BPG), field goal percentage (73.6% FG) and rebounds (9.6 RPG), and he raised his free throw percentage by more than 10 points (72.2% FT) in 2021-22.

39 Zach LaVine CHI G DeMar DeRozan's takeover of Chicago's offense had a negative impact on LaVine's fantasy value. It's possible he sees a bounceback in efficiency in 2022-23, but the days of 30%+ usage may be gone forever.

40 Khris Middleton MIL F One of the most consistent players in the NBA, Middleton makes for an ultra-safe pick in the third or fourth round of most drafts.

41 Brandon Ingram NOP F Ingram has top-30 upside, but with CJ McCollum on the roster and Zion Williamson back in the fold, there will only be so many possessions to go around.

42 Jaylen Brown BOS G/F Brown took a small step back in terms of fantasy value during the regular season, but after a strong playoff run his stock is back on the rise.

43 Jarrett Allen CLE C A late-season injury put a damper on what was otherwise a monster, career-best year for the big man. In 56 games, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 67.7 percent from the field.

44 Zion Williamson NOP F Secret offseason foot surgery, outright dishonest timetables and concerning weight gain will give some fantasy managers pause, but there's no question Williamson is one of the most unstoppable athletes the NBA has to offer.

45 Scottie Barnes TOR F The reigning Rookie of the Year has some holes in his fantasy profile, but he showed enough in Year 1 – 15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 49.2% FG – that plenty of fantasy managers will be able to justify reaching for him on draft night.

46 Evan Mobley CLE C Playing next to Jarrett Allen will cap Mobley's rebounding and shot-blocking upside, but he was still impressive in those categories as a rookie (8.3 RPG, 1.7 BLK) to go along with his 15.0 PPG, 2.5 APG and 0.8 SPG.

47 Desmond Bane MEM G After an encouraging rookie year, Bane nearly doubled per-game production across the board while retaining his efficiency last season. The next step for Bane will be taking on more playmaking responsibilities as a true No. 2 option alongside Ja Morant.

48 Nikola Vucevic CHI C Vucevic struggled in a reduced role for much of the season before picking things up later in the year. He'll continue to be a third option for the Bulls in 2022-23.

49 Terry Rozier CHA G LaMelo Ball is the franchise centerpiece but Rozier continues to be a great – and underrated – source of fantasy production.

50 OG Anunoby TOR F Injuries are starting to become an issue for Anunoby, but when healthy he's flashed top-40 upside.

51 Deandre Ayton PHO C The center is coming off a career-high 17.2 PPG in addition to his 10.2 RPG on an efficient 63.4 FG% and 74.6 FT%. It remains to be seen how much he can scale up his production and usage, but he's a high-floor option at the position in fantasy.

52 Jordan Poole GSW G Poole exploded onto the scene last season and has the makings of a future star. When the Warriors are at full strength, his ceiling isn't quite as high, but Poole figures to be a popular target in 2022-23 fantasy drafts.

53 De'Aaron Fox SAC G Has failed to make meaningful improvements since his second season, mainly struggling as a shooter. His fit with the high-usage, non-spacing center in Domantas Sabonis is also questionable.

54 Jonas Valanciunas NOP C Valanciunas is coming off of easily the best fantasy season of his career (24th in total value), but how much will the return of Zion Williamson impact his production?

55 Jamal Murray DEN G After missing all of 2021-22 while rehabbing a torn ACL, Murray's stock inherently takes a bit of a hit. He finished 2020-21 as the 31st-ranked player on a per-game basis.

56 Kristaps Porzingis WAS F/C Porzingis puts up fringe All-Star production when healthy but is constantly dealing with lower-body injuries. He hasn't played more than 66 games since his rookie season.

57 CJ McCollum NOP G Perennially one of the safest guards in fantasy basketball, McCollum was even better in New Orleans than he was in Portland. But he's another player who will cede possessions to Zion Williamson.

58 Julius Randle NYK F Took a massive step back compared to his breakout 2020-21 season. Nearly all of his numbers, efficiency included, decreased from the year prior. In addition, it seemed as if he was unhappy with the Knicks toward the end of the year.

59 John Collins ATL F Collins is a solid source of efficient points, rebounds, blocks and threes, but he's seemingly plateaued over the last two seasons.

60 Michael Porter Jr DEN F Given his troublesome injury history, it's hard to have much faith in Porter staying healthy, but his upside is tremendous.

61 Klay Thompson GSW G Thompson began to look much more like his old self during the Warriors' title run. In 2022-23, he'll look to pick up where he left off as a perennial top-50 fantasy player.

62 Tyler Herro MIA G Herro is coming off of a career year and figures to continue improving and taking on more usage.

63 D'Angelo Russell MIN G Russell finally stayed healthy in 2021-22 and it led to his best fantasy finish (64th in total value) since his final season with the Nets in 2018-19.

64 Tyrese Maxey PHI G The 21st overall pick in 2020 made a big second-year leap and was able to sustain his production even after the 76ers added James Harden.

65 Jusuf Nurkic POR C Back in Portland, Nurkic will need to bounce back from yet another injury-plagued season.

66 Chet Holmgren OKC F One of the most unique prospects in recent memory, Holmgren has the two-way skill set to be the best fantasy player in the 2022 draft class. Long-term, Holmgren's upside is tantalizing.

67 Jalen Green HOU G Green's slow start seems like a distant memory after he averaged 22.1 points (47.6% FG), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 threes (38.7% 3Pt) over his final 24 games after the All-Star break.

68 Mikal Bridges PHO F While he can't be more than a fourth option as long as Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are around, Bridges continues to be one of the premier three-and-D options in the NBA.

69 Lonzo Ball CHI G Ball has top-30 upside when healthy, but he continues to be plagued by injuries – most recently a torn meniscus that may keep him sidelined into training camp.

70 Ben Simmons BKN F Simmons is one of the toughest players to gauge heading into next season after he sat out all of 2021-22 due to mental health and back issues. Beyond that, it remains to be seen how he fits with the Nets.

71 Gary Trent TOR G Trent was an underrated sleeper last season, ranking 60th in per-game production behind a career year. He should continue to act as a great three-and-D option next year.

72 Paolo Banchero ORL F The No. 1 overall pick is an NBA-ready wing who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 threes (33.8% 3Pt) as a freshman at Duke. A promising Summer League showing will push Banchero up early draft boards.

73 Marcus Smart BOS G The reigning Defensive Player of the Year continues to be an excellent source of steals (1.7) and assists (5.9), and he also got his field-goal percentage back up over 40 (41.8%).

74 Jerami Grant POR F A move to Portland puts Grant in a better basketball situation, but he'll take a backseat to Damian Lillard.

76 Jaren Jackson MEM F Jackson is coming off of a year in which he posted career highs in rebounds (5.8) and blocks (2.3) while also contributing 16.3 points and 0.9 steals. However, he underwent foot surgery in June and could miss significant time to begin the season.

77 Wendell Carter ORL C Carter's favorable situation in Orlando allowed him to have a career year, though he's still having issues staying healthy. In his four seasons, he's totaled just 203 appearances.

78 Jalen Brunson NYK G Despite moving away from one of the league's highest-usage players in Luka Doncic, there's a case to be made that Brunson is in a more precarious fantasy situation in New York, where he'll contend with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle for touches.

79 Buddy Hield IND G Hield almost never misses games, and he's finished second in total three-pointers made in each of the last three seasons.

80 Draymond Green GSW F You know exactly what you're getting out of Green at this point. The only concern continues to be his declining shooting ability.

81 Josh Giddey OKC G Despite shooting 26.3 percent from three, Giddey managed to rank inside the top-100 in per-game value as a rookie. If he gets his shot ironed out, he could finish much higher.

82 Al Horford BOS C Horford continues to put up quality numbers, though the veteran can't stay especially healthy and is also given some rest days. He hasn't played 70 games since 2017-18.

83 Keldon Johnson SAS F Over his final 27 games, Johnson averaged 20.5 points (45.9% FG), 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 threes (35.6% 3Pt). With Dejounte Murray gone, is Johnson the Spurs' No. 1 option?

84 Jakob Poeltl SAS C A top-75 player in each of the last two seasons, Poeltl has quietly grown into one of the most underrated big men in fantasy basketball.

86 Tobias Harris PHI F Struggled mightily to start the year but picked things up later to salvage his efficiency and fantasy value, though he still only finished 71st in per-game value. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the fold, Harris is firmly a fourth option.

87 Josh Hart POR F A late-season tanking casualty after coming to Portland from New Orleans, Hart projects to fill a key, high-minute role alongside Damian Lillard and a reshaped Blazers roster.

88 Miles Bridges CHA F Bridges was one of last season's most impactful sleepers, but an ongoing legal matter casts a significant cloud over his availability for this season.

89 Collin Sexton CLE G Sexton played just 11 games before suffering a season-ending meniscus tear. Currently a restricted free agent, Sexton would probably have more upside away from Cleveland.

90 Christian Wood DAL F/C Moving from Houston to Dallas, Wood may be in line to begin the year as the Mavs' No. 2 option next to Luka Doncic.

90 Malcolm Brogdon BOS G When healthy, Brogdon is a top-60 fantasy player, but he played only 54, 56 and 36 games, respectively, in his three years with the Pacers.

91 Kyle Lowry MIA G The 36-year-old's best years are behind him, but he remains an effective source of points, assists, steals, rebounds and threes.

92 Kyle Kuzma WAS F Kuzma is coming off a career year partially fueled by Bradley Beal's struggles and eventual season-ending surgery. However, Kuzma's usage could decline with Beal coming back and Kristaps Porzingis now in the fold.

93 Franz Wagner ORL F The addition of Paolo Banchero could threaten Wagner's upside, but he has a great all-around game, so his improvements could be gradual and balanced.

94 Jabari Smith HOU F After slipping to No. 3 on draft night, the Auburn product should be able to step in and contribute points, rebounds, threes and some defensive stats from Day 1.

95 Anfernee Simons POR G He should start next to Damian Lillard, though Simons' upside will be considerably lower this season – assuming Lillard stays healthy.

96 Alperen Sengun HOU C As a rookie, Sengun was a per-minute fantasy stud who should take on a larger role in Year 2. He'll likely go higher than this in many drafts.

97 Kevin Porter HOU G Jalen Green is the clear focus of the rebuild, but Porter is still a young, high-usage player who has popped for some huge games in his career.

98 Dillon Brooks MEM G/F Played only 32 games due to multiple injuries but picked up right where he left off and had a career year on a per-game basis. Going forward, he'll be competing for usage with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson.

99 Mitchell Robinson NYK C Robinson's workload has seemingly stagnated (25.7 MPG last season), but he remains a high-upside rim-protector who could threaten for 3.0 blocks+steals per game.

100 Devin Vassell SAS G With Dejounte Murray in Atlanta, Vassell and Keldon Johnson will be running the show for the rebuilding Spurs.

101 Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL G He should continue acting as a super-sixth-man for the Hawks, providing him with a high floor but relatively low ceiling.

102 Saddiq Bey DET F Bey struggled with his efficiency for much of the year, but he made important strides as a playmaker while knocking down 2.6 threes per game.

103 Keegan Murray SAC F The best prospect Iowa has produced in decades, Murray certainly looked like an instant-impact player throughout a head-turning Summer League run.

104 Andrew Wiggins GSW F On a per-game basis, Wiggins' production is fairly underwhelming, but the fact that he rarely misses games raises his fantasy floor.

105 Norman Powell LAC G Powell has a higher ceiling, but his recent injury track record – as well as the return of Kawhi Leonard – must be taken into consideration.

106 Brandon Clarke MEM F After a strong second half to 2021-22, Clarke's fantasy stock is back on the rise following a lackluster 2020-21 campaign.

107 Lauri Markkanen CLE F Moving from Chicago to a fresh start in Cleveland didn't do much to improve his fantasy value.

108 Bobby Portis MIL F Portis is coming off of the best year of his career, but Brook Lopez missing most of the regular season was a major factor.

109 Clint Capela ATL C Capela's production dropped across-the-board last season en route to his worst per-game fantasy finish since 2015-16.

110 Gordon Hayward CHA F Hayward continues to put up nice, well-balanced numbers when healthy, but that's the issue – he's never healthy. He hasn't played more than 52 games in any of the past three seasons.

111 Will Barton WAS G/F The veteran doesn't have an overly high ceiling, but he's been a top-85 player in two of the last three seasons.

112 Russell Westbrook LAL G Westbrook's 2021-22 campaign was his worst since his rookie year, as he failed to mesh well with the Lakers and saw his numbers take a sharp decline. As of mid-August, his future remains in limbo.

113 Mo Bamba ORL C After three underwhelming seasons to begin his NBA career, Bamba broke out with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 threes (38.1% 3pt) in only 25.7 minutes per game in 2021-22.

114 Ivica Zubac LAC C Despite a relatively small workload, Zubac finished in the top-100 in total value for the second straight season.

115 P.J. Washington CHA F Charlotte has been hesitant to fully commit to Washington as its stretch-five, but the Kentucky product has significantly more upside than Mason Plumlee or rookie Mark Williams.

116 Tre Jones UTA G A major beneficiary of the Dejounte Murray trade, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 11 starts last season.

117 Mike Conley SAN G The veteran showed real signs of decline last season, so expectations should be tempered as he enters his age-35 season.

118 Jonathan Isaac ORL F Isaac hasn't played since the NBA bubble, and injuries remain a massive concern, but last time we saw him he was averaging 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

119 Herbert Jones NOP F Jones was surprisingly productive as a rookie, especially as a defender. While he should improve, it remains to be seen how his workload and usage will be affected by the return of Zion Williamson.

120 Cole Anthony ORL G Field goal percentage remains an issue, but Anthony made significant strides in Year 2. How he meshes with Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero will determine his upside.

121 Bennedict Mathurin IND G Mathurin projects as one of the most NBA-ready players in the 2022 class and should start right away. As a sophomore at Arizona, he posted 17.7 points, 5.6 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and shot 37 percent from deep.

122 Derrick White BOS G White had some big moments during the Celtics' run to the Finals, but the addition of Malcolm Brogdon definitively hurts his fantasy value.

123 Harrison Barnes SAC F He and Andrew Wiggins are interchangable. They're both boring wings who act as third or fourth options but have high floors.

124 Bojan Bogdanovic UTA F The veteran is a high-floor scorer who can occasionally pop off for big performances.

125 Luguentz Dort OKC G He continues to make strides as a scorer but will probably not be asked to become a playmaker with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the fold.

126 Robert Covington LAC F It remains to be seen how much workload and usage he'll get with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, not to mention the addition of Norman Powell. At the very least, Covington remains one of the best per-minute sources of steals-plus-blocks.

127 Aaron Gordon DEN F Gordon seems destined as a low-usage player, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back next season.

128 Malik Monk SAC G Now in Sacramento, Monk played well among the Lakers' dysfunction last season, averaging 14/3/3 on 47/39/80 shooting in 28.1 MPG.

129 Jordan Clarkson UTA G He wasn't able to match last season's Sixth Man of the Year effort, but Clarkson is still a good points/threes producer.

130 Brook Lopez MIL C The big man missed most of the season after undergoing back surgery. He's still a decent source of blocks and threes, but that's about it.

131 Caris LeVert CLE G LeVert had a strong 2020-21 campaign, but he was a major disappointment for two different franchises this past season.

132 James Wiseman GSW C Wiseman did not play a single minute in 2021-22, but he still carries plenty of intrigue as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. He's much more enticing than most late-round fliers.

133 Jaden Ivey DET G A dynamic, athletic guard with a distinct flair, Ivey may need some time to develop, but he has big-time potential if he can become more consistent as a jumpshooter.

134 Dorian Finney-Smith DAL F He's a very low-usage player but has high organizational commitment as a glue guy and often plays heavy minutes.

135 Tim Hardaway DAL G After missing most of last season due to injury, Hardaway returns to a Mavs team that no longer has its second-best player in Jalen Brunson.

136 Markelle Fultz ORL G After returning from a torn ACL, Fultz averaged 20/10/5/2 per 36 minutes. He'll now compete with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs for backcourt touches and minutes.

137 RJ Barrett NYK G/F Barrett was a 20-point-per-game scorer last season, but he remains a low-efficiency player who kills fantasy managers at the free-throw line (71.4% FT).

138 Royce O'Neale BKN F The veteran is a very low-usage wing, but he plays within himself and is a solid passer, defender and three-point shooter.

139 Immanuel Quickley NYK G The Kentucky product averaged 16/5/5 in 27.9 MPG in his final 22 appearances last season.

140 Patrick Beverley UTA G Beverley is an underrated stat-stuffer, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain in Utah after coming over as part of the Rudy Gobert deal.

141 John Wall LAC F Health is a concern but he is still worth a late-round flier given his upside. Last time we saw Wall, he averaged 21 points and 7 assists per game.

142 Chris Duarte IND G The Pacers have to sort out their backcourt, but the 2021 first-round pick will be a key piece in Indiana's rebuild.

143 Jonathan Kuminga GSW F In the 19 games in which Kuminga played at least 25 minutes last season, the then-rookie averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 threes, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals.

144 Cameron Johnson PHO F Johnson notched career highs in virtually every category in 2021-22, including hitting 2.5 threes per game at a 42.5 percent clip.

145 Kevin Huerter SAC G Through four NBA seasons, Huerter has averaged 1.8, 2.3, 2.0 and 2.2 threes per game, respectively.

146 Jalen Suggs ORL G While injuries and poor shooting (21.4% 3Pt) made Suggs the most disappointing lottery pick in the 2021 class, it's way too early to declare him a bust.

147 Walker Kessler UTA C Unless the Jazz make a move to add a veteran big man, Kessler may be in line to open the season as the starter. Last season at Auburn, he blocked 4.6 shots in just 25.6 minutes per game.

148 Alex Caruso CHI G Injuries limited Caruso to 41 games, but when healthy he was a top-120 fantasy player.

149 Onyeka Okongwu ATL C The 2020 lottery pick has been stuck behind Clint Capela, but at some point his talent will force the Hawks' hand.